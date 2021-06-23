Old Mutual investors to share $734 mln of Nedbank stock

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old
Mutual said on Wednesday it would distribute $734
million in shares in lender Nedbank among its
shareholders, reducing its stake in the bank to 7.2% from 19.4%.
The insurer once held a more than 50% stake in the lender,
one of South Africa's big four banks, but sold off most of that
in 2018 in a drive to simplify its conglomerate structure.
It said on Wednesday that while it had made sense to retain
a minority stake in the bank, the Old Mutual board believed it
was now in the best interests of shareholders to distribute the
shares.
This simplifies the Old Mutual group and "provides a
substantial return of capital to shareholders," it said in a
statement issued after the market close.
The 62.13 million Nedbank shares, worth around 10.4 billion
rand ($734 million) based on Nedbank's closing share price of
167.67 rand, represent around 12.2% of Nedbank's issued share
capital.
For every 100 Old Mutual shares they own, investors will get
just under 1.32 Nedbank shares, the insurer said.
Nedbank said the move would increase its proportion of
shares freely tradeable on the stock market.
"Any existing commercial relationships with Old Mutual will
continue to be underpinned by arms-length commercial
agreements," Nedbank said.
($1 = 14.1756 rand)
