  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/29
13.44 ZAR   +1.90%
11:12aOLD MUTUAL  : Flagship Legacy Report
11:03aOLD MUTUAL  : Foundation 2020 Annual Report
06/28Old Mutual Unbundles 12.2 Percent Stake in Nedbank
Old Mutual : Foundation 2020 Annual Report

06/30/2021 | 11:03am EDT
OLD MUTUAL FOUNDATION

2020 ANNUAL REPORT

DO GREAT THINGS EVERY DAY

FOUNDATION

AT A GLANCE

COVID-19

MAY 1999

PROGRAMMES

OMF ESTABLISHED

NEW

PARTNERING

FOR IMPACT

STRATEGY

FINANCIALS GOVERNANCE

OLD MUTUAL

FOUNDATION

ANNUAL REPORT

2020

Contents

Nature of

this Report

05

Overview of

Welcome

06

Nature of this Report

12

20

48

the Report.

10

Repurposing our programmes 16

Partnerships 48

Financial

Report 66

60

Covid-1912

Our programmes 20

Management & Governance

60

New

Strategy 74

66

The Old Mutual Foundation (OMF) South Africa is about inclusive, transformative and sustainable socio-economic development. It is the social investment arm of Old Mutual.

This inaugural annual report integrates reporting on Old Mutual Foundation's financial, administrative, governance, managerial and operational activities within the contexts in which the Foundation operates. It is an annual report aimed at all audiences who have an interest in the work that Old Mutual does for the greater good.

This report reflects the financial year ended December 2020, with some reported activities extending into 2021 to accommodate publication purposes and timing.

Fikile Kuhlase

Head of Old Mutual Foundation

and Social Investment

May/June 2021

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 13 countries across the continent. With 176 years of heritage, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual Limited and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com

4

5

WELCOME

The year was a show of agility, responsiveness and collaboration.

I would like to start off by thanking the Old Mutual Foundation Board of Trustees for steering the Foundation through a turbulent and unscripted 2020. We ended the year, with a farewell to our two long-serving Trustees, the Chairman, Mr. Crispin Sonn and Ms Rose Keanly, the Chairperson of the Donations Committee.

We appreciate their diligence and service to the OM Foundation, its partners, stakeholders and community beneficiaries. The OM Foundation Team is thanked for sailing through the rough seas of 2020.

What a year it has been! From an enthusiastic beginning, filled with energy and ideas for the year, to hastily having to clear our offices and stay home. South Africans have weathered over a year of high stress, anxiety and uncertainty.

Covid-19 changed so much,

6

but solidarity and humanity were the biggest winners. Old Mutual Foundation, is privileged to be mandated to express purpose to positively champion and impact the lives of the most-needy. The lockdowns were not a time to withdraw, but a time to leap into action with repurposed plans and to extend our organisational commitments to save lives and livelihoods.

The year was a show of agility, responsiveness and collaboration. We were acutely aware that for the vast majority of people, sudden restrictions on movement and work, brought anxiety, financial stress and food insecurity. We responded the best way we could, informed by the most pressing needs of the country.

The needs were vast, and poverty and inequalities were exacerbated. We packaged relief efforts to ensure a continuation of education,

and supported e-learning, addressed food insecurity, health and hygiene needs, awareness campaigns and our employees responded by contributing through payroll giving. We also extended support to our MSMEs

and skills development beneficiaries.

We got accustomed to the "family meetings" called by President Ramaphosa to update the nation on alert levels and other matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our vocabulary extended to masks, social distancing, sanitising, quarantine, self-isolation, hygiene protocols, comorbities etc. Listening to the scientists unravel the dynamics of the pandemic became second nature.

OM Cares!

Maserame Mouyeme,

Group Marketing,

Public Affairs and

Sustainability Director.

Maserame Mouyeme, Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director.

7

The Board defined 2020 as...

GROSS INEQUALITY

SHARED-VALUEIMPACT

PURPOSE

IMPACT

COOPERATION

CARING

IMPACT

PURPOSE

CARING

IMPACT

IMPACT

PARTNERSHIPS

CARING

RE-IMAGINE

PURPOSE

IMPACT

PURPOSE

MEET THE

BOARD

The Trustees that steered the OM Foundation through the unscripted and unprecedented 2020

Crispin Sonn

Rose Keanly

Chairperson of OM Foundation

Chairperson of DonCom

Member of the Investments Committee

Trustee of the OM Foundation

and Donations Committee (DonCom)

Adrian Burke

Dot Field

Trustee of the OM Foundation

Chairperson of the Investment Commitee

Member of the DonCom and

Trustee of the OM Foundation

Investment Committee

Prudence Thipe

Andisa Ntsubane

Trustee of the OM Foundation

Trustee of the OM Foundation

Member of the DonCom

Member of the DonCom

The Old Mutual Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees whose responsibility is to ensure that the Foundation is managed in accordance with the prescripts of its Trust Deed and in a responsible manner.

In discharging its mandate, the Board was supported by two Committees:

  1. Investment Committee - to monitor all investment activities of the Foundation and management of its financial assets
  2. Donations Committee - to review and approve projects for funding and where required, recommend projects to the Board for approval

One of the Board of Trustees' primary responsibilities is to uphold the fiduciary duty to protect all of the organisation's assets and funds in trust. The Board of Trustees acts in the best interest of the Foundation.

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
