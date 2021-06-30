Old Mutual : Foundation 2020 Annual Report

The Old Mutual Foundation (OMF) South Africa is about inclusive, transformative and sustainable socio-economic development. It is the social investment arm of Old Mutual.
This inaugural annual report integrates reporting on Old Mutual Foundation's financial, administrative, governance, managerial and operational activities within the contexts in which the Foundation operates. It is an annual report aimed at all audiences who have an interest in the work that Old Mutual does for the greater good.
This report reflects the financial year ended December 2020, with some reported activities extending into 2021 to accommodate publication purposes and timing.
Fikile Kuhlase
Head of Old Mutual Foundation
and Social Investment
May/June 2021
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 13 countries across the continent. With 176 years of heritage, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual Limited and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com
WELCOME
The year was a show of agility, responsiveness and collaboration.
I would like to start off by thanking the Old Mutual Foundation Board of Trustees for steering the Foundation through a turbulent and unscripted 2020. We ended the year, with a farewell to our two long-serving Trustees, the Chairman, Mr. Crispin Sonn and Ms Rose Keanly, the Chairperson of the Donations Committee.
We appreciate their diligence and service to the OM Foundation, its partners, stakeholders and community beneficiaries. The OM Foundation Team is thanked for sailing through the rough seas of 2020.
What a year it has been! From an enthusiastic beginning, filled with energy and ideas for the year, to hastily having to clear our offices and stay home. South Africans have weathered over a year of high stress, anxiety and uncertainty.
Covid-19 changed so much,
but solidarity and humanity were the biggest winners. Old Mutual Foundation, is privileged to be mandated to express purpose to positively champion and impact the lives of the most-needy. The lockdowns were not a time to withdraw, but a time to leap into action with repurposed plans and to extend our organisational commitments to save lives and livelihoods.
The year was a show of agility, responsiveness and collaboration. We were acutely aware that for the vast majority of people, sudden restrictions on movement and work, brought anxiety, financial stress and food insecurity. We responded the best way we could, informed by the most pressing needs of the country.
The needs were vast, and poverty and inequalities were exacerbated. We packaged relief efforts to ensure a continuation of education,
and supported e-learning, addressed food insecurity, health and hygiene needs, awareness campaigns and our employees responded by contributing through payroll giving. We also extended support to our MSMEs
and skills development beneficiaries.
We got accustomed to the "family meetings" called by President Ramaphosa to update the nation on alert levels and other matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our vocabulary extended to masks, social distancing, sanitising, quarantine, self-isolation, hygiene protocols, comorbities etc. Listening to the scientists unravel the dynamics of the pandemic became second nature.
OM Cares!
Maserame Mouyeme,
Group Marketing,
Public Affairs and
Sustainability Director.
The Board defined 2020 as...
MEET THE
BOARD
The Trustees that steered the OM Foundation through the unscripted and unprecedented 2020
Crispin Sonn
Rose Keanly
Chairperson of OM Foundation
Chairperson of DonCom
Member of the Investments Committee
Trustee of the OM Foundation
and Donations Committee (DonCom)
Adrian Burke
Dot Field
Trustee of the OM Foundation
Chairperson of the Investment Commitee
Member of the DonCom and
Trustee of the OM Foundation
Investment Committee
Prudence Thipe
Andisa Ntsubane
Trustee of the OM Foundation
Trustee of the OM Foundation
Member of the DonCom
Member of the DonCom
The Old Mutual Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees whose responsibility is to ensure that the Foundation is managed in accordance with the prescripts of its Trust Deed and in a responsible manner.
In discharging its mandate, the Board was supported by two Committees:
Investment Committee - to monitor all investment activities of the Foundation and management of its financial assets
Donations Committee - to review and approve projects for funding and where required, recommend projects to the Board for approval
One of the Board of Trustees' primary responsibilities is to uphold the fiduciary duty to protect all of the organisation's assets and funds in trust. The Board of Trustees acts in the best interest of the Foundation.
