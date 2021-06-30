Old Mutual : Foundation 2020 Annual Report

The Old Mutual Foundation (OMF) South Africa is about inclusive, transformative and sustainable socio-economic development. It is the social investment arm of Old Mutual.

This inaugural annual report integrates reporting on Old Mutual Foundation's financial, administrative, governance, managerial and operational activities within the contexts in which the Foundation operates. It is an annual report aimed at all audiences who have an interest in the work that Old Mutual does for the greater good.

This report reflects the financial year ended December 2020, with some reported activities extending into 2021 to accommodate publication purposes and timing.

Fikile Kuhlase

Head of Old Mutual Foundation

and Social Investment

May/June 2021

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 13 countries across the continent. With 176 years of heritage, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual Limited and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com