JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd reported on Wednesday a 28% rise in full-year earnings as it benefited from double-digit sales and new business growth

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure, was at 165.5 South African cents in the year to Dec. 31, up from 129.2 cents posted a year earlier. Adjusted HEPS grew by 21%.

The insurer declared a final dividend of 49 cents per share, up 4%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)