Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was 96.8 South African cents in the six months ended June 30, down from 104.9 cents posted a year ago.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Kim Coghill)
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.09 ZAR
|-0.74%
|-0.08%
|+15.58%
|07:48am
|Lower call amid higher for longer rate fears
|AN
|07:18am
|South African insurer Old Mutual posts 8% fall in half-year profit
|RE
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd on Wednesday posted an 8% fall in half-year profit.
Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was 96.8 South African cents in the six months ended June 30, down from 104.9 cents posted a year ago.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|12.09 ZAR
|-0.74%
|-0.08%
|2 752 M $
|Lower call amid higher for longer rate fears
|AN
|South African insurer Old Mutual posts 8% fall in half-year profit
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised for Weak Start on Higher U.S. Bond Yields
|DJ
|Croda picks Direct Line Chair Gray to be chair in new year
|AN
|Old Mutual Boosts Mustek Stake to 15%
|MT
|S.Africa's Reserve Bank to hold rate at Sept 21 meeting, chop 75 bps in 2024
|RE
|South African Stocks Flash Red as US Inflation Accelerates
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: Rate Concerns Weigh as US Inflation Data Eyed
|DJ
|Old Mutual shares sink after downbeat first-half guidance
|AN
|Old Mutual Sees HY HEPS To Be Between 86.3-107.3 CENTS
|RE
|Old Mutual Warns of Up to 20% Decline in H1 Attributable Profit
|MT
|Old Mutual Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023
|CI
|RBC ups ConvaTec; Peel Hunt cuts Harbour Energy
|AN
|South Africa's Old Mutual Acquires Minority Stake in Northam Platinum
|MT
|Old Mutual Limited acquired a 5% stake in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited.
|CI
|Transcript : Old Mutual Limited - Special Call
|CI
|South African's confidence in economy at record low - study
|RE
|South Africa’s Eskom Pension and Provident Fund Joins UN’s Net-Zero Asset Owners Alliance
|MT
|Old Mutual Completes Migration of IT Infrastructure to Amazon's Web Services Unit
|MT
|Amazon's Cloud Unit Says Old Mutual Completed All-In Migration
|MT
|South Africa dodges first quarter recession, but outlook grim
|RE
|Veteran UK fund manager Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter
|RE
|South African rand recovers from record low amid investor caution
|RE
|S.African company earnings will be positive this year, asset manager says
|RE
|Old Mutual Kicks Off ZAR1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.58%
|2 752 M $
|+4.11%
|2 688 M $
|+5.36%
|2 605 M $
|+2.28%
|2 341 M $
|0.00%
|2 136 M $
|+42.98%
|3 591 M $
|+35.21%
|3 772 M $
|+4.33%
|1 605 M $
|-13.42%
|4 048 M $
|-6.09%
|1 437 M $