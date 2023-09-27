South African insurer Old Mutual posts 8% fall in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd on Wednesday posted an 8% fall in half-year profit.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was 96.8 South African cents in the six months ended June 30, down from 104.9 cents posted a year ago. (Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Kim Coghill)