June 6 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's placed ratings of six U.S regional banks on review for downgrade on Thursday due to their substantial exposure to commercial real estate loans.

The long term ratings of First Merchants Corp., F.N.B. Corp., Fulton Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and WaFd were placed on review for downgrade. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)