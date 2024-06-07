More about the company
Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is a commercial bank. Old National Bank operates banking centers located primarily across the Midwestern United States, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, among others. Old National Bank provides community banking services, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans, deposits and private banking, capital markets, brokerage, wealth management, trust and investment advisory services. Its lending activities include loans to individuals, which primarily consist of home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. Its deposit accounts include products, such as noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking and NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits.