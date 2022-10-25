Advanced search
Old National Bancorp : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Slides

10/25/2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Review

October 25, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

These materials contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National's financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as well as the business of our customers; competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the completion of the integration related to the merger between Old National and First Midwest and the achievement of the synergies and other benefits from the merger; changes in economic conditions which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in these materials; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of these materials and are not guarantees of future results or performance, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of these materials.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the CECL Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense, merger related charges associated with completed acquisitions, ONB Way charges, and net securities gains. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger related charges and the CECL Day 1 non- PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents loans excluding PPP loans, as well as deposits, both on a historical combined basis. Management believes that comparisons of balance sheet balances to legacy periods are not meaningful due to the merger with First Midwest. The Company presents loans excluding PPP loans as management believes that excluding PPP loans is useful to facilitate better comparability between periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PPP loans from this item may enhance comparability for peer comparison.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger related charges, ONB Way charges and amortization of tax credit investments. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

3

Third-Quarter 2022 Highlights

EPS / Net Income Adj. EPS1 / Net Income Adj. ROA1

$0.47 /

$0.51 /

1.35%

$136 million

$150 million

24% Increase QoQ

11% Increase QoQ

Adj. ROATCE1

Total Loan Growth1,2

Adj. Eff. Ratio1

22.6%

14%

50.7%

  • Significant net interest margin (FTE)1 expansion of 38 bps, reflective of strong loan growth and higher rate environment
  • Robust broad-based total loan growth1,2 of 14% annualized, commercial up 17%
  • Higher deposits up 1.5% with higher municipals and commercial and retail stable; low beta of 5%
  • Credit remains stable with net charge-offs of 10 bps, 2 bps excluding PCD loans
  • Disciplined expense management with merger benefits ahead of plan; results include provision for unfunded commitments, incentive accrual true-up and lower deferred loan origination costs
  • Expansion of wealth group into Nashville, TN operating under the 1834 brand

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - see Appendix

4

for Non-GAAP reconciliation 2 Annualized growth from prior quarter; excludes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Performance Drivers - Impacted by Merger

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Completed Mid 1Q22

End of period total loans1

$30,485

$29,472

$13,230

Strong total loan growth1 of 14%, annualized; commercial

up 17% and consumer up 7%

End of period deposits

36,054

35,539

18,196

• Higher balance in municipals; commercial and retail

deposits stable

• Reflects higher rate environment, robust loan growth, an

Net Interest Income (FTE)2

$382

$342

$155

additional day in the quarter, partly offset by lower

accretion

Provision for credit losses

11

9

(5)

• Reflects loan growth, economic factors and portfolio mix

changes

Noninterest income

80

89

54

• Lower wealth management, mortgage banking revenues

Other income for 2Q22 elevated by ~$4 million

• Salaries impacted by ~$4 million of lower deferred loan

origination costs and ~$3 million of year-to-date incentive

Noninterest expense ex. tax credit amort.,

accrual true-up that are not expected to recur

241

239

118

• Includes $4 million of provision for unfunded commitments

merger-related charges, and ONB Way2

due to loan growth, higher marketing expense

Amortization of tax credit investments

3

2

2

Merger-related charges and ONB Way

23

37

1

Income taxes (FTE)2

44

29

21

Current FTE tax rate of 23.8%

Net income

$140

$115

$72

Preferred Dividends

4

4

-

Net income applicable to common

$136

$111

$72

shares

Net income applicable to common

$150

$135

$73

shares, adjusted2

Earnings per diluted share

$0.47

$0.38

$0.43

Adjusted earnings per diluted share2

$0.51

$0.46

$0.43

Up 11% QoQ and 19% YoY

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/avg loans

10 bps

2 bps

-9 bps

• Impacted by 8 bps of PCD NCOs that had an allowance

established through acquisition accounting

$ in millions, except per-share data 1 Excludes PPP loans

2 Non-GAAP financial measures that management believes is useful in

evaluating the financial results of the Company - see Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Old National Bancorp published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 12:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
