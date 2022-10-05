Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old National Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONB   US6800331075

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP

(ONB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-05 pm EDT
17.66 USD   -0.31%
03:01pOld National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
03:00pOld National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
10/03Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

  
Earnings Release:Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET
  
Conference Call:  Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET
  
Dial-in NumbersU.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 504244
  
Webcast:Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
  
Webcast Replay:  Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on
October 24, 2023, also via Old National’s Investor Relations website at
oldnational.com
  
Telephone ReplayU.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 902394. The
replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until
Midnight ET on November 8, 2022
  

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366


All news about OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
03:01pOld National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Con..
GL
03:00pOld National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Con..
AQ
10/03Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event
AQ
09/16Insider Buy: Old National Bancorp
MT
09/13Old National Bancorp : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Employee Benefits Plan - Form..
PU
09/13Old National Bancorp /in/ : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Be..
AQ
08/31OLD NATIONAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22Old National Bancorp /in/ : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial State..
AQ
08/18Old National Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to..
MT
08/18Old National Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividends - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 623 M - -
Net income 2022 360 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 5 187 M 5 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 196
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Old National Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,71 $
Average target price 21,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Sander President & Chief Operating Officer
Brendon B. Falconer Vice President & Bank Controller
Michael L. Scudder Executive Chairman
Paul S. Kilroy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP-6.90%5 187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039