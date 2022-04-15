Old National Bancorp : Investments Wealth Advisors recognized by LPL Financial

Posted: Apr 13, 2022

Matt Giles

Chris Nelson

This March, Old National Investments was notified by LPL Financial that 27 of its wealth advisors were named to LPL Financial 2022 Club Program. The wealth advisors at Old National Investments are affiliated with LPL, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer.Each year, these prestigious awards are presented to top financial advisors of LPL's more than 19,000* professionals nationwide.- Recognizes advisors who are in the top 4% for performance

Patriot's Club - Recognizes advisors who are in the top 7% for performance

Nathan Monroe

Director's Club - Recognizes advisors who are in the top 15% for performance

Michael Carter

Joe Collins

Bob Davidson

David Hatton

Bill Jones

John Reakes

Gidget Rowe

Patrick Schulz

Tim Swickard

John Welp

Freedom Club - Recognizes advisors who are in the top 24% for performance

Keith Blythe

Larry Calhoun

Dan Devine

Bart Emig

Marc Fishman

David Grossnickle

Michael Henschel

Craig Hutton

Ann Kienast

Joe Lundry

Barry Minsker

Kimberly Muzquiz

Kellie Perrault

Gary Shelton

"On behalf of Old National Investments, I want to congratulate our advisors for their exceptional work last year in helping clients pursue their financial goals," said Ken Ellspermann, Wealth Advisory President of ONI. "We are inspired by each individual's dedication to their clients and commitment to becoming leaders in their field. We wish the entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients in the years ahead."



About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National's footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.



About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.



**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021



*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only.



Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.



1As reported in Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2021, based on total revenues.