OLD NATIONAL BANCORP

(ONB)
Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

10/29/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is November 30, 2020. Based on Old National’s closing price of $13.67 on October 28, 2020, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 4.1%.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.5 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 825 M - -
Net income 2020 213 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 2 260 M 2 260 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 484
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Old National Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,42 $
Last Close Price 13,67 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Sandgren President & Chief Operating Officer
Brendon B. Falconer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul S. Kilroy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew E. Goebel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP-25.26%2 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.83%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.71%147 617
