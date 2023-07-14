EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank (Old National) was recognized as a top scorer and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” in the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a joint initiative with the American Association of People with Disabilities. The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.



Old National scored 100 out of 100 on the index. Those earning 80 and above are recognized by DEI as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“This recognition underscores Old National’s commitment to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities at all levels of our organization,” said Jim Ryan, Old National CEO. “We firmly believe that championing inclusion – in all its many forms – makes Old National even stronger.”

More than 70% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly half of the Fortune 500 participated in this year’s survey, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 100 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. Now in its ninth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. Click here to see a list of the top-scoring organizations.

The 2023 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted).

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, crossing all lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion. To learn more, go to http://www.disabilityin.org.

To learn more about Old National’s DEI initiatives, visit http://www.oldnational.com/about-us/diversity-equity-inclusion.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at http://www.oldnational.com.

ABOUT THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX ®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at aapd.com.

ABOUT DISABILITY:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.