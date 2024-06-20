EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has received a 5-Star “Superior” rating from BauerFinancial.



“Old National is pleased to once again receive the highest star rating from BauerFinancial,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman and CEO. “This award, based on independent research, recognizes the strength and stability of Old National and our ability to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Since 1983, BauerFinancial has used a 5-Star scale to analyze and grade banks in the United States. Institutions cannot opt out of or pay for a BauerFinancial rating.

BauerFinancial rates banks quarterly. Analysis includes profitability/loss trend, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, community reinvestment rating, liquidity, historical data and more.

