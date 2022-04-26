Reflective of the CECL Day 1 provision expense and merger related expenses, all as expected, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q22 net loss applicable to common shares of $29.6 million, diluted EPS of $(0.13) - Form 8-K 04/26/2022 | 08:13am EDT Send by mail :

Reflective of the CECL Day 1 provision expense and merger related expenses, all as expected, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q22 net loss applicable to common shares of $29.6 million, diluted EPS of $(0.13). Adjustednet income applicable to common shares1 of $91.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. CEO COMMENTARY: "Old National's 1st quarter results were driven by several factors, including robust commercial loan growth and strong credit metrics and most importantly, the completion of our transformative merger with First Midwest," said CEO Jim Ryan. "We are positioned well for continued growth and investments that will benefit our clients, team members, communities and shareholders." FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2: Net Income •Net loss applicable to common shares of $29.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $91.6 million •Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $(0.13); adjusted EPS1 of $0.40 Net Interest Income/NIM •Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $226.6 million •Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 2.88% Operating Performance •Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $65.1 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $118.6 million •Noninterest expense of $226.7 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $172.9 million •Efficiency ratio1 of 76.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 57.7%

Loans and Credit Quality •End-of-period total loans3 of $28.4 billion compared to $13.6 billion at December 31 ◦Increased commercial loans 8.3% annualized on a full first quarter combined basis1,4, excluding PPP loans and acquisition accounting adjustments •Total full quarter combined4 commercial production of $1.5 billion •March 31 pipeline of $5.4 billion •Provision for credit losses ("provision") of $97.6 million; $96.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense5 •Net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 5 basis points ("bps") of average loans •Non-performing loans of 0.88% of total loans Return Profile & Capital •Return on average tangible common equity1 of (4.0)%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 15.0% •Repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock at a cost of $63.8 million during the quarter Notable Items •$96.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5 •$52.3 million of merger-related charges •$1.5 million of tax credit amortization 1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons to legacy prior periods are not meaningful due to merger 3 Includes loans held for sale 4 Excludes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and acquisition accounting adjustments ("AAAs") for legacy First Midwest and combined Old National - growth annualized for the combined full quarter 5 Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans through the provision for credit losses



MERGER TRANSACTION On February 15, 2022, Old National Bancorp ("Old National") completed its transformative merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") to create the premier bank in the Midwest. The merger added approximately $22 billion of assets, $14 billion of loans, and $17 billion of deposits. The combined company ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the United States and creates the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest based on assets, with approximately $46 billion of combined assets, $31 billion of assets under management, strong commercial banking capabilities, a robust retail footprint, and a significant wealth platform. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Old National (NASDAQ: ONB) reported first quarter 2022 net loss applicable to common shares of $29.6 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share. Included in the first quarter were pre-tax charges of $96.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance established on acquired non-PCD loans and $52.3 million of expenses related to the merger with First Midwest, including $11.0 million attributable to the provision for unfunded commitments. Excluding these charges and debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $91.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. LOANS Loan growth and expanding presence driven by the merger, along with strong combined commercial production and growth. •Period-end total loans3 were $28.4 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $13.6 billion at December 31, 2021, driven by the merger and strong commercial production. •Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans increased $36.3 million to $205.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $169.0 million at December 31, 2021, as a result of the merger. •On a first full quarter combined basis1,4, excluding PPP loans and acquisition accounting adjustments, total loans increased 6.2%, annualized, and total commercial loans increased 8.3%, annualized. •Full first quarter combined total commercial loan production was $1.5 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $5.4 billion. •Consumer loans increased to $2.7 billion and residential mortgage loans increased to $5.7 billion, driven by the merger and partially offset by acquired transactional portfolio run-off. •Average total loans in the first quarter were $20.7 billion, an increase of $7.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.2 billion excluding PPP loans.

DEPOSITS Strong deposit franchise bolstered by merger, partially offset by normal seasonality. •Period-end total deposits were $35.6 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.6 billion at December 31, 2021. •Full first quarter combined total deposits balances were stable as a seasonal decline in commercial and municipal deposits as well as a decrease in time deposits in light of the current market environment was partly offset by growth in retail interest-bearing deposits. •On average, total deposits in the first quarter increased to $26.9 billion, compared to $18.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN Increase in earning assets from the merger favorably impact net interest income and margin, offsetting the continued decline of PPP interest and fees, as well as fewer days in the quarter. •Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $226.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $150.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the merger and loan growth, partially offset by lower PPP interest and fees, as well as fewer days in the quarter. •Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 11 bps to 2.88% compared to 2.77% in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the mix of interest-earning assets added in the merger, higher accretion and loan growth, partially offset by lower PPP interest and fees, excess liquidity, and fewer days in the quarter. •PPP interest and net fees combined were $3.7 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.7 million, or 11 bps of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2021. 2

•Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $15.9 million, or 20 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.9 million, or 7 bps of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2021. •Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.1 million, or 1 bp of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.4 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2021. •The cost of total deposits was consistent at 0.05% in the first quarter of 2022 and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits declined 1 bp to 0.07%.

CREDIT QUALITY Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise. •Old National recorded a provision expense in the first quarter of 2022 of $97.6 million, which included $96.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans, compared to $1.9 million of provision recapture recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. •Net charge-offs in the first quarter were $2.8 million on PCD loans, or 5 bps of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 3 bps of average loans. •30+ day delinquencies were 0.34% at the end of the first quarter, up from 0.11% at the end of the fourth quarter due to loans in process of renewal that have subsequently been completed. •Non-performing loans improved as a percentage of total loans to 0.88% from 0.92% at the end of the fourth quarter due to the merger. •Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of March 31, 2022, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $162 million, $132 million related to First Midwest. •The allowance for credit losses stood at $280.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans at March 31, 2022, up from 0.79% at December 31, 2021 due to the merger, which included $96.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to acquired non-PCD loans and $78.5 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans .

NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income increase driven by merger; mortgage banking revenue seasonally lower and capital markets income declines. •Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $65.2 million, an increase of $13.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the merger. •Mortgage banking revenue impacted by the rate environment, normalizing gain on sale margins, and a higher mix of portfolio production.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Increase in first quarter due to merger; expenses well controlled. •Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $226.7 million and included $52.3 million of merger-related charges, including $11.0 million attributable to the provision for unfunded commitments, as well as $1.5 million of tax credit amortization. •Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter was $172.9 million, compared to the $123.2 million of adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021. •The first quarter efficiency ratio was 76.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.7% compared to 59.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

INCOME TAXES •On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax benefit in the first quarter was $4.9 million, resulting in a 15.2% FTE tax rate, compared to 21.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. •Income tax expense included $2.1 million of tax benefits related to the vesting of share-based payments and post-merger remeasurement of deferred tax assets. •Income tax expense included $1.6 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY Capital ratios remain strong. •Preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.19% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.79%, impacted by the merger and loan growth. 3

•Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.51% at the end of the first quarter compared to 8.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021, impacted by the merger and rate environment's impact on unrealized losses within the investment portfolio. •The Company repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock during the quarter. •A low loan to deposit ratio of 79.7%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS ($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 1Q22 Adjustments6,7 Adjusted 1Q22 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 291.8 $ (0.3) $ 291.5 Less: Provision for Credit Losses (97.6) 96.3 (1.3) Less: Noninterest Expenses (226.7) 52.3 (174.4) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ (32.5) $ 148.3 $ 115.8 Income Taxes (FTE) 4.9 (27.1) (22.2) Net Income (loss) $ (27.6) $ 121.2 $ 93.6 Preferred Dividends (2.0) - (2.0) Net Income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (29.6) $ 121.2 $ 91.6 Average Shares Outstanding 227,002 - 227,002 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ (0.13) $ 0.53 $ 0.40 6 Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state) 7 Provision for Credit Losses adjustment refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans through the provision for credit losses as a result of the completed merger ($ in millions) 1Q22 4Q21 Net Interest Income $ 222.8 $ 146.8 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.8 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 226.6 $ 150.2 Average Earning Assets $ 31,483.6 $ 21,670.7 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.88 % 2.77 % ($ in millions) 1Q22 1Q21 Net Interest Income $ 222.8 $ 148.1 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.8 3.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 226.6 $ 151.6 Add: Total Noninterest Income 65.2 56.7 Less: Noninterest Expense 226.7 117.7 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 65.1 $ 90.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.3) (2.0) Add: Merger-Related Charges 52.3 - Add: ONB Way Charges - 1.5 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.5 1.2 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 118.6 $ 91.3 ($ in millions) 1Q22 4Q21 Old National Commercial Loans $ 19,962.0 $ 9,772.4 Less: Old National PPP Loans (205.3) (169.0) Legacy First Midwest Commercial Loans - 10,048.9 Less: Legacy First Midwest PPP Loans - (230.7) Less: Commercial AAAs 69.8 - Historical Combined Commercial Loans $ 19,826.5 $ 19,421.6 Old National Consumer and Residential Real Estate Loans 8,374.3 3,829.4 First Midwest Consumer and Residential Real Estate Loans - 4,540.7 Add: Consumer and Residential Real Estate AAAs 61.7 38.8 Historical Combined Total Loans $ 28,262.5 $ 27,830.5 4

($ in millions) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Noninterest Expense $ 226.7 $ 131.9 $ 117.7 Less: ONB Way Charges - - (1.5) Less: Merger-Related Charges (52.3) (6.7) - Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 174.4 $ 125.2 $ 116.2 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.5) (2.0) (1.2) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 172.9 $ 123.2 $ 115.0 Less: Intangible Amortization (4.8) (2.6) (3.1) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 168.1 $ 120.6 $ 111.9 Net Interest Income $ 222.8 $ 146.8 $ 148.1 FTE Adjustment 3.8 3.4 3.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 226.6 $ 150.2 $ 151.6 Total Noninterest Income 65.2 51.5 56.7 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 291.8 $ 201.7 $ 208.3 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.3) (0.4) (2.0) Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 291.5 $ 201.3 $ 206.3 Efficiency Ratio 76.2 % 64.3 % 55.6 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 57.7 % 59.9 % 54.3 % ($ in millions) 1Q22 4Q21 Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares $ (29.6) $ 56.2 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax6) 3.9 1.9 Tangible Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares $ (25.7) $ 58.1 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax6) (0.2) (0.3) Add: Provision for credit losses - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense7 (net of tax6) 78.6 - Add: Merger-Related Charges (net of tax6) 42.8 5.0 Adjusted Tangible Net Income Applicable to Common Shares $ 95.5 $ 62.8 Average Shareholders' Common Equity 4,101.2 2,998.8 Less: Average Goodwill (1,476.7) (1,037.0) Less: Average Intangibles (73.9) (36.0) Average Tangible Shareholders' Common Equity $ 2,550.6 $ 1,925.8 Return on Average Common Equity (2.9) % 7.5 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity 8.9 % 8.1 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (4.0) % 12.1 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.0 % 13.0 % CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to review first quarter 2022 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company's Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (844) 200-6205 or International (929) 526-1599, Access code 656831. A replay of the call will also be available from noon Central Time on April 26 through May 10. To access the replay, dial U.S. (866) 813-9403 or international +44 (204) 525-0658, Access code 729800. ABOUT OLD NATIONAL Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, recently completed its transformative merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to create the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, 5

investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release. The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger related charges associated with completed acquisitions, ONB Way charges, and net securities gains. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. The Company presents loans excluding PPP loans on a historical combined basis and excluding acquisition accounting adjustments. Management believes that comparisons of balance sheet balances to legacy periods are not meaningful due to the merger with First Midwest. Additionally, management believes that excluding acquisition accounting adjustments may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these adjustments can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes. The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger related charges, ONB Way charges and amortization of tax credit investments. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity. Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein. 6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National's financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as well as the business of our customers; competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the completion of the integration and systems conversion related to the merger between Old National and First Midwest and the achievement of the synergies and other benefits from the merger; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results or performance, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS: Media: Maurissa Kanter Investors: Lynell Walton (708) 831-7345 (812) 464-1366 Maurissa.Kanter@firstmidwest.com Lynell.Walton@oldnational.com 7

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 222,785 $ 146,781 $ 148,120 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,772 3,442 3,500 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 226,557 150,223 151,620 Provision for credit losses 97,569 (1,914) (17,356) Noninterest income 65,240 51,484 56,712 Noninterest expense 226,756 131,937 117,740 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (29,603) 56,188 86,818 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 227,002 166,128 165,707 Net income (loss) (diluted) $ (0.13) $ 0.34 $ 0.52 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 Common dividend payout ratio (2) (108) % 41 % 26 % Book value $ 17.03 $ 18.16 $ 17.98 Stock price 16.38 18.12 19.34 Tangible common book value (3) 9.71 11.70 11.47 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (0.3) % 0.9 % 1.5 % Return on average common equity (2.9) % 7.5 % 11.7 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4.0) % 12.1 % 18.9 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.94 % Efficiency ratio (4) 76.2 % 64.3 % 55.6 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 % (0.04) % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.82 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 0.88 % 0.92 % 1.13 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 28,336,244 $ 13,601,846 $ 13,925,261 Total assets 45,834,648 24,453,564 23,744,451 Total deposits 35,607,390 18,569,195 17,849,755 Total borrowed funds 4,347,560 2,575,240 2,574,987 Total shareholders' equity 5,232,114 3,012,018 2,979,447 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 10.04 % 12.04 % 12.01 % Tier 1 10.79 % 12.04 % 12.01 % Total 12.19 % 12.77 % 12.84 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 10.58 % 8.59 % 8.33 % Total equity to assets (averages) 12.03 % 12.35 % 12.78 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.51 % 8.30 % 8.38 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,333 2,374 2,451 Banking centers 267 162 162 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. March 31, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated 8



Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Interest income $ 235,505 $ 156,928 $ 159,237 Less: interest expense 12,720 10,147 11,117 Net interest income 222,785 146,781 148,120 Provision for credit losses 97,569 (1,914) (17,356) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 125,216 148,695 165,476 Wealth management fees 14,630 9,833 9,708 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,726 9,121 8,124 Debit card and ATM fees 6,899 5,071 5,143 Mortgage banking revenue 7,245 7,336 16,525 Investment product fees 7,322 6,258 5,864 Capital markets income 4,442 6,394 3,715 Company-owned life insurance 3,524 2,737 2,714 Other income 6,110 4,299 2,926 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 342 435 1,993 Total noninterest income 65,240 51,484 56,712 Salaries and employee benefits 124,147 72,336 68,117 Occupancy 21,019 13,151 14,872 Equipment 5,168 4,473 3,969 Marketing 4,276 4,723 2,062 Data processing 18,762 11,489 12,353 Communication 3,417 2,412 2,878 Professional fees 19,791 5,409 2,724 FDIC assessment 2,575 1,598 1,607 Amortization of intangibles 4,811 2,573 3,075 Amortization of tax credit investments 1,516 2,019 1,202 Other expense 21,274 11,754 4,881 Total noninterest expense 226,756 131,937 117,740 Income (loss) before income taxes (36,300) 68,242 104,448 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,714) 12,054 17,630 Net income (loss) $ (27,586) $ 56,188 $ 86,818 Preferred dividends (2,017) - - Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (29,603) $ 56,188 $ 86,818 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Net income (loss) $ (0.13) $ 0.34 $ 0.52 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 227,002 165,278 164,997 Diluted 227,002 166,128 165,707 Common shares outstanding at end of period 292,959 165,838 165,676 9

End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 1,545,389 $ 627,354 $ 293,230 Money market investments 12,419 22,002 10,217 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,527,568 1,778,357 1,602,423 Mortgage-backed securities 6,086,853 3,698,831 3,385,339 States and political subdivisions 1,840,823 1,654,986 1,467,804 Other securities 735,550 432,478 440,810 Total investments 11,190,794 7,564,652 6,896,376 Loans held for sale, at fair value 39,376 35,458 50,281 Loans: Commercial 8,624,253 3,391,769 4,068,896 Commercial and agriculture real estate 11,337,735 6,380,674 6,074,135 Consumer: Home equity 1,080,885 560,590 541,149 Other consumer loans 1,587,216 1,013,524 1,037,804 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 22,630,089 11,346,557 11,721,984 Residential real estate 5,706,155 2,255,289 2,203,277 Total loans 28,336,244 13,601,846 13,925,261 Total earning assets 41,124,222 21,851,312 21,175,365 Allowance for credit losses on loans (280,507) (107,341) (114,037) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 418,744 172,663 154,330 Premises and equipment, net 584,113 476,186 466,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets 201,802 69,560 74,611 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,144,609 1,071,672 1,079,933 Company-owned life insurance 766,291 463,324 456,782 Other assets 875,374 456,188 450,908 Total non-earning assets 4,990,933 2,709,593 2,683,123 Total assets $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 23,744,451 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,463,136 $ 6,303,106 $ 6,091,054 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 8,296,337 5,338,022 4,933,770 Savings accounts 6,871,767 3,798,494 3,631,145 Money market accounts 5,432,139 2,169,160 2,075,852 Other time deposits 2,544,011 960,413 1,042,903 Total core deposits 35,607,390 18,569,195 17,774,724 Brokered deposits - - 75,031 Total deposits 35,607,390 18,569,195 17,849,755 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,721 276 922 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 509,275 392,275 395,242 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,239,357 1,886,019 1,912,541 Other borrowings 597,207 296,670 266,282 Total borrowed funds 4,347,560 2,575,240 2,574,987 Operating lease liabilities 234,049 76,236 84,665 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 413,535 220,875 255,597 Total liabilities 40,602,534 21,441,546 20,765,004 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 5,570,313 3,014,393 2,887,538 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (338,199) (2,375) 91,909 Total shareholders' equity 5,232,114 3,012,018 2,979,447 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 23,744,451 10

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,336,404 $ 308 0.09 % $ 726,144 $ 276 0.15 % $ 370,087 $ 88 0.10 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,195,470 8,219 1.50 % 1,763,544 6,390 1.45 % 1,155,525 4,885 1.69 % Mortgage-backed securities 4,869,038 24,377 2.00 % 3,513,482 15,071 1.72 % 3,312,311 15,833 1.91 % States and political subdivisions 1,738,652 13,637 3.14 % 1,625,390 12,941 3.18 % 1,478,143 12,200 3.30 % Other securities 605,552 4,144 2.74 % 438,583 2,608 2.38 % 453,411 2,743 2.42 % Total investments 9,408,712 50,377 2.14 % 7,340,999 37,010 2.02 % 6,399,390 35,661 2.23 % Loans: (2) Commercial 5,893,907 55,283 3.75 % 3,420,274 31,641 3.62 % 3,974,762 35,568 3.58 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 8,749,162 77,408 3.54 % 6,341,296 57,347 3.54 % 5,980,774 55,746 3.73 % Consumer: Home equity 783,729 7,355 3.81 % 556,851 4,380 3.12 % 544,049 4,152 3.10 % Other consumer loans 1,320,923 14,560 4.47 % 1,009,690 9,488 3.73 % 1,058,731 10,175 3.90 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 16,747,721 154,606 3.74 % 11,328,111 102,856 3.60 % 11,558,316 105,641 3.71 % Residential real estate loans 3,990,716 33,986 3.41 % 2,275,469 20,228 3.56 % 2,273,859 21,347 3.76 % Total loans 20,738,437 188,592 3.64 % 13,603,580 123,084 3.56 % 13,832,175 126,988 3.68 % Total earning assets $ 31,483,553 $ 239,277 3.04 % $ 21,670,723 $ 160,370 2.93 % $ 20,601,652 $ 162,737 3.16 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (168,175) (107,990) (133,869) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 268,836 $ 228,126 $ 288,623 Other assets 3,480,640 2,481,792 2,486,604 Total assets $ 35,064,854 $ 24,272,651 $ 23,243,010 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 6,784,653 $ 596 0.04 % $ 5,093,496 $ 458 0.04 % $ 4,863,819 $ 612 0.05 % Savings accounts 5,302,015 589 0.05 % 3,766,543 524 0.06 % 3,495,319 487 0.06 % Money market accounts 3,778,682 691 0.07 % 2,139,702 456 0.08 % 1,987,348 423 0.09 % Other time deposits 1,745,153 1,318 0.31 % 978,723 1,047 0.42 % 1,081,248 1,607 0.60 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % 11,978,464 2,485 0.08 % 11,427,734 3,129 0.11 % Brokered deposits - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 157,780 30 0.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % 11,978,464 2,485 0.08 % 11,585,514 3,159 0.11 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,113 - 0.01 % 1,162 - 0.00 % 1,144 - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 449,939 96 0.09 % 381,744 92 0.10 % 398,662 120 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,589,984 5,963 0.93 % 1,887,821 5,122 1.08 % 1,925,352 5,409 1.14 % Other borrowings 432,434 3,467 3.21 % 274,926 2,448 3.56 % 263,010 2,429 3.69 % Total borrowed funds 3,473,470 9,526 1.11 % 2,545,653 7,662 1.19 % 2,588,168 7,958 1.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 21,083,973 $ 12,720 0.24 % $ 14,524,117 $ 10,147 0.28 % $ 14,173,682 $ 11,117 0.32 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,294,876 $ 6,435,829 $ 5,756,277 Other liabilities 467,589 313,880 343,073 Shareholders' equity 4,218,416 2,998,825 2,969,978 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 35,064,854 $ 24,272,651 $ 23,243,010 Net interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.65 % 2.84 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.94 % FTE adjustment $ 3,772 $ 3,442 $ 3,500 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. 11

Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 107,341 $ 107,868 $ 131,388 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 78,531 - - Provision for credit losses(1) 97,409 (1,914) (17,356) Gross charge-offs (4,664) (545) (1,570) Gross recoveries 1,890 1,932 1,575 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,774) 1,387 5 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 280,507 $ 107,341 $ 114,037 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2) 0.05 % (0.04) % 0.00 % Average loans outstanding(2) $ 20,725,313 $ 13,594,543 $ 13,815,515 EOP loans outstanding(2) 28,336,244 13,601,846 13,925,261 Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans(2) 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.82 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 1,646 $ 7 $ 49 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans(3) 227,925 106,691 142,138 TDRs still accruing 20,999 18,378 15,226 Total non-performing loans 248,924 125,069 157,364 Foreclosed assets 19,713 2,030 751 Total underperforming assets $ 270,283 $ 127,106 $ 158,164 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans(3) 227,925 106,691 142,138 Substandard accruing loans 518,341 162,572 160,314 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 1,646 7 49 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 747,912 $ 269,270 $ 302,501 Other classified assets 24,676 4,338 3,791 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 507,689 235,910 246,365 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,280,277 $ 509,518 $ 552,657 Non-performing loans / EOP loans(2) 0.88 % 0.92 % 1.13 % Allowance to non-performing loans 113 % 86 % 72 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans(2) 0.95 % 0.93 % 1.14 % EOP total assets $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 23,744,451 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.67 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. (2) Excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $23.8 million at March 31, 2022, $11.7 million at December 31, 2021, and $14.3 million at March 31, 2021. 12



Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' common equity $ 4,988,395 $ 3,012,018 $ 2,979,447 Deduct: Goodwill 1,997,157 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 147,452 34,678 42,939 2,144,609 1,071,672 1,079,933 Tangible shareholders' common equity $ 2,843,786 $ 1,940,346 $ 1,899,514 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' common equity $ 4,101,206 $ 2,998,825 $ 2,969,978 Deduct: Goodwill 1,476,726 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 73,898 35,992 44,409 1,550,624 1,072,986 1,081,403 Average tangible shareholders' common equity $ 2,550,582 $ 1,925,839 $ 1,888,575 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 23,744,451 Add: Trust overdrafts 1 - 24 Deduct: Goodwill 1,997,157 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 147,452 34,678 42,939 2,144,609 1,071,672 1,079,933 Tangible assets $ 43,690,040 $ 23,381,892 $ 22,664,542 Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 32,341,335 $ 16,588,469 $ 15,524,621 GAAP net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (29,603) $ 56,188 $ 86,818 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 3,934 1,930 2,306 Tangible net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (25,669) $ 58,118 $ 89,124 Tangible Ratios Return on average tangible common equity (4.03) % 12.07 % 18.88 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.51 % 8.30 % 8.38 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 8.79 % 11.70 % 12.24 % Tangible common book value (1) 9.71 11.70 11.47 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 3,246,482 $ 1,998,056 $ 1,865,220 Risk-weighted assets (2) 32,341,335 16,588,469 15,524,621 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.04 % 12.04 % 12.01 % (2) March 31, 2022 figures are preliminary. 13 Attachments Original Link

