SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

06/02/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Old National Bancorp ("Old National") (NASDAQ: ONB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each First Midwest share that they own. Upon closing of the transaction, Old National shareholders will own approximately 56% and First Midwest shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined entity.

If you own First Midwest shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/FMBI

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) First Midwest's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company; (iii) the deal's equity split is fair to First Midwest's shareholders, and (iv) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

