03:54pOLD POINT FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pOld Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/16OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
News 
All News

Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
HAMPTON, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on its common stock to be paid on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022. The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $25.17 on May 17, 2022, the dividend yield is approximately 2.1%. 

ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

Contact:  Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-financial-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301550581.html

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
