Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Point Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPOF   US6801941070

OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(OPOF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:46:30 2023-05-17 pm EDT
16.00 USD   +6.67%
02:01pOld Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27Old Point Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (OPOF) OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $16.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/17/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMPTON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock to be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023. This dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $15.00 on May 16, 2023, the dividend yield is approximately 3.7%. 

ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

Contact:  Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Trust is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-financial-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301827619.html

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:01pOld Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27Old Point Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (OPOF) OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $16.3M
MT
04/27Earnings Flash (OPOF) OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.62
MT
04/27Old Point Releases First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
04/27Old Point Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
03/31OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/07OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22Old Point Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/22Old Point Financial Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer