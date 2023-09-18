CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it is forming a new underwriting subsidiary to provide Accident & Health insurance products. The new company, Old Republic Accident & Health, Inc., will focus on providing specialized coverages such as employers stop loss and will be led byGary Nidds as President. As a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), Mr. Nidds has more than 33 years of industry experience and a strong underwriting track record in Accident & Health products, with successful executive leadership experience at Crum & Forster, Swiss Re and Munich Re.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, ORI's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, "Old Republic Accident & Health will expand our risk expertise and appetite into a new segment that aligns with our specialized approach and focus on underwriting excellence. We look forward to leveraging Gary's experience and leadership with the Old Republic brand, resources and financial strength."

Old Republic Accident & Health will be the sixth new company that Old Republic has launched in the last eight years, adding to the depth and talent of the Old Republic General Insurance Group.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

