OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP Management Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations ($ in Millions, Except Share Data) (form 10-K)
AQ
OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A NEW EXCESS & SURPLUS LINES COMPANY

04/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it is forming a new company to provide commercial Excess & Surplus Lines insurance solutions. The new company, Old Republic Excess & Surplus, Inc. (ORES), will focus its operations on specialized Excess & Surplus Lines products sourced primarily through the wholesale distribution channel.  The new venture will be led by Ralph Sabbagh as President, an industry veteran with a strong underwriting track record of 16 years of E&S experience.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, "Old Republic Excess & Surplus is a natural extension and continuation of Old Republic's long, successful history of providing specialized commercial insurance and related products.  With Ralph's underwriting leadership and the full resources of Old Republic, we are confident that our new company will deliver long term value for our stakeholders."

ORES will further expand Old Republic General Insurance Group's (ORGIG) business with its distribution partners and customers.  Capital requirements will be extended by Old Republic from internally available capital funds, and operating infrastructure will be provided by ORGIG's subsidiaries.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:
Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
 (312) 346-8100

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-announces-formation-of-a-new-excess--surplus-lines-company-301522950.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
