OLD REPUBLIC APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT TO BITCO INSURANCE COMPANIES

01/03/2023 | 10:01am EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI)BITCO Insurance Companies (BITCO), a member of the Old Republic General Insurance Group since 1985, today announced the appointment of Meyer Lehman as Executive Vice President and member of BITCO's Office of the Chief Executive Officer.  In this newly created role reporting to Vince Lamb, BITCO's President and CEO, Mr. Lehman will have direct oversight of Underwriting, Claims and Operations. He joins BITCO with over 20 years of experience, including executive leadership of actuarial, underwriting, and finance teams. He is a graduate of the University of CaliforniaSanta Cruz and a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

In making the announcement, Craig Smiddy, ORI's President and CEO, noted that "Meyer brings a wealth of general insurance knowledge and executive leadership experience to BITCO and he will add greater depth and breadth to BITCO's executive team." Vince Lamb, BITCO's President and CEO, commented "We look forward to Meyer's contributions to BITCO's specialized approach as we continue to drive long term, profitable growth".

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

 

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com




Alternatively, please write or call:  Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

 (312) 346-8100

 

 

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772




 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-appoints-new-executive-vice-president-to-bitco-insurance-companies-301712384.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
