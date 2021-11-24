Log in
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Old Republic Declares Regular 22 Cent Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

11/24/2021 | 09:01am EST
CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 22 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2021.

The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. Its consistent and reliable cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.


ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded


Annual

Annual

Total Annual Returns


Book Value

Market Value

Nominal


S & P


Compounded

Compounded

Gross

S & P

P&C


Total

Total

Domestic

500

Insurance


Return

Return

Product

Index

Index

Ten Years 2001 – 2010

8.0%

1.9%

3.9%

1.4%

1.0%

Ten Years 2011 – 2020

8.8%

9.9%

3.3%

13.9%

14.3%

Twenty Years 2001 – 2020

8.4%

5.8%

3.6%

7.5%

7.4%







First Nine Months 2020 – only

5.2%

-31.7%

-2.6%

5.6%

-11.2%

First Nine Months 2021 – only

11.4%

35.4%

7.9%

15.9%

9.7%

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:
Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 
(312) 346-8100

 

At Old Republic:


At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO


Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-declares-regular-22-cent-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-301431149.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


