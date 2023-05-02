Advanced search
    ORI   US6802231042

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(ORI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
25.72 USD   +1.78%
Old Republic International : First Quarter Presentation

05/02/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Investor Presentation

1st Quarter 2023

Preliminary Matters

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: future guidance; projected annual revenues resulting from new or existing products or services; dividends; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, the ability to generate premium, income or cash flow; and Old Republic's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Old Republic believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of Old Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information available, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation provides information which includes certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management discloses non-GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze Old Republic's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous performance. Old Republic's non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non-GAAP information used by other companies. Non-GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of Old Republic's profitability or financial position. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

2

Managing Old Republic for the Long Run

Primarily a Specialty underwriter serving the insurance needs of a large number of organizations, including Property & Casualty provider to many of America's leading industrial and financial

services institutions andprovider of Title

Insurance to America's residential and

commercial markets

Member of the Fortune 500

listing of America's largest companies

One of America's 50 Largest

shareholder-owned insurance

businesses

#3 Title insurer in the nation

A history dating back 100 years

Total Market Return of 16.0%

per share for past 10 years

NYSE listed since 1990

82 years of cash dividends

without interruption

Annual cash dividend raised for each

of the past 42 years

$3.6 billion of dividends & share repurchases since 12.31.16

3

Key Metrics

Market Cap / Stock price (NYSE: ORI)

$7.31 billion / $24.97

Shareholders' Equity / BVPS

$6.33 billion / $21.91

Trailing 4

Quarter Operating Income / EPS

$832.6 million / $2.77

Trailing 4

Quarter Operating ROE

12.3%

Regular Dividend / Yield

$0.98 / 3.9%

Employees

9,400

Insider and Employee Ownership

8.5%

Note: Market and financial data as of March 31, 2023

4

Shareholder Returns are Driven by Our Long-Term Focus

Operating and growing a diverse & decentralized portfolio of specialty insurance products and services

Pursuing operational & underwriting excellence through narrow & deep expertise

Fostering a unique culture built around integrity, respect and accountability

Driving deep relationships built on outstanding customer service and risk management expertise

Investing in people and technology

Aligning incentives and accountability to drive profitable growth

Maintaining a lean and flat organizational structure

5

Disclaimer

Old Republic International Corporation published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 06:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
