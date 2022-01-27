Log in
    ORI   US6802231042

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(ORI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/27 04:10:00 pm
25.21 USD   +1.04%
03:36pFinancial Stocks Adding to Afternoon Retreat
MT
01:15pFinancial Stocks Starting to Fade
MT
09:39aOLD REPUBLIC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Old Republic International : Fourth Quarter Presentation

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Managing Old Republic for the Long Run

Investor Presentation 4th Quarter 2021

Preliminary Matters

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: future guidance; projected annual revenues resulting from new or existing products or services; dividends; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, the ability to generate premium, income or cash flow; and Old Republic's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Old Republic believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of Old Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information available, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation provides information which includes certain financial measures thatare not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management discloses non GAAP information to provide investorswith additional information to analyze Old Republic's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assessoperating performance and help investors compare results with our previous performance. Old Republic'snon GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non GAAP information used by other companies. Non GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of Old Republic's profitability or financial position. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

2

Managing Old Republic for the Long Run

A history dating back 98years

Total Market Return of 17.7%

per share for past 10 years

NYSE listed since 1990 and

publicly listed since 1967

Member of the Fortune 500

listing of America's largest companies

One of America's 50 Largest

shareholder-owned insurance businesses

#3 Title insurer in the nation

Primarily a Specialty Commercial

Lines underwriter serving the insurance needs of a large number of organizations, including many of America's leading industrial and financial services institutions and national provider of Title Insurance to residential and commercial markets

80 years of cash dividends

without interruption

Annual cash dividend raised for each of

the past 40 years

One of just 111 companies that have posted

at least 25 consecutive years

of annual dividend growth according

to Mergent's Dividend Achievers

$2.5 billion of dividends

declared since 12.31.16

3

Shareholder Returns are Driven by Our Long-Term Focus

Diversification & Integration across carefully chosen insurance markets drive stable & sustainable results

Cyclical &

regulatory industry

dynamics

necessarily drive a focus on long term results

Industry

specialization & risk management expertise drive underwriting excellence

Our reputation for customer service, financial strength, underwriting and trust drive our business

4

Key Metrics

Market Cap / Stock price (NYSE: ORI)

$7.56 billion / $24.58

Shareholders' Equity / BVPS

$6.89 billion / $22.76

Trailing 4

Quarter Operating Income / EPS

$935.9 million / $3.08

Trailing 4

Quarter Operating ROE

15.1%

Regular Dividend / Yield

$0.88 / 3.6%

A.M. Best (Financial Strength Rating)

A+ (P&C) and A+ (Title)

Employees

9,600

Insider and Employee Ownership

8.5%

Note: Market and financial data as of December 31, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Old Republic International Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 806 M - -
Net income 2021 1 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 9,50%
Capitalization 7 492 M 7 492 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float -
Chart OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Old Republic International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,95 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig R. Smiddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Joseph Sodaro Chief Financial Officer
Spencer LeRoy Chairman
Charles S. Boone Senior Vice President-Investments
John M. Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION1.18%7 492
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.37%47 850
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.31%40 488
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.09%40 466
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.25%34 487
SAMPO OYJ-3.22%26 197