Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Old Republic International Corporation    ORI

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(ORI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Republic International : Announces Formation of a New Inland Marine Entity

03/22/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it is forming a new venture to provide commercial Inland Marine insurance solutions.  The new company, Old Republic Inland Marine ("ORIM"), will focus its operations on specialized Inland Marine products through retail and wholesale distribution channels.  The new venture will be led by Matt Bisig as President.  Matt brings important intellectual capital and business relationships cultivated over many years of professional, client-centered service.

ORIM will further expand Old Republic's general insurance and related services business with its customers.  Capital requirements will be extended by Old Republic from internally available capital funds and operating infrastructure will be provided by the overall resources of Old Republic's General Insurance Group subsidiaries.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy noted that "Old Republic Inland Marine is a natural extension and continuation of Old Republic's long, successful history of providing specialized Commercial Insurance related products.  Under Matt Bisig's leadership, we are confident our solutions will meet and exceed stakeholders' expectations."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.


ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded


Annual

Annual

Total Annual Returns


Book Value

Market Value

Nominal


S & P


Compounded

Compounded

Gross

S & P

P&C


Total

Total

Domestic

500

Insurance


Return

Return

Product

Index

Index

Ten Years 2001 – 2010

8.0%

1.9%

3.9%

1.4%

1.0%

Ten Years 2011 – 2020

8.8%

9.9%

3.3%

13.9%

14.3%

Twenty Years 2001 – 2020

8.4%

5.8%

3.6%

7.5%

7.4%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 58th place among just 113 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:
Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 346-8100

 

At Old Republic:                 

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer 

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-announces-formation-of-a-new-inland-marine-entity-301252951.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
11:46aOLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Announces Formation of a New Inland Marine Entity
PR
03/15OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Download PDF - Investor Presentation
PU
03/08OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Management Analysis of Financial Position and Resu..
AQ
02/26OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Boosts Quarterly Dividend to $0.22 a Share, Payabl..
MT
02/26OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Declares first quarter cash dividend of 22 cents p..
PR
01/29OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
01/28OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Move Higher Earl..
MT
01/28OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL  : Fourth Quarter Financial Supplement as of December..
PU
01/28OLD REPUBLIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ