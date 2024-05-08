Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Investor Presentation

AURORA, IL, - Old Second Bancorp, Inc. ("Old Second") (NASDAQ: OSBC) announced the Company's management is scheduled to attend the D.A. Davidson 26th Annual Financial Institutions Conference from May 8-10, 2024.

Investors may access the presentation made at the meeting under the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section of Old Second's website (www.oldsecond.com).

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services company with its main headquarters located in Aurora, Illinois. The Company is the holding company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), a national banking organization headquartered in Aurora, Illinois that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as a full complement of trust and wealth management services. The Company has offices located in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties in Illinois.

.