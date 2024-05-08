Old Second Bancorp : Investor Presentation - Form 8-K
May 08, 2024 at 10:49 am EDT
Share
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Investor Presentation
AURORA, IL, - Old Second Bancorp, Inc. ("Old Second") (NASDAQ: OSBC) announced the Company's management is scheduled to attend the D.A. Davidson 26th Annual Financial Institutions Conference from May 8-10, 2024.
Investors may access the presentation made at the meeting under the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section of Old Second's website (www.oldsecond.com).
About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services company with its main headquarters located in Aurora, Illinois. The Company is the holding company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), a national banking organization headquartered in Aurora, Illinois that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as a full complement of trust and wealth management services. The Company has offices located in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties in Illinois.
.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Old Second Bancorp Inc. published this content on
08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 May 2024 14:48:02 UTC.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. serves as the bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service banking business offering a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking, and safe deposit operations. It provides variety of additional services to the needs of individual customers, such as the money orders, cashiersâ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. It also provides complement of electronic banking services such as online and mobile banking and corporate cash management products.