Old Second Bancorp : On July 20, 2021, the Registrant's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share payable on (Form 8-K)
On July 20, 2021, the Registrant's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share payable on
August 09, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.
Disclaimer
Old Second Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:32:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
106 M
-
-
Net income 2021
37,9 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,45x
Yield 2021
1,31%
Capitalization
353 M
353 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,31x
Nbr of Employees
533
Free-Float
75,7%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
12,17 $
Average target price
15,25 $
Spread / Average Target
25,3%
