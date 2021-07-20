Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSBC   US6802771005

OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.

(OSBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Second Bancorp : On July 20, 2021, the Registrant's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share payable on (Form 8-K)

07/20/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On July 20, 2021, the Registrant's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share payable on

August 09, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

2

Disclaimer

Old Second Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:32:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.
05:34pOLD SECOND BANCORP : On July 20, 2021, the Registrant's Board of Directors decla..
PU
05:32pOLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK : Named #1 Bank in Illinois by Customers for Second Str..
PR
05/19OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission o..
AQ
05/18OLD SECOND BANCORP : Annual Stockholders Meeting (Form 8-K)
PU
05/18OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Old Second Bancorp Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/07OLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/29OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,17 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James L. Eccher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley S. Adams Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William B. Skoglund Chairman
Keith Gottschalk Executive Vice President-Digital Banking Services
Barry C. Finn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.21.49%370
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.39%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.14.38%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.51%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.35%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.30%52 826