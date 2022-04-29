Log in
Old Second Bancorp : Pike Joins Old Second National Bank

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Gregory S. Pike of Buffalo Grove has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Old Second National Bank. He will lead the bank's credit functions. His responsibilities include credit administration, investment analysis, risk analysis, and management and development of credit staff. He brings to the bank over 20 years of commercial credit experience.

Prior to joining Old Second, Pike served as a Senior Vice President, Division Head and Senior Credit Officer for First American Bank, as a Managing Director in Commercial Banking for BMO Harris Bank, and as an Executive Director and Regional Senior Risk Manager for JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Pike has served the non-profit Accion Chicago for many years including various board leadership roles. He has also been active on the board of Penfield Children's Center in Milwaukee. Currently he is a trustee for the Village of Buffalo Grove and actively participates in Buffalo Grove Rotary.

Pike earned his Bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University, MBA from DePaul University and degree from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC." More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

CONTACT: Doug Wickham, 630-859-7727

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/699172/Pike-Joins-Old-Second-National-Bank

