  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSBC   US6802771005

OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.

(OSBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
13.76 USD   +3.38%
Summary 
Summary

Old Second Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $23.6 Million, or $0.52 per Diluted Share - Form 8-K

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $23.6 Million,

or $0.52 per Diluted Share

AURORA, IL, April 19, 2023 - Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company," "Old Second," "we," "us," and "our") (NASDAQ: OSBC), the parent company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Our net income was $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $12.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes net pre-tax gains totaling $306,000 from branch sales, was $23.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

There was no material change in net income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to the increase of $2.0 million in provision for credit losses and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, which were offset by a $3.8 million decrease in noninterest expense. Net income increased $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 also included pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $1.7 million and a $525,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), compared to pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $910,000 and a $431,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on MSRs in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $3.0 million pre-tax gain on MSRs in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

First quarter 2023 net income was $23.6 million, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $11.6 million from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $691,000 from adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $7.5 million from adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022.
Net interest and dividend income was $64.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $22.9 million, or 55.4%, from the first quarter of 2022.
We recorded a net provision for credit losses of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no net provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income was $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 17.8%, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 9.5% compared to $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.

1

We had a provision for income tax of $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for income tax of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.
On April 18, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Quarters Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Balance sheet summary

Total assets

$

5,920,283

$

5,888,317

$

6,223,791

Total securities available-for-sale

1,455,068

1,539,359

1,816,450

Total loans

4,003,354

3,869,609

3,402,370

Total deposits

4,897,220

5,110,723

5,544,545

Total liabilities

5,423,413

5,427,176

5,757,473

Total equity

496,870

461,141

466,318

Total tangible assets

$

5,820,751

$

5,788,161

$

6,121,820

Total tangible equity

397,338

360,985

364,347

Income statement summary

Net interest income

$

64,086

$

64,091

$

41,232

Provision for credit losses

3,501

1,500

-

Noninterest income

7,350

8,946

13,463

Noninterest expense

35,922

39,684

38,252

Net income

23,607

23,615

12,020

Effective tax rate

26.26

%

25.86

%

26.90

%

Profitability ratios

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.62

%

1.58

%

0.78

%

Return on average equity (ROAE)

19.86

21.09

9.82

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

4.74

4.63

2.88

Efficiency ratio

47.52

52.44

72.70

Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)

25.54

27.80

12.86

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA)

6.83

6.24

5.95

Per share data

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.27

Tangible book value per share

8.90

8.10

8.19

Company capital ratios 1

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

9.91

%

9.67

%

9.73

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.43

10.20

10.33

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.79

12.52

12.85

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.56

8.14

7.00

Bank capital ratios 1, 2

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.98

%

11.70

%

12.74

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.98

11.70

12.74

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.10

12.75

13.83

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.83

9.32

8.61

1Both the Company and the Bank ratios are inclusive of a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, and both are subject to the minimum capital adequacy guidelines of 7.00%, 8.50%, 10.50%, and 4.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.

2 The prompt corrective action provisions are applicable only at the Bank level, and are 6.50%, 8.00%, 10.00%, and 5.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.

2

President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Eccher said "Old Second reported strong results in the first quarter as we earned $23.6 million in net income, an ROAA of 1.62% and an ROATCE of 25.54%. Capital levels continue to build quickly with 59 basis points of expansion in the tangible common equity ratio to 6.83% and 10% linked quarter growth in tangible book value per share. Adjusting for merger related items, our earnings per share increased by 44% over first quarter 2022. This robust earnings growth demonstrates the strength of our core deposit franchise highlighted by 186 basis points year over year, and 11 basis points over the linked quarter, of expansion in our net interest margin. Loans increased $133.7 million in the first quarter, or 3.5% through March 31, 2023, and we remain confident in our ability to generate and profitably fund loan growth in the remainder of 2023. The efficiency ratio in the first quarter was approximately 47.5% on a GAAP basis and reflects not only success in achieving cost saves but also reaching milestone profitability on significant investments in lending teams and sales people over the last fifteen months.

"The return of relatively higher market interest rates has allowed us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the franchise that we are building here at Old Second. I believe Old Second has among the very best and most granular deposit bases in the industry. We bank grandkids and grandparents and everyone in between. Over 98% of the customers that walk through our doors are fully guaranteed by FDIC insurance and we have but a few accounts that feature more than $5 million in deposit balances. Deposit balances that are uninsured, or not collateralized, are less than 20% at Old Second, compared to an industry average of approximately 50%. The average Old Second personal checking account was opened 14 years ago and has a balance of approximately $2,200. Our funding base is mature, stable and features a preponderance of lower balance accounts - accounts that people use to live their daily lives. Regardless, we will never forget that our customers place their trust in us and that all balances, large and small, are payable upon demand. We maintain a conservative and short asset duration that means our balance sheet is transitioning smoothly into a world of higher interest rates and that we can quickly summon the liquidity needed to meet any potential emergency, large or small. Asset repricing should continue in the coming quarters which will allow for additional improvement in our core trends. Deposit repricing is expected to remain excellent but modestly higher than cycle to date performance as we respond to competitors and take the necessary steps to protect our greatest strength.

"Continuing strong results should allow us to continue to compound book value and build capital back to our targeted levels by the end of this year. As we progress through the year, we will look to continue to reduce high cost debt on the balance sheet, evaluate share repurchase opportunities and optimize the earning asset mix in order to fund loan growth in a more competitive deposit market. We remain mindful and diligent in monitoring credit trends within the loan portfolio but remain confident in overall trends. The first quarter featured an approximate $32 million increase in nonaccrual loan balances, two thirds of which can be attributed to our most recent acquisition. These loans can be characterized as office and healthcare related and have been on our radar for quite some time. We have been stress testing maturing loan balances at higher rate levels for well over a year now and are encouraged by the results and trends we see in the portfolio."

Asset Quality & Earning Assets

Nonperforming loans, comprised of nonaccrual loans, past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and, prior to January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings, totaled $64.5 million at March 31, 2023, $32.9 million at December 31, 2022, and $38.0 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans, as a percent of total loans were 1.6% at March 31, 2023, 0.9% at December 31, 2022, and 1.1% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 is driven by a small number of relationships within the commercial real estate - investor and commercial real estate-owner occupied portfolios.
Total loans were $4.00 billion at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $133.7 million compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $601.0 million compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the year over year quarter was largely driven by the growth in commercial, commercial real estate-investor, and multifamily portfolios. Average loans (including loans held-for-sale) for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $3.93 billion, reflecting an increase of $54.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $528.0 million from the first quarter of 2022.
Available-for-sale securities totaled $1.46 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2022, and $1.82 billion at March 31, 2022. The unrealized mark to market loss on securities totaled $105.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $123.5 million as of December 31, 2022, and $49.4 million as of March 31, 2022, due to market interest rate increases over the past year as well as changes year over year in the composition of the securities portfolio. Year to date unrealized losses were less than year end 2022 due to sales of securities and lower yields at the 3-year part of the curve, where our portfolio duration is. The lower rates increased the market values of our securities. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023 securities sales of $66.2 million resulted in net realized losses of $1.7 million, and sales of $27.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted in net realized losses of $910,000; there were no sales for the

3

quarter ended March 31, 2022. We may continue to sell strategically identified securities as opportunities arise.

Net Interest Income

Analysis of Average Balances,

Tax Equivalent Income / Expense and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Quarters Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average

Income /

Rate

Average

Income /

Rate

Average

Income /

Rate

Balance

Expense

%

Balance

Expense

%

Balance

Expense

%

Assets

Interest earning deposits with financial institutions

$

49,310

$

585

4.81

$

50,377

$

461

3.63

$

635,302

$

269

0.17

Securities:

Taxable

1,330,295

10,735

3.27

1,404,437

10,495

2.96

1,612,635

5,169

1.30

Non-taxable (TE)1

173,324

1,693

3.96

171,567

1,697

3.92

195,240

1,667

3.47

Total securities (TE)1

1,503,619

12,428

3.35

1,576,004

12,192

3.07

1,807,875

6,836

1.53

FHLBC and FRBC Stock

24,905

280

4.56

19,534

259

5.26

16,066

153

3.86

Loans and loans held-for-sale1, 2

3,932,492

57,228

5.90

3,878,228

55,195

5.65

3,404,534

36,428

4.34

Total interest earning assets

5,510,326

70,521

5.19

5,524,143

68,107

4.89

5,863,777

43,686

3.02

Cash and due from banks

55,140

-

-

56,531

-

-

42,972

-

-

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(49,398)

-

-

(48,778)

-

-

(44,341)

-

-

Other noninterest bearing assets

382,579

-

-

395,726

-

-

370,987

-

-

Total assets

$

5,898,647

$

5,927,622

$

6,233,395

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

NOW accounts

$

601,030

$

242

0.16

$

623,408

$

225

0.14

$

599,481

$

89

0.06

Money market accounts

833,823

828

0.40

901,950

477

0.21

1,098,941

170

0.06

Savings accounts

1,126,040

79

0.03

1,155,409

74

0.03

1,201,075

138

0.05

Time deposits

434,655

664

0.62

450,111

571

0.50

495,452

277

0.23

Interest bearing deposits

2,995,548

1,813

0.25

3,130,878

1,347

0.17

3,394,949

674

0.08

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

31,080

9

0.12

33,275

10

0.12

39,204

11

0.11

Other short-term borrowings

200,833

2,345

4.74

44,293

436

3.91

-

-

-

Junior subordinated debentures

25,773

279

4.39

25,773

287

4.42

25,773

280

4.41

Subordinated debentures

59,308

546

3.73

59,286

546

3.65

59,222

546

3.74

Senior notes

44,599

994

9.04

44,572

891

7.93

44,494

485

4.42

Notes payable and other borrowings

5,400

87

6.53

9,978

137

5.45

19,009

103

2.20

Total interest bearing liabilities

3,362,541

6,073

0.73

3,348,055

3,654

0.43

3,582,651

2,099

0.24

Noninterest bearing deposits

2,002,801

-

-

2,083,503

-

-

2,093,293

-

-

Other liabilities

51,279

-

-

51,753

-

-

60,819

-

-

Stockholders' equity

482,026

-

-

444,311

-

-

496,632

-

-

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,898,647

$

5,927,622

$

6,233,395

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

64,086

$

64,091

$

41,232

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.72

4.60

2.85

Net interest income (TE)1

$

64,448

$

64,453

$

41,587

Net interest margin (TE)1

4.74

4.63

2.88

Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets

61.02

%

60.61

%

61.10

%

1 Tax equivalent (TE) basis is calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

2Interest income from loans is shown on a tax equivalent basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as discussed in the table on page 16, and includes loan fee expense of $730,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and loan fee income of $917,000 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above stated average balances.

The increased yield of 30 basis points on interest earning assets compared to the linked period was driven by new higher yield originations than those in previous periods as well as repricing within the existing variable rate portfolio. Further gains were earned by replacing older, lower yielding securities with higher rate securities through a mix of maturities, and strategic purchases and sales. Changes in the market interest rate environment impact the portfolio at varying intervals depending on the repricing timeline of loans, as well as the securities maturity and purchase activity.

4

The year over year increase of 217 basis points on interest earning assets was driven by significant increases to benchmark rates as well as strong loan growth throughout the period specifically within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. The increases in benchmark interest rates impacted yields on the securities portfolio through the inverse relationship between interest rates and market value coupled with maturities and strategic sales of lower yielding assets and timely purchases of higher yielding securities, as we work to increase the weighted average yield in the portfolio.

Average balances of interest bearing deposit accounts have decreased steadily since the first quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2023 from $3.40 billion to $3.00 billion, with these decreases reflected in all categories aside from NOW accounts which increased nominally. We have continued to control the cost of funds over the periods reflected, with the rate of overall interest bearing deposits increasing by eight basis points to 25 basis points from 17 basis points as of December 31, 2022, and from eight basis points as of March 31, 2022. A 19 basis point increase in the cost of money market funds as of March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, and 34 basis points compared to March 31, 2022 were both due to select exception pricing and drove a significant portion of the overall increase. Time deposits saw the next largest increase of 12 basis points and 39 basis points in the quarter to date and year over year periods ending March 31, 2023, primarily due to CD rate specials we offered.

Borrowing costs increased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the increase in average short term borrowings stemming from FHLB advance growth of $157.0 million since year end 2022, and average growth of $201.0 million year over year based on daily liquidity needs. Subordinated and junior subordinated debt interest expense were essentially flat over each of the periods presented. Senior notes interest expense had the most significant interest expense increase, as this issuance references three month LIBOR, and rising market interest rates resulted in a 111 basis point increase to 9.04%, from 7.93% as of December 31, 2022, and a 462 basis point increase from 4.42% as of March 31, 2022. In February 2023, we paid off the remaining balance of $9.0 million on the original $20.0 term note issued in 2020, reducing notes payable and other borrowings.

Our net interest margin (GAAP) increased 12 basis points to 4.72% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 187 basis points compared to 2.85% for the first quarter of 2022. Our net interest margin (TE) increased 11 basis points to 4.74% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 186 basis points compared to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter, compared to both prior quarters, is primarily due to an increase in market interest rates, and the related rate resets on loans and securities during the past year, as well as continuing loan growth relative to more modest increase in costs of interest bearing liabilities. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Noninterest Income

First Quarter 2023

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended

Percent Change From

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Wealth management

$

2,270

$

2,403

$

2,698

(5.5)

(15.9)

Service charges on deposits

2,424

2,499

2,074

(3.0)

16.9

Residential mortgage banking revenue

Secondary mortgage fees

59

62

139

(4.8)

(57.6)

MSRs mark to market (loss) gain

(525)

(431)

2,978

21.8

(117.6)

Mortgage servicing income

516

518

519

(0.4)

(0.6)

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans

306

340

1,495

(10.0)

(79.5)

Total residential mortgage banking revenue

356

489

5,131

(27.2)

(93.1)

Securities losses, net

(1,675)

(910)

-

84.1

N/M

Change in cash surrender value of BOLI

242

376

124

(35.6)

95.2

Card related income

2,244

2,795

2,574

(19.7)

(12.8)

Other income

1,489

1,294

862

15.1

72.7

Total noninterest income

$

7,350

$

8,946

$

13,463

(17.8)

(45.4)

N/M - Not meaningful.

Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 17.8%, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a $765,000 increase in securities losses, net, based on strategic sales and a $551,000 decline in card related income primarily due to decreased activity. These decreases in noninterest income in

5

the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, were partially offset by a $195,000 increase in other income driven by credits received from a few vendors related to prior year service discounts.

The decrease in noninterest income of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, is primarily due to a decrease of $4.8 million in residential mortgage banking revenue due to increases in market interest rates in the year over year period reducing mortgage banking origination volume and related derivative revenue, as well as an increase in security losses of $1.7 million on strategic sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These decreases were partially offset by a $350,000 increase in service charges on deposits, and a $627,000 increase in other income driven by a few vendor credits related to prior year billings and volumes of activity.

Noninterest Expense

First Quarter 2023

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended

Percent Change From

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Salaries

$

16,087

$

17,487

$

15,598

(8.0)

3.1

Officers incentive

1,827

3,876

994

(52.9)

83.8

Benefits and other

4,334

2,900

3,375

49.4

28.4

Total salaries and employee benefits

22,248

24,263

19,967

(8.3)

11.4

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense

3,475

4,128

3,699

(15.8)

(6.1)

Computer and data processing

1,774

2,978

6,268

(40.4)

(71.7)

FDIC insurance

584

630

410

(7.3)

42.4

Net teller & bill paying

502

485

1,907

3.5

(73.7)

General bank insurance

305

298

315

2.3

(3.2)

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

624

645

665

(3.3)

(6.2)

Advertising expense

142

130

182

9.2

(22.0)

Card related expense

1,216

1,304

534

(6.7)

127.7

Legal fees

319

225

257

41.8

24.1

Consulting & management fees

790

679

616

16.3

28.2

Other real estate owned expense, net

306

34

(12)

N/M

N/M

Other expense

3,637

3,885

3,444

(6.4)

5.6

Total noninterest expense

$

35,922

$

39,684

$

38,252

(9.5)

(6.1)

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)1

47.52

%

52.44

%

72.70

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)2

47.66

%

51.29

%

61.92

%

N/M - Not meaningful.

1 The efficiency ratio shown in the table above is a GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits and OREO expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities and mark to market gains or losses on MSRs.

2 The adjusted efficiency ratio shown in the table above is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits, OREO expenses, and acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, divided by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities, mark to market gains or losses on MSRs, and includes a tax equivalent adjustment on the change in cash surrender value of BOLI. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the table on page 17 that provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.8 million, or 9.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $2.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to reductions in the officer incentive accrual, partially offset by an increase in employee benefits and other stemming from payroll taxes and 401k matching expense related to annual bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, a $1.2 million decrease in computer and data processing costs was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to timing of software contracts and incentives. Noninterest expense was further increased by a $269,000 OREO valuation reserve recorded on two properties in the first quarter of 2023.

The year over year decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to a $4.5 million decrease in computer and data processing expenses and a $1.4 million decrease in net teller & bill paying expense, both stemming from acquisition related costs in the first quarter of 2022 from our West Suburban acquisition. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, was a $2.3 million

6

increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $682,000 increase in card related expenses. Officer incentive compensation increased $833,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, as incentive accruals increased in the current year due to growth in our commercial and sponsored finance lending teams year over year.

Earning Assets

March 31, 2023

Loans

As of

Percent Change From

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Commercial

$

851,737

$

840,964

$

695,545

1.3

22.5

Leases

285,831

277,385

211,132

3.0

35.4

Commercial real estate - investor

1,056,787

987,635

748,267

7.0

41.2

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

870,115

854,879

873,292

1.8

(0.4)

Construction

174,683

180,535

165,558

(3.2)

5.5

Residential real estate - investor

56,720

57,353

62,846

(1.1)

(9.7)

Residential real estate - owner occupied

217,855

219,718

203,118

(0.8)

7.3

Multifamily

358,991

323,691

298,686

10.9

20.2

HELOC

104,941

109,202

120,241

(3.9)

(12.7)

Other1

25,694

18,247

23,685

40.8

8.5

Total loans

$

4,003,354

$

3,869,609

$

3,402,370

3.5

17.7

1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.

Total loans increased by $133.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and increased $601.0 million for the year over year period. Loan growth of $601.0 million in the year over year period was driven by originations of loans with new lending groups, such as the sponsor finance team, recorded within commercial loans, as well as growth in leasing, commercial real estate - investor and multifamily loans.

March 31, 2023

Securities

As of

Percent Change From

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

U.S. Treasury

$

214,734

$

212,129

$

220,563

1.2

(2.6)

U.S. government agencies

56,703

56,048

59,036

1.2

(4.0)

U.S. government agency mortgage-backed

121,938

124,990

153,148

(2.4)

(20.4)

States and political subdivisions

233,506

226,128

236,408

3.3

(1.2)

Corporate bonds

9,762

9,622

9,683

1.5

0.8

Collateralized mortgage obligations

454,106

533,768

696,513

(14.9)

(34.8)

Asset-backed securities

189,753

201,928

274,941

(6.0)

(31.0)

Collateralized loan obligations

174,566

174,746

166,158

(0.1)

5.1

Total securities available-for-sale

$

1,455,068

$

1,539,359

$

1,816,450

(5.5)

(19.9)

Our securities portfolio totaled $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $84.3million from $1.54 billion as of December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $361.4 million since March 31, 2022. The portfolio decrease of $84.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year-end, was due to security sales of $66.2 million, which resulted in a net realized loss of $1.7 million, as well as paydowns of $37.4 million, partially offset by purchases of $4.2 million. Net unrealized losses at March 31, 2023 are $105.6 million, compared to $123.5 million and $49.4 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively. The decrease in net unrealized losses is due to changes in the market interest rate environment as well as repositioning of the portfolio through strategic sales of older lower yielding securities and purchases of higher yielding securities. The portfolio currently consists of high quality fixed-rate and floating-rate securities, with all except one security rated AA or better, displaying an effective duration of approximately 3.2 years.

7

Asset Quality

March 31, 2023

Nonperforming assets

As of

Percent Change From

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

63,561

$

31,602

$

35,973

101.1

76.7

Performing troubled debt restructured loans accruing interest 1

N/A

49

1,242

N/A

N/A

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest

966

1,262

743

(23.5)

30.0

Total nonperforming loans

64,527

32,913

37,958

96.1

70.0

Other real estate owned

1,255

1,561

2,374

(19.6)

(47.1)

Total nonperforming assets

$

65,782

$

34,474

$

40,332

90.8

63.1

30-89 days past due loans and still accruing interest

$

24,770

$

7,508

$

20,835

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.6

%

0.8

%

1.1

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.6

%

0.9

%

1.1

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO

1.6

%

0.9

%

1.2

%

Purchased credit-deteriorated loans to total loans

1.8

%

2.0

%

2.7

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

53,392

$

49,480

$

44,308

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.3

%

1.3

%

1.3

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

84.0

%

156.6

%

123.2

%

N/A - Not applicable.

1 As of January 1, 2023, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2022-02, Topic 326 "Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") and Vintage Disclosures", which eliminated the need for recognition, measurement and disclosure of TDRs going forward.

Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest. Prior to January 1, 2023, nonperforming loans also included performing troubled debt restructured loans accruing interest. Purchased credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired in our acquisitions of West Suburban and ABC Bank totaled $71.0 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, at March 31, 2023. PCD loans that meet the definition of nonperforming loans are included in our nonperforming disclosures. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter 2022, and 1.1% for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.2% for the first quarter of 2022. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.3% for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022, and the first quarter of 2022.

The following table shows classified loans by segment, which include nonaccrual loans, PCD loans if the risk rating so indicates, and all other loans considered substandard, for the following periods.

March 31, 2023

Classified loans

As of

Percent Change From

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Commercial

$

22,662

$

26,485

$

29,267

(14.4)

(22.6)

Leases

906

1,876

2,641

(51.7)

(65.7)

Commercial real estate - investor

52,615

27,410

8,809

92.0

497.3

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

37,545

40,890

13,259

(8.2)

183.2

Construction

241

1,333

3,185

(81.9)

(92.4)

Residential real estate - investor

1,702

1,714

1,544

(0.7)

10.2

Residential real estate - owner occupied

3,618

3,854

4,862

(6.1)

(25.6)

Multifamily

3,348

2,954

1,369

13.3

144.6

HELOC

2,635

2,411

1,669

9.3

57.9

Other1

2

2

3

-

(33.3)

Total classified loans

$

125,274

$

108,929

$

66,608

15.0

88.1

1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.

The $16.3 million increase in classified loans since December 31, 2022, was driven by the addition of $25.2 million classified loans in commercial real estate - investor, primarily due to three large credits, two of which are office buildings and one is an assisted living facility. Remediation work continues on these three credits, with the goal of cash

8

flows improvements with increased tenancy. Reductions in commercial and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans were noted in the first quarter of 2023 from the linked quarter due to ongoing remediation efforts.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Unfunded Commitments

At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans totaled $53.4 million, and our ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities, totaled $3.8 million. In the first quarter of 2023, we recorded provision expense of $3.5 million based on historical loss rate updates, loan growth, our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends, and estimated future credit losses. The first quarter's provision expense consisted of a $4.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $1.2 million reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. The decrease in unfunded commitment was primarily due to a slight reduction in construction unfunded levels combined with changes in the construction loss rate which resulted in a decline of $689,000; and a reduction of $413,000 in the commercial substandard portfolio due to two upgraded credits. We recorded net charge-offs of $740,000 in the first quarter of 2023, which reduced the ACL. The fourth quarter's provision expense consisted of a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $74,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. We recorded net charge-offs of $940,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded no net provision expense based on our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends and estimated future credit losses. We recorded net charge-offs of $293,000 in the first quarter of 2022, which reduced the ACL. Our ACL on loans to total loans was 1.3% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

The $1.3 million decrease in our ACL on unfunded commitments at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 is driven by a $1.2 million reversal of provision expense in the quarter discussed above, as well as purchase accounting accretion on unfunded commitments recorded during the quarter. The ACL on unfunded commitments totaled $3.8 million as of March 31, 2023, $5.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and $5.7 million as of March 31, 2022.

Net Charge-off Summary

Loan Charge-offs, net of recoveries

Quarters Ended

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

% of

December 31,

% of

March 31,

% of

2023

Total 2

2022

Total 2

2022

Total 2

Commercial

$

(124)

(16.8)

$

(8)

(0.9)

$

-

-

Leases

873

118.0

191

20.3

-

-

Commercial real estate - Investor

(17)

(2.3)

776

82.6

213

72.7

Commercial real estate - Owner occupied

(2)

(0.3)

(2)

(0.2)

113

38.6

Residential real estate - Investor

(19)

(2.6)

(7)

(0.7)

(10)

(3.4)

Residential real estate - Owner occupied

(10)

(1.4)

-

-

(83)

(28.3)

Multifamily

-

-

(6)

(0.6)

-

-

HELOC

(29)

(3.9)

(38)

(4.0)

(35)

(11.9)

Other 1

68

9.3

34

3.5

95

32.3

Net charge-offs / (recoveries)

$

740

100.0

$

940

100.0

$

293

100.0

1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.

2Represents the percentage of net charge-offs attributable to each category of loans.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $514,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Gross recoveries were $282,000 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $136,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $221,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Continued recoveries are indicative of the ongoing aggressive efforts by management to effectively manage and resolve prior charge-offs.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.90 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $213.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to $5.11 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decline in our noninterest bearing demand deposits of $101.6 million, followed by a decrease of $100.9 million of savings, NOW and money markets combined. The bulk of the linked quarter decline in deposit balances occurred in January 2023 and is consistent with seasonal historical trends. Deposit trends in February and March were essentially unchanged and net account growth improved significantly in the first quarter relative to trends throughout 2022 following the close of the West Suburban acquisition. Total average deposits decreased $489.9 million, or 8.9%, in the year over year period, driven by declines in our average demand deposits of $90.5 million, and savings, NOW and money markets combined of $338.6 million. In general, the bulk of the decline in

9

deposits year over year can be characterized as rate sensitive with significant flows and transfers into investing activities following significant expansion in those same accounts in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2023, we had $315.0 million in other short-term borrowings due to a short-term FHLB advance, compared to $90.0 million at December 31, 2022 and no short-term borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023 we paid off a $9.0 million term note payable upon maturity as of February 24, 2023. The note payable carried an interest rate of 6.32% at maturity. Please see Notes 9 and 10 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for further discussion of our borrowings.

Non-GAAP Presentations

Management has disclosed in this earnings release certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure our performance, including the presentation of adjusted net income, net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis, and our efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis. The net interest margin fully taxable equivalent is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Consistent with industry practice, management has disclosed the efficiency ratio including and excluding certain items, which is discussed in the noninterest expense presentation on page 6.

We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe these measures provide investors with information regarding balance sheet profitability, and we believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing, and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The tables beginning on page 16 provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and statements by our management may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "should," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "believe," "may," "likely," "will," "forecast," "project," "looking forward," "optimistic," "hopeful," "potential," "progress," "prospect," "remain," "continue," "trend," "momentum" or other statements that indicate future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic outlook, loan growth, deposit trends, asset-quality trends, pipelines and customer activity, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the yield curve, and statements regarding the potential for expanded margins and future growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, (1) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct our operations may be different than expected; (2) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (3) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (4) risks related to future acquisitions, if any, including execution and integration risks; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on us; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to

10

the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (8) any increases in FDIC assessment which will increase our cost of doing business; and (9) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Conference Call

We will host a call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. Investors may listen to our call via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062, using Entry Code 510290. Investors should call into the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on April 27, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010, using Conference ID: 47930.

11

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

50,860

$

56,632

Interest earning deposits with financial institutions

52,162

58,545

Cash and cash equivalents

103,022

115,177

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,455,068

1,539,359

Federal Home Loan Bank Chicago ("FHLBC") and Federal Reserve Bank Chicago ("FRBC") stock

30,205

20,530

Loans held-for-sale

946

491

Loans

4,003,354

3,869,609

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

53,392

49,480

Net loans

3,949,962

3,820,129

Premises and equipment, net

72,547

72,355

Other real estate owned

1,255

1,561

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

10,784

11,189

Goodwill

86,478

86,478

Core deposit intangible

13,054

13,678

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

106,850

106,608

Deferred tax assets, net

37,845

44,750

Other assets

52,267

56,012

Total assets

$

5,920,283

$

5,888,317

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing demand

$

1,950,144

$

2,051,702

Interest bearing:

Savings, NOW, and money market

2,516,170

2,617,100

Time

430,906

441,921

Total deposits

4,897,220

5,110,723

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

27,897

32,156

Other short-term borrowings

315,000

90,000

Junior subordinated debentures

25,773

25,773

Subordinated debentures

59,318

59,297

Senior notes

44,611

44,585

Notes payable and other borrowings

-

9,000

Other liabilities

53,594

55,642

Total liabilities

5,423,413

5,427,176

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

44,705

44,705

Additional paid-in capital

200,121

202,276

Retained earnings

331,890

310,512

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(79,100)

(93,124)

Treasury stock

(746)

(3,228)

Total stockholders' equity

496,870

461,141

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,920,283

$

5,888,317

12

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income

Loans, including fees

$

57,210

$

36,366

Loans held-for-sale

12

57

Securities:

Taxable

10,735

5,169

Tax exempt

1,337

1,317

Dividends from FHLBC and FRBC stock

280

153

Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions

585

269

Total interest and dividend income

70,159

43,331

Interest expense

Savings, NOW, and money market deposits

1,149

397

Time deposits

664

277

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

9

11

Other short-term borrowings

2,345

-

Junior subordinated debentures

279

280

Subordinated debentures

546

546

Senior notes

994

485

Notes payable and other borrowings

87

103

Total interest expense

6,073

2,099

Net interest and dividend income

64,086

41,232

Provision for credit losses

3,501

-

Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses

60,585

41,232

Noninterest income

Wealth management

2,270

2,698

Service charges on deposits

2,424

2,074

Secondary mortgage fees

59

139

Mortgage servicing rights mark to market (loss) gain

(525)

2,978

Mortgage servicing income

516

519

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans

306

1,495

Securities losses, net

(1,675)

-

Change in cash surrender value of BOLI

242

124

Death benefit realized on BOLI

-

-

Card related income

2,244

2,574

Other income

1,489

862

Total noninterest income

7,350

13,463

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,248

19,967

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

3,475

3,699

Computer and data processing

1,774

6,268

FDIC insurance

584

410

Net teller & bill paying

502

1,907

General bank insurance

305

315

Amortization of core deposit intangible

624

665

Advertising expense

142

182

Card related expense

1,216

534

Legal fees

319

257

Consulting & management fees

790

616

Other real estate expense, net

306

(12)

Other expense

3,637

3,444

Total noninterest expense

35,922

38,252

Income before income taxes

32,013

16,443

Provision for income taxes

8,406

4,423

Net income

$

23,607

$

12,020

Basic earnings per share

$

0.53

$

0.27

Diluted earnings per share

0.52

0.27

Dividends declared per share

0.05

0.05

Ending common shares outstanding

44,665,127

44,461,045

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

44,619,118

44,461,045

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

45,316,598

45,161,715

13

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Consolidated Average Balance

(In thousands, unaudited)

2022

2023

Assets

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

Cash and due from banks

$

42,972

$

53,371

$

56,265

$

56,531

$

55,140

Interest earning deposits with financial institutions

635,302

426,820

131,260

50,377

49,310

Cash and cash equivalents

678,274

480,191

187,525

106,908

104,450

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,807,875

1,792,099

1,703,348

1,576,004

1,503,619

FHLBC and FRBC stock

16,066

20,994

19,565

19,534

24,905

Loans held-for-sale

6,707

3,104

2,020

1,224

813

Loans

3,397,827

3,505,806

3,751,097

3,877,004

3,931,679

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

44,341

44,354

45,449

48,778

49,398

Net loans

3,353,486

3,461,452

3,705,648

3,828,226

3,882,281

Premises and equipment, net

86,502

73,876

71,947

72,220

72,649

Other real estate owned

2,399

1,850

1,578

1,561

1,508

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

8,218

10,525

10,639

11,322

11,127

Goodwill

86,332

86,332

86,333

86,477

86,477

Core deposit intangible

15,977

15,286

14,561

13,950

13,327

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

105,396

105,463

105,448

105,754

106,655

Deferred tax assets, net

10,689

27,154

31,738

50,533

42,237

Other assets

55,474

53,769

55,606

53,909

48,599

Total other assets

370,987

374,255

377,850

395,726

382,579

Total assets

$

6,233,395

$

6,132,095

$

5,995,956

$

5,927,622

$

5,898,647

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing demand

$

2,099,283

$

2,120,428

$

2,092,301

$

2,083,503

$

2,002,801

Interest bearing:

Savings, NOW, and money market

2,893,508

2,871,861

2,765,281

2,680,767

2,560,893

Time

495,452

469,009

459,925

450,111

434,655

Total deposits

5,488,243

5,461,298

5,317,507

5,214,381

4,998,349

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

39,204

34,496

33,733

33,275

31,080

Other short-term borrowings

-

-

5,435

44,293

200,833

Junior subordinated debentures

25,773

25,773

25,773

25,773

25,773

Subordinated debentures

59,222

59,244

59,265

59,286

59,308

Senior notes

44,494

44,520

44,546

44,572

44,599

Notes payable and other borrowings

19,009

13,103

10,989

9,978

5,400

Other liabilities

60,818

32,636

34,949

51,753

51,279

Total liabilities

5,736,763

5,671,070

5,532,197

5,483,311

5,416,621

Stockholders' equity

Common stock

44,705

44,705

44,705

44,705

44,705

Additional paid-in capital

202,828

202,544

201,570

201,973

201,397

Retained earnings

258,073

267,912

284,302

301,753

324,785

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,074)

(49,151)

(63,216)

(100,817)

(86,736)

Treasury stock

(5,900)

(4,985)

(3,602)

(3,303)

(2,125)

Total stockholders' equity

496,632

461,025

463,759

444,311

482,026

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,233,395

$

6,132,095

$

5,995,956

$

5,927,622

$

5,898,647

Total Earning Assets

$

5,863,777

$

5,748,823

$

5,607,290

$

5,524,143

$

5,510,326

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

3,576,662

3,518,006

3,404,947

3,348,055

3,362,541

14

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per sharedata, unaudited)

2022

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans, including fees

$

36,366

$

38,229

$

46,614

$

55,170

$

57,210

Loans held-for-sale

57

32

22

19

12

Securities:

Taxable

5,169

6,786

9,116

10,495

10,735

Tax exempt

1,317

1,297

1,332

1,341

1,337

Dividends from FHLB and FRBC stock

153

263

261

259

280

Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions

269

782

663

461

585

Total interest and dividend income

43,331

47,389

58,008

67,745

70,159

Interest Expense

Savings, NOW, and money market deposits

397

347

380

776

1,149

Time deposits

277

265

335

571

664

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

11

9

10

10

9

Other short-term borrowings

-

44

436

2,345

Junior subordinated debentures

280

284

285

287

279

Subordinated debentures

546

547

546

546

546

Senior notes

485

578

728

891

994

Notes payable and other borrowings

103

95

111

137

87

Total interest expense

2,099

2,125

2,439

3,654

6,073

Net interest and dividend income

41,232

45,264

55,569

64,091

64,086

Provision for credit losses

-

550

4,500

1,500

3,501

Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses

41,232

44,714

51,069

62,591

60,585

Noninterest Income

Wealth management

2,698

2,506

2,280

2,403

2,270

Service charges on deposits

2,074

2,328

2,661

2,499

2,424

Secondary mortgage fees

139

50

81

62

59

Mortgage servicing rights mark to market gain (loss)

2,978

82

548

(431)

(525)

Mortgage servicing income

519

579

514

518

516

Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans

1,495

(262)

449

340

306

Securities losses, net

-

(33)

(1)

(910)

(1,675)

Change in cash surrender value of BOLI

124

72

146

376

242

Card related income

2,574

2,967

2,653

2,795

2,244

Other income

862

922

2,165

1,294

1,489

Total noninterest income

13,463

9,211

11,496

8,946

7,350

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

19,967

21,332

21,011

24,263

22,248

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

3,699

3,046

4,119

4,128

3,475

Computer and data processing

6,268

4,006

2,543

2,978

1,774

FDIC insurance

410

702

659

630

584

Net teller & bill paying

1,907

834

504

485

502

General bank insurance

315

351

257

298

305

Amortization of core deposit intangible

665

659

657

645

624

Advertising expense

182

194

83

130

142

Card related expense

534

1,057

1,453

1,304

1,216

Legal fees

257

179

212

225

319

Consulting & management fees

616

523

607

679

790

Other real estate (gain) expense , net

(12)

87

21

34

306

Other expense

3,444

4,279

3,862

3,885

3,637

Total noninterest expense

38,252

37,249

35,988

39,684

35,922

Income before income taxes

16,443

16,676

26,577

31,853

32,013

Provision for income taxes

4,423

4,429

7,054

8,238

8,406

Net income

$

12,020

$

12,247

$

19,523

$

23,615

$

23,607

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.27

$

0.28

$

0.43

$

0.53

$

0.53

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

0.27

0.27

0.43

0.52

0.52

Dividends paid per share

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

15

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated. Dollar amounts below in thousands:

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

Net Income

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

32,013

$

31,853

$

16,443

Pre-tax income adjustments:

Merger-related costs, net of gains/losses on branch sales

(306)

617

5,335

Adjusted net income before taxes

31,707

32,470

21,778

Taxes on adjusted net income

8,326

8,398

5,858

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

23,381

$

24,072

$

15,920

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.53

$

0.53

$

0.27

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

0.52

0.52

0.27

Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding acquisition-related costs (non-GAAP)

0.52

0.54

0.36

Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding acquisition-related costs (non-GAAP)

0.52

0.53

0.36

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

Net Interest Margin

Interest income (GAAP)

$

70,159

$

67,745

$

43,331

Taxable-equivalent adjustment:

Loans

6

6

5

Securities

356

356

350

Interest income (TE)

70,521

68,107

43,686

Interest expense (GAAP)

6,073

3,654

2,099

Net interest income (TE)

$

64,448

$

64,453

$

41,587

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

64,086

$

64,091

$

41,232

Average interest earning assets

$

5,510,326

$

5,524,143

$

5,863,777

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.72

%

4.60

%

2.85

%

Net interest margin (TE)

4.74

%

4.63

%

2.88

%

16

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Efficiency Ratio / Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense

$

35,922

$

39,684

$

38,252

$

35,922

$

39,684

$

38,252

Less amortization of core deposit

624

645

665

624

645

665

Less other real estate expense, net

306

34

(12)

306

34

(12)

Less acquisition related costs, net of gain on branch sales

N/A

N/A

N/A

(306)

617

5,335

Noninterest expense less adjustments

$

34,992

$

39,005

$

37,599

$

35,298

$

38,388

$

32,264

Net interest income

$

64,086

$

64,091

$

41,232

$

64,086

$

64,091

$

41,232

Taxable-equivalent adjustment:

Loans

N/A

N/A

N/A

6

6

5

Securities

N/A

N/A

N/A

356

356

350

Net interest income including adjustments

64,086

64,091

41,232

64,448

64,453

41,587

Noninterest income

7,350

8,946

13,463

7,350

8,946

13,463

Less securities losses

(1,675)

(910)

-

(1,675)

(910)

-

Less MSRs mark to market (loss) gain

(525)

(431)

2,978

(525)

(431)

2,978

Taxable-equivalent adjustment:

Change in cash surrender value of BOLI

N/A

N/A

N/A

64

100

33

Noninterest income (excluding) / including adjustments

9,550

10,287

10,485

9,614

10,387

10,518

Net interest income including adjustments plus noninterest income (excluding) / including adjustments

$

73,636

$

74,378

$

51,717

$

74,062

$

74,840

$

52,105

Efficiency ratio / Adjusted efficiency ratio

47.52

%

52.44

%

72.70

%

47.66

%

51.29

%

61.92

%

Quarters Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Ratio

Net income (GAAP)

$

23,607

$

23,615

$

12,020

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

32,013

$

31,853

$

16,443

Pre-tax income adjustments:

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

624

645

665

Net income, excluding intangibles amortization, before taxes

32,637

32,498

17,108

Taxes on net income, excluding intangible amortization, before taxes

8,570

8,404

4,602

Net income, excluding intangibles amortization (non-GAAP)

$

24,067

$

24,094

$

12,506

Total Average Common Equity

$

482,026

444,311

$

496,632

Less Average goodwill and intangible assets

99,804

100,427

102,309

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

382,222

$

343,884

$

394,323

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

19.86

%

21.09

%

9.82

%

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

25.54

%

27.80

%

12.86

%

17

