Old Second Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $23.6 Million, or $0.52 per Diluted Share - Form 8-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $23.6 Million, or $0.52 per Diluted Share AURORA, IL, April 19, 2023 - Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company," "Old Second," "we," "us," and "our") (NASDAQ: OSBC), the parent company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Our net income was $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $12.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes net pre-tax gains totaling $306,000 from branch sales, was $23.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. There was no material change in net income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to the increase of $2.0 million in provision for credit losses and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, which were offset by a $3.8 million decrease in noninterest expense. Net income increased $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 also included pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $1.7 million and a $525,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), compared to pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $910,000 and a $431,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on MSRs in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $3.0 million pre-tax gain on MSRs in the first quarter of 2022. Operating Results ● First quarter 2023 net income was $23.6 million, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $11.6 million from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $691,000 from adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $7.5 million from adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022. ● Net interest and dividend income was $64.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $22.9 million, or 55.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. ● We recorded a net provision for credit losses of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no net provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022. ● Noninterest income was $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 17.8%, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. ● Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 9.5% compared to $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. 1 ● We had a provision for income tax of $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for income tax of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. ● On April 18, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2023. Financial Highlights Quarters Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Balance sheet summary Total assets $ 5,920,283 $ 5,888,317 $ 6,223,791 Total securities available-for-sale 1,455,068 1,539,359 1,816,450 Total loans 4,003,354 3,869,609 3,402,370 Total deposits 4,897,220 5,110,723 5,544,545 Total liabilities 5,423,413 5,427,176 5,757,473 Total equity 496,870 461,141 466,318 Total tangible assets $ 5,820,751 $ 5,788,161 $ 6,121,820 Total tangible equity 397,338 360,985 364,347 Income statement summary Net interest income $ 64,086 $ 64,091 $ 41,232 Provision for credit losses 3,501 1,500 - Noninterest income 7,350 8,946 13,463 Noninterest expense 35,922 39,684 38,252 Net income 23,607 23,615 12,020 Effective tax rate 26.26 % 25.86 % 26.90 % Profitability ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.62 % 1.58 % 0.78 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 19.86 21.09 9.82 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.74 4.63 2.88 Efficiency ratio 47.52 52.44 72.70 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 25.54 27.80 12.86 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA) 6.83 6.24 5.95 Per share data Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 Tangible book value per share 8.90 8.10 8.19 Company capital ratios 1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.91 % 9.67 % 9.73 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.43 10.20 10.33 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.79 12.52 12.85 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.56 8.14 7.00 Bank capital ratios 1, 2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.98 % 11.70 % 12.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.98 11.70 12.74 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.10 12.75 13.83 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.83 9.32 8.61 ​ 1Both the Company and the Bank ratios are inclusive of a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, and both are subject to the minimum capital adequacy guidelines of 7.00%, 8.50%, 10.50%, and 4.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively. 2 The prompt corrective action provisions are applicable only at the Bank level, and are 6.50%, 8.00%, 10.00%, and 5.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively. 2 President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Eccher said "Old Second reported strong results in the first quarter as we earned $23.6 million in net income, an ROAA of 1.62% and an ROATCE of 25.54%. Capital levels continue to build quickly with 59 basis points of expansion in the tangible common equity ratio to 6.83% and 10% linked quarter growth in tangible book value per share. Adjusting for merger related items, our earnings per share increased by 44% over first quarter 2022. This robust earnings growth demonstrates the strength of our core deposit franchise highlighted by 186 basis points year over year, and 11 basis points over the linked quarter, of expansion in our net interest margin. Loans increased $133.7 million in the first quarter, or 3.5% through March 31, 2023, and we remain confident in our ability to generate and profitably fund loan growth in the remainder of 2023. The efficiency ratio in the first quarter was approximately 47.5% on a GAAP basis and reflects not only success in achieving cost saves but also reaching milestone profitability on significant investments in lending teams and sales people over the last fifteen months. ​ "The return of relatively higher market interest rates has allowed us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the franchise that we are building here at Old Second. I believe Old Second has among the very best and most granular deposit bases in the industry. We bank grandkids and grandparents and everyone in between. Over 98% of the customers that walk through our doors are fully guaranteed by FDIC insurance and we have but a few accounts that feature more than $5 million in deposit balances. Deposit balances that are uninsured, or not collateralized, are less than 20% at Old Second, compared to an industry average of approximately 50%. The average Old Second personal checking account was opened 14 years ago and has a balance of approximately $2,200. Our funding base is mature, stable and features a preponderance of lower balance accounts - accounts that people use to live their daily lives. Regardless, we will never forget that our customers place their trust in us and that all balances, large and small, are payable upon demand. We maintain a conservative and short asset duration that means our balance sheet is transitioning smoothly into a world of higher interest rates and that we can quickly summon the liquidity needed to meet any potential emergency, large or small. Asset repricing should continue in the coming quarters which will allow for additional improvement in our core trends. Deposit repricing is expected to remain excellent but modestly higher than cycle to date performance as we respond to competitors and take the necessary steps to protect our greatest strength. "Continuing strong results should allow us to continue to compound book value and build capital back to our targeted levels by the end of this year. As we progress through the year, we will look to continue to reduce high cost debt on the balance sheet, evaluate share repurchase opportunities and optimize the earning asset mix in order to fund loan growth in a more competitive deposit market. We remain mindful and diligent in monitoring credit trends within the loan portfolio but remain confident in overall trends. The first quarter featured an approximate $32 million increase in nonaccrual loan balances, two thirds of which can be attributed to our most recent acquisition. These loans can be characterized as office and healthcare related and have been on our radar for quite some time. We have been stress testing maturing loan balances at higher rate levels for well over a year now and are encouraged by the results and trends we see in the portfolio." Asset Quality & Earning Assets ● Nonperforming loans, comprised of nonaccrual loans, past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and, prior to January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings, totaled $64.5 million at March 31, 2023, $32.9 million at December 31, 2022, and $38.0 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans, as a percent of total loans were 1.6% at March 31, 2023, 0.9% at December 31, 2022, and 1.1% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 is driven by a small number of relationships within the commercial real estate - investor and commercial real estate-owner occupied portfolios. ● Total loans were $4.00 billion at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $133.7 million compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $601.0 million compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the year over year quarter was largely driven by the growth in commercial, commercial real estate-investor, and multifamily portfolios. Average loans (including loans held-for-sale) for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $3.93 billion, reflecting an increase of $54.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $528.0 million from the first quarter of 2022. ● Available-for-sale securities totaled $1.46 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2022, and $1.82 billion at March 31, 2022. The unrealized mark to market loss on securities totaled $105.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $123.5 million as of December 31, 2022, and $49.4 million as of March 31, 2022, due to market interest rate increases over the past year as well as changes year over year in the composition of the securities portfolio. Year to date unrealized losses were less than year end 2022 due to sales of securities and lower yields at the 3-year part of the curve, where our portfolio duration is. The lower rates increased the market values of our securities. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023 securities sales of $66.2 million resulted in net realized losses of $1.7 million, and sales of $27.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted in net realized losses of $910,000; there were no sales for the 3 quarter ended March 31, 2022. We may continue to sell strategically identified securities as opportunities arise. Net Interest Income Analysis of Average Balances, Tax Equivalent Income / Expense and Rates (Dollars in thousands - unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ​ Average Income / Rate Average Income / Rate Average Income / Rate Balance Expense % Balance Expense % Balance Expense % Assets Interest earning deposits with financial institutions $ 49,310 $ 585 4.81 $ 50,377 $ 461 3.63 $ 635,302 $ 269 0.17 Securities: Taxable 1,330,295 10,735 3.27 1,404,437 10,495 2.96 1,612,635 5,169 1.30 Non-taxable (TE)1 173,324 1,693 3.96 171,567 1,697 3.92 195,240 1,667 3.47 Total securities (TE)1 1,503,619 12,428 3.35 1,576,004 12,192 3.07 1,807,875 6,836 1.53 FHLBC and FRBC Stock 24,905 280 4.56 19,534 259 5.26 16,066 153 3.86 Loans and loans held-for-sale1, 2 3,932,492 57,228 5.90 3,878,228 55,195 5.65 3,404,534 36,428 4.34 Total interest earning assets 5,510,326 70,521 5.19 5,524,143 68,107 4.89 5,863,777 43,686 3.02 Cash and due from banks 55,140 - - 56,531 - - 42,972 - - Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,398) - - (48,778) - - (44,341) - - Other noninterest bearing assets 382,579 - - 395,726 - - 370,987 - - Total assets $ 5,898,647 $ 5,927,622 $ 6,233,395 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity NOW accounts $ 601,030 $ 242 0.16 $ 623,408 $ 225 0.14 $ 599,481 $ 89 0.06 Money market accounts 833,823 828 0.40 901,950 477 0.21 1,098,941 170 0.06 Savings accounts 1,126,040 79 0.03 1,155,409 74 0.03 1,201,075 138 0.05 Time deposits 434,655 664 0.62 450,111 571 0.50 495,452 277 0.23 Interest bearing deposits 2,995,548 1,813 0.25 3,130,878 1,347 0.17 3,394,949 674 0.08 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 31,080 9 0.12 33,275 10 0.12 39,204 11 0.11 Other short-term borrowings 200,833 2,345 4.74 44,293 436 3.91 - - - Junior subordinated debentures 25,773 279 4.39 25,773 287 4.42 25,773 280 4.41 Subordinated debentures 59,308 546 3.73 59,286 546 3.65 59,222 546 3.74 Senior notes 44,599 994 9.04 44,572 891 7.93 44,494 485 4.42 Notes payable and other borrowings 5,400 87 6.53 9,978 137 5.45 19,009 103 2.20 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,362,541 6,073 0.73 3,348,055 3,654 0.43 3,582,651 2,099 0.24 Noninterest bearing deposits 2,002,801 - - 2,083,503 - - 2,093,293 - - Other liabilities 51,279 - - 51,753 - - 60,819 - - Stockholders' equity 482,026 - - 444,311 - - 496,632 - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,898,647 $ 5,927,622 $ 6,233,395 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 64,086 $ 64,091 $ 41,232 Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.72 4.60 2.85 Net interest income (TE)1 $ 64,448 $ 64,453 $ 41,587 Net interest margin (TE)1 4.74 4.63 2.88 Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 61.02 % 60.61 % 61.10 % 1 Tax equivalent (TE) basis is calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. 2Interest income from loans is shown on a tax equivalent basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as discussed in the table on page 16, and includes loan fee expense of $730,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and loan fee income of $917,000 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above stated average balances. The increased yield of 30 basis points on interest earning assets compared to the linked period was driven by new higher yield originations than those in previous periods as well as repricing within the existing variable rate portfolio. Further gains were earned by replacing older, lower yielding securities with higher rate securities through a mix of maturities, and strategic purchases and sales. Changes in the market interest rate environment impact the portfolio at varying intervals depending on the repricing timeline of loans, as well as the securities maturity and purchase activity. 4 The year over year increase of 217 basis points on interest earning assets was driven by significant increases to benchmark rates as well as strong loan growth throughout the period specifically within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. The increases in benchmark interest rates impacted yields on the securities portfolio through the inverse relationship between interest rates and market value coupled with maturities and strategic sales of lower yielding assets and timely purchases of higher yielding securities, as we work to increase the weighted average yield in the portfolio. Average balances of interest bearing deposit accounts have decreased steadily since the first quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2023 from $3.40 billion to $3.00 billion, with these decreases reflected in all categories aside from NOW accounts which increased nominally. We have continued to control the cost of funds over the periods reflected, with the rate of overall interest bearing deposits increasing by eight basis points to 25 basis points from 17 basis points as of December 31, 2022, and from eight basis points as of March 31, 2022. A 19 basis point increase in the cost of money market funds as of March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, and 34 basis points compared to March 31, 2022 were both due to select exception pricing and drove a significant portion of the overall increase. Time deposits saw the next largest increase of 12 basis points and 39 basis points in the quarter to date and year over year periods ending March 31, 2023, primarily due to CD rate specials we offered. Borrowing costs increased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the increase in average short term borrowings stemming from FHLB advance growth of $157.0 million since year end 2022, and average growth of $201.0 million year over year based on daily liquidity needs. Subordinated and junior subordinated debt interest expense were essentially flat over each of the periods presented. Senior notes interest expense had the most significant interest expense increase, as this issuance references three month LIBOR, and rising market interest rates resulted in a 111 basis point increase to 9.04%, from 7.93% as of December 31, 2022, and a 462 basis point increase from 4.42% as of March 31, 2022. In February 2023, we paid off the remaining balance of $9.0 million on the original $20.0 term note issued in 2020, reducing notes payable and other borrowings. Our net interest margin (GAAP) increased 12 basis points to 4.72% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 187 basis points compared to 2.85% for the first quarter of 2022. Our net interest margin (TE) increased 11 basis points to 4.74% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 186 basis points compared to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter, compared to both prior quarters, is primarily due to an increase in market interest rates, and the related rate resets on loans and securities during the past year, as well as continuing loan growth relative to more modest increase in costs of interest bearing liabilities. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. Noninterest Income First Quarter 2023 Noninterest Income Three Months Ended Percent Change From (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Wealth management $ 2,270 $ 2,403 $ 2,698 (5.5) (15.9) Service charges on deposits 2,424 2,499 2,074 (3.0) 16.9 Residential mortgage banking revenue Secondary mortgage fees 59 62 139 (4.8) (57.6) MSRs mark to market (loss) gain (525) (431) 2,978 21.8 (117.6) Mortgage servicing income 516 518 519 (0.4) (0.6) Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 306 340 1,495 (10.0) (79.5) Total residential mortgage banking revenue 356 489 5,131 (27.2) (93.1) Securities losses, net (1,675) (910) - 84.1 N/M Change in cash surrender value of BOLI 242 376 124 (35.6) 95.2 Card related income 2,244 2,795 2,574 (19.7) (12.8) Other income 1,489 1,294 862 15.1 72.7 Total noninterest income $ 7,350 $ 8,946 $ 13,463 (17.8) (45.4) N/M - Not meaningful. Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 17.8%, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a $765,000 increase in securities losses, net, based on strategic sales and a $551,000 decline in card related income primarily due to decreased activity. These decreases in noninterest income in 5 the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, were partially offset by a $195,000 increase in other income driven by credits received from a few vendors related to prior year service discounts. The decrease in noninterest income of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, is primarily due to a decrease of $4.8 million in residential mortgage banking revenue due to increases in market interest rates in the year over year period reducing mortgage banking origination volume and related derivative revenue, as well as an increase in security losses of $1.7 million on strategic sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These decreases were partially offset by a $350,000 increase in service charges on deposits, and a $627,000 increase in other income driven by a few vendor credits related to prior year billings and volumes of activity. Noninterest Expense First Quarter 2023 Noninterest Expense Three Months Ended Percent Change From (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Salaries $ 16,087 $ 17,487 $ 15,598 (8.0) 3.1 Officers incentive 1,827 3,876 994 (52.9) 83.8 Benefits and other 4,334 2,900 3,375 49.4 28.4 Total salaries and employee benefits 22,248 24,263 19,967 (8.3) 11.4 Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense 3,475 4,128 3,699 (15.8) (6.1) Computer and data processing 1,774 2,978 6,268 (40.4) (71.7) FDIC insurance 584 630 410 (7.3) 42.4 Net teller & bill paying 502 485 1,907 3.5 (73.7) General bank insurance 305 298 315 2.3 (3.2) Amortization of core deposit intangible asset 624 645 665 (3.3) (6.2) Advertising expense 142 130 182 9.2 (22.0) Card related expense 1,216 1,304 534 (6.7) 127.7 Legal fees 319 225 257 41.8 24.1 Consulting & management fees 790 679 616 16.3 28.2 Other real estate owned expense, net 306 34 (12) N/M N/M Other expense 3,637 3,885 3,444 (6.4) 5.6 Total noninterest expense $ 35,922 $ 39,684 $ 38,252 (9.5) (6.1) Efficiency ratio (GAAP)1 47.52 % 52.44 % 72.70 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)2 47.66 % 51.29 % 61.92 % N/M - Not meaningful. 1 The efficiency ratio shown in the table above is a GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits and OREO expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities and mark to market gains or losses on MSRs. 2 The adjusted efficiency ratio shown in the table above is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits, OREO expenses, and acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, divided by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities, mark to market gains or losses on MSRs, and includes a tax equivalent adjustment on the change in cash surrender value of BOLI. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the table on page 17 that provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.8 million, or 9.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $2.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to reductions in the officer incentive accrual, partially offset by an increase in employee benefits and other stemming from payroll taxes and 401k matching expense related to annual bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, a $1.2 million decrease in computer and data processing costs was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to timing of software contracts and incentives. Noninterest expense was further increased by a $269,000 OREO valuation reserve recorded on two properties in the first quarter of 2023. The year over year decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to a $4.5 million decrease in computer and data processing expenses and a $1.4 million decrease in net teller & bill paying expense, both stemming from acquisition related costs in the first quarter of 2022 from our West Suburban acquisition. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, was a $2.3 million 6 increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $682,000 increase in card related expenses. Officer incentive compensation increased $833,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, as incentive accruals increased in the current year due to growth in our commercial and sponsored finance lending teams year over year. Earning Assets March 31, 2023 Loans As of Percent Change From (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 851,737 $ 840,964 $ 695,545 1.3 22.5 Leases 285,831 277,385 211,132 3.0 35.4 Commercial real estate - investor 1,056,787 987,635 748,267 7.0 41.2 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 870,115 854,879 873,292 1.8 (0.4) Construction 174,683 180,535 165,558 (3.2) 5.5 Residential real estate - investor 56,720 57,353 62,846 (1.1) (9.7) Residential real estate - owner occupied 217,855 219,718 203,118 (0.8) 7.3 Multifamily 358,991 323,691 298,686 10.9 20.2 HELOC 104,941 109,202 120,241 (3.9) (12.7) Other1 25,694 18,247 23,685 40.8 8.5 Total loans $ 4,003,354 $ 3,869,609 $ 3,402,370 3.5 17.7 1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts. Total loans increased by $133.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and increased $601.0 million for the year over year period. Loan growth of $601.0 million in the year over year period was driven by originations of loans with new lending groups, such as the sponsor finance team, recorded within commercial loans, as well as growth in leasing, commercial real estate - investor and multifamily loans. March 31, 2023 Securities As of Percent Change From (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value U.S. Treasury $ 214,734 $ 212,129 $ 220,563 1.2 (2.6) U.S. government agencies 56,703 56,048 59,036 1.2 (4.0) U.S. government agency mortgage-backed 121,938 124,990 153,148 (2.4) (20.4) States and political subdivisions 233,506 226,128 236,408 3.3 (1.2) Corporate bonds 9,762 9,622 9,683 1.5 0.8 Collateralized mortgage obligations 454,106 533,768 696,513 (14.9) (34.8) Asset-backed securities 189,753 201,928 274,941 (6.0) (31.0) Collateralized loan obligations 174,566 174,746 166,158 (0.1) 5.1 Total securities available-for-sale $ 1,455,068 $ 1,539,359 $ 1,816,450 (5.5) (19.9) Our securities portfolio totaled $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $84.3million from $1.54 billion as of December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $361.4 million since March 31, 2022. The portfolio decrease of $84.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year-end, was due to security sales of $66.2 million, which resulted in a net realized loss of $1.7 million, as well as paydowns of $37.4 million, partially offset by purchases of $4.2 million. Net unrealized losses at March 31, 2023 are $105.6 million, compared to $123.5 million and $49.4 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively. The decrease in net unrealized losses is due to changes in the market interest rate environment as well as repositioning of the portfolio through strategic sales of older lower yielding securities and purchases of higher yielding securities. The portfolio currently consists of high quality fixed-rate and floating-rate securities, with all except one security rated AA or better, displaying an effective duration of approximately 3.2 years. 7 Asset Quality March 31, 2023 Nonperforming assets As of Percent Change From (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 63,561 $ 31,602 $ 35,973 101.1 76.7 Performing troubled debt restructured loans accruing interest 1 N/A 49 1,242 N/A N/A Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 966 1,262 743 (23.5) 30.0 Total nonperforming loans 64,527 32,913 37,958 96.1 70.0 Other real estate owned 1,255 1,561 2,374 (19.6) (47.1) Total nonperforming assets $ 65,782 $ 34,474 $ 40,332 90.8 63.1 30-89 days past due loans and still accruing interest $ 24,770 $ 7,508 $ 20,835 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.6 % 0.8 % 1.1 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.6 % 0.9 % 1.1 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO 1.6 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Purchased credit-deteriorated loans to total loans 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.7 % Allowance for credit losses $ 53,392 $ 49,480 $ 44,308 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 84.0 % 156.6 % 123.2 % N/A - Not applicable. 1 As of January 1, 2023, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2022-02, Topic 326 "Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") and Vintage Disclosures", which eliminated the need for recognition, measurement and disclosure of TDRs going forward. Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest. Prior to January 1, 2023, nonperforming loans also included performing troubled debt restructured loans accruing interest. Purchased credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired in our acquisitions of West Suburban and ABC Bank totaled $71.0 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, at March 31, 2023. PCD loans that meet the definition of nonperforming loans are included in our nonperforming disclosures. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter 2022, and 1.1% for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.2% for the first quarter of 2022. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.3% for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022, and the first quarter of 2022. The following table shows classified loans by segment, which include nonaccrual loans, PCD loans if the risk rating so indicates, and all other loans considered substandard, for the following periods. March 31, 2023 Classified loans As of Percent Change From (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 22,662 $ 26,485 $ 29,267 (14.4) (22.6) Leases 906 1,876 2,641 (51.7) (65.7) Commercial real estate - investor 52,615 27,410 8,809 92.0 497.3 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 37,545 40,890 13,259 (8.2) 183.2 Construction 241 1,333 3,185 (81.9) (92.4) Residential real estate - investor 1,702 1,714 1,544 (0.7) 10.2 Residential real estate - owner occupied 3,618 3,854 4,862 (6.1) (25.6) Multifamily 3,348 2,954 1,369 13.3 144.6 HELOC 2,635 2,411 1,669 9.3 57.9 Other1 2 2 3 - (33.3) Total classified loans $ 125,274 $ 108,929 $ 66,608 15.0 88.1 1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts. The $16.3 million increase in classified loans since December 31, 2022, was driven by the addition of $25.2 million classified loans in commercial real estate - investor, primarily due to three large credits, two of which are office buildings and one is an assisted living facility. Remediation work continues on these three credits, with the goal of cash 8 flows improvements with increased tenancy. Reductions in commercial and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans were noted in the first quarter of 2023 from the linked quarter due to ongoing remediation efforts. ​ Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Unfunded Commitments At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans totaled $53.4 million, and our ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities, totaled $3.8 million. In the first quarter of 2023, we recorded provision expense of $3.5 million based on historical loss rate updates, loan growth, our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends, and estimated future credit losses. The first quarter's provision expense consisted of a $4.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $1.2 million reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. The decrease in unfunded commitment was primarily due to a slight reduction in construction unfunded levels combined with changes in the construction loss rate which resulted in a decline of $689,000; and a reduction of $413,000 in the commercial substandard portfolio due to two upgraded credits. We recorded net charge-offs of $740,000 in the first quarter of 2023, which reduced the ACL. The fourth quarter's provision expense consisted of a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $74,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. We recorded net charge-offs of $940,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded no net provision expense based on our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends and estimated future credit losses. We recorded net charge-offs of $293,000 in the first quarter of 2022, which reduced the ACL. Our ACL on loans to total loans was 1.3% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022. The $1.3 million decrease in our ACL on unfunded commitments at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 is driven by a $1.2 million reversal of provision expense in the quarter discussed above, as well as purchase accounting accretion on unfunded commitments recorded during the quarter. The ACL on unfunded commitments totaled $3.8 million as of March 31, 2023, $5.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and $5.7 million as of March 31, 2022. Net Charge-off Summary Loan Charge-offs, net of recoveries Quarters Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31, % of December 31, % of March 31, % of 2023 Total 2 2022 Total 2 2022 Total 2 Commercial $ (124) (16.8) $ (8) (0.9) $ - - Leases 873 118.0 191 20.3 - - Commercial real estate - Investor (17) (2.3) 776 82.6 213 72.7 Commercial real estate - Owner occupied (2) (0.3) (2) (0.2) 113 38.6 Residential real estate - Investor (19) (2.6) (7) (0.7) (10) (3.4) Residential real estate - Owner occupied (10) (1.4) - - (83) (28.3) Multifamily - - (6) (0.6) - - HELOC (29) (3.9) (38) (4.0) (35) (11.9) Other 1 68 9.3 34 3.5 95 32.3 Net charge-offs / (recoveries) $ 740 100.0 $ 940 100.0 $ 293 100.0 1 Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts. 2Represents the percentage of net charge-offs attributable to each category of loans. Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $514,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Gross recoveries were $282,000 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $136,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $221,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Continued recoveries are indicative of the ongoing aggressive efforts by management to effectively manage and resolve prior charge-offs. Deposits Total deposits were $4.90 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $213.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to $5.11 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decline in our noninterest bearing demand deposits of $101.6 million, followed by a decrease of $100.9 million of savings, NOW and money markets combined. The bulk of the linked quarter decline in deposit balances occurred in January 2023 and is consistent with seasonal historical trends. Deposit trends in February and March were essentially unchanged and net account growth improved significantly in the first quarter relative to trends throughout 2022 following the close of the West Suburban acquisition. Total average deposits decreased $489.9 million, or 8.9%, in the year over year period, driven by declines in our average demand deposits of $90.5 million, and savings, NOW and money markets combined of $338.6 million. In general, the bulk of the decline in 9 deposits year over year can be characterized as rate sensitive with significant flows and transfers into investing activities following significant expansion in those same accounts in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. Borrowings As of March 31, 2023, we had $315.0 million in other short-term borrowings due to a short-term FHLB advance, compared to $90.0 million at December 31, 2022 and no short-term borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023 we paid off a $9.0 million term note payable upon maturity as of February 24, 2023. The note payable carried an interest rate of 6.32% at maturity. Please see Notes 9 and 10 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for further discussion of our borrowings. Non-GAAP Presentations Management has disclosed in this earnings release certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure our performance, including the presentation of adjusted net income, net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis, and our efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis. The net interest margin fully taxable equivalent is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Consistent with industry practice, management has disclosed the efficiency ratio including and excluding certain items, which is discussed in the noninterest expense presentation on page 6. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe these measures provide investors with information regarding balance sheet profitability, and we believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing, and comparing past, present and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The tables beginning on page 16 provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward - Looking Statement s This earnings release and statements by our management may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "should," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "believe," "may," "likely," "will," "forecast," "project," "looking forward," "optimistic," "hopeful," "potential," "progress," "prospect," "remain," "continue," "trend," "momentum" or other statements that indicate future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic outlook, loan growth, deposit trends, asset-quality trends, pipelines and customer activity, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the yield curve, and statements regarding the potential for expanded margins and future growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, (1) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct our operations may be different than expected; (2) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (3) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (4) risks related to future acquisitions, if any, including execution and integration risks; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on us; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to 10 the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (8) any increases in FDIC assessment which will increase our cost of doing business; and (9) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Conference Call We will host a call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. Investors may listen to our call via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062, using Entry Code 510290. Investors should call into the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on April 27, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010, using Conference ID: 47930. 11 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 50,860 $ 56,632 Interest earning deposits with financial institutions 52,162 58,545 Cash and cash equivalents 103,022 115,177 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,455,068 1,539,359 Federal Home Loan Bank Chicago ("FHLBC") and Federal Reserve Bank Chicago ("FRBC") stock 30,205 20,530 Loans held-for-sale 946 491 Loans 4,003,354 3,869,609 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 53,392 49,480 Net loans 3,949,962 3,820,129 Premises and equipment, net 72,547 72,355 Other real estate owned 1,255 1,561 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 10,784 11,189 Goodwill 86,478 86,478 Core deposit intangible 13,054 13,678 Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 106,850 106,608 Deferred tax assets, net 37,845 44,750 Other assets 52,267 56,012 Total assets $ 5,920,283 $ 5,888,317 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 1,950,144 $ 2,051,702 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW, and money market 2,516,170 2,617,100 Time 430,906 441,921 Total deposits 4,897,220 5,110,723 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 27,897 32,156 Other short-term borrowings 315,000 90,000 Junior subordinated debentures 25,773 25,773 Subordinated debentures 59,318 59,297 Senior notes 44,611 44,585 Notes payable and other borrowings - 9,000 Other liabilities 53,594 55,642 Total liabilities 5,423,413 5,427,176 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 44,705 44,705 Additional paid-in capital 200,121 202,276 Retained earnings 331,890 310,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (79,100) (93,124) Treasury stock (746) (3,228) Total stockholders' equity 496,870 461,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,920,283 $ 5,888,317 12 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 57,210 $ 36,366 Loans held-for-sale 12 57 Securities: Taxable 10,735 5,169 Tax exempt 1,337 1,317 Dividends from FHLBC and FRBC stock 280 153 Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions 585 269 Total interest and dividend income 70,159 43,331 Interest expense Savings, NOW, and money market deposits 1,149 397 Time deposits 664 277 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 9 11 Other short-term borrowings 2,345 - Junior subordinated debentures 279 280 Subordinated debentures 546 546 Senior notes 994 485 Notes payable and other borrowings 87 103 Total interest expense 6,073 2,099 Net interest and dividend income 64,086 41,232 Provision for credit losses 3,501 - Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 60,585 41,232 Noninterest income Wealth management 2,270 2,698 Service charges on deposits 2,424 2,074 Secondary mortgage fees 59 139 Mortgage servicing rights mark to market (loss) gain (525) 2,978 Mortgage servicing income 516 519 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 306 1,495 Securities losses, net (1,675) - Change in cash surrender value of BOLI 242 124 Death benefit realized on BOLI - - Card related income 2,244 2,574 Other income 1,489 862 Total noninterest income 7,350 13,463 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,248 19,967 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 3,475 3,699 Computer and data processing 1,774 6,268 FDIC insurance 584 410 Net teller & bill paying 502 1,907 General bank insurance 305 315 Amortization of core deposit intangible 624 665 Advertising expense 142 182 Card related expense 1,216 534 Legal fees 319 257 Consulting & management fees 790 616 Other real estate expense, net 306 (12) Other expense 3,637 3,444 Total noninterest expense 35,922 38,252 Income before income taxes 32,013 16,443 Provision for income taxes 8,406 4,423 Net income $ 23,607 $ 12,020 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.27 Dividends declared per share 0.05 0.05 Ending common shares outstanding 44,665,127 44,461,045 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 44,619,118 44,461,045 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 45,316,598 45,161,715 13 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Average Balance (In thousands, unaudited) 2022 2023 Assets 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr Cash and due from banks $ 42,972 $ 53,371 $ 56,265 $ 56,531 $ 55,140 Interest earning deposits with financial institutions 635,302 426,820 131,260 50,377 49,310 Cash and cash equivalents 678,274 480,191 187,525 106,908 104,450 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,807,875 1,792,099 1,703,348 1,576,004 1,503,619 FHLBC and FRBC stock 16,066 20,994 19,565 19,534 24,905 Loans held-for-sale 6,707 3,104 2,020 1,224 813 Loans 3,397,827 3,505,806 3,751,097 3,877,004 3,931,679 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 44,341 44,354 45,449 48,778 49,398 Net loans 3,353,486 3,461,452 3,705,648 3,828,226 3,882,281 Premises and equipment, net 86,502 73,876 71,947 72,220 72,649 Other real estate owned 2,399 1,850 1,578 1,561 1,508 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 8,218 10,525 10,639 11,322 11,127 Goodwill 86,332 86,332 86,333 86,477 86,477 Core deposit intangible 15,977 15,286 14,561 13,950 13,327 Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 105,396 105,463 105,448 105,754 106,655 Deferred tax assets, net 10,689 27,154 31,738 50,533 42,237 Other assets 55,474 53,769 55,606 53,909 48,599 Total other assets 370,987 374,255 377,850 395,726 382,579 Total assets $ 6,233,395 $ 6,132,095 $ 5,995,956 $ 5,927,622 $ 5,898,647 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 2,099,283 $ 2,120,428 $ 2,092,301 $ 2,083,503 $ 2,002,801 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW, and money market 2,893,508 2,871,861 2,765,281 2,680,767 2,560,893 Time 495,452 469,009 459,925 450,111 434,655 Total deposits 5,488,243 5,461,298 5,317,507 5,214,381 4,998,349 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 39,204 34,496 33,733 33,275 31,080 Other short-term borrowings - - 5,435 44,293 200,833 Junior subordinated debentures 25,773 25,773 25,773 25,773 25,773 Subordinated debentures 59,222 59,244 59,265 59,286 59,308 Senior notes 44,494 44,520 44,546 44,572 44,599 Notes payable and other borrowings 19,009 13,103 10,989 9,978 5,400 Other liabilities 60,818 32,636 34,949 51,753 51,279 Total liabilities 5,736,763 5,671,070 5,532,197 5,483,311 5,416,621 ​ ​ Stockholders' equity Common stock 44,705 44,705 44,705 44,705 44,705 Additional paid-in capital 202,828 202,544 201,570 201,973 201,397 Retained earnings 258,073 267,912 284,302 301,753 324,785 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,074) (49,151) (63,216) (100,817) (86,736) Treasury stock (5,900) (4,985) (3,602) (3,303) (2,125) Total stockholders' equity 496,632 461,025 463,759 444,311 482,026 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,233,395 $ 6,132,095 $ 5,995,956 $ 5,927,622 $ 5,898,647 Total Earning Assets $ 5,863,777 $ 5,748,823 $ 5,607,290 $ 5,524,143 $ 5,510,326 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,576,662 3,518,006 3,404,947 3,348,055 3,362,541 14 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per sharedata, unaudited) 2022 2023 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 36,366 $ 38,229 $ 46,614 $ 55,170 $ 57,210 Loans held-for-sale 57 32 22 19 12 Securities: Taxable 5,169 6,786 9,116 10,495 10,735 Tax exempt 1,317 1,297 1,332 1,341 1,337 Dividends from FHLB and FRBC stock 153 263 261 259 280 Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions 269 782 663 461 585 Total interest and dividend income 43,331 47,389 58,008 67,745 70,159 Interest Expense Savings, NOW, and money market deposits 397 347 380 776 1,149 Time deposits 277 265 335 571 664 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 11 9 10 10 9 Other short-term borrowings - 44 436 2,345 Junior subordinated debentures 280 284 285 287 279 Subordinated debentures 546 547 546 546 546 Senior notes 485 578 728 891 994 Notes payable and other borrowings 103 95 111 137 87 Total interest expense 2,099 2,125 2,439 3,654 6,073 Net interest and dividend income 41,232 45,264 55,569 64,091 64,086 Provision for credit losses - 550 4,500 1,500 3,501 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 41,232 44,714 51,069 62,591 60,585 Noninterest Income Wealth management 2,698 2,506 2,280 2,403 2,270 Service charges on deposits 2,074 2,328 2,661 2,499 2,424 Secondary mortgage fees 139 50 81 62 59 Mortgage servicing rights mark to market gain (loss) 2,978 82 548 (431) (525) Mortgage servicing income 519 579 514 518 516 Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans 1,495 (262) 449 340 306 Securities losses, net - (33) (1) (910) (1,675) Change in cash surrender value of BOLI 124 72 146 376 242 Card related income 2,574 2,967 2,653 2,795 2,244 Other income 862 922 2,165 1,294 1,489 Total noninterest income 13,463 9,211 11,496 8,946 7,350 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,967 21,332 21,011 24,263 22,248 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 3,699 3,046 4,119 4,128 3,475 Computer and data processing 6,268 4,006 2,543 2,978 1,774 FDIC insurance 410 702 659 630 584 Net teller & bill paying 1,907 834 504 485 502 General bank insurance 315 351 257 298 305 Amortization of core deposit intangible 665 659 657 645 624 Advertising expense 182 194 83 130 142 Card related expense 534 1,057 1,453 1,304 1,216 Legal fees 257 179 212 225 319 Consulting & management fees 616 523 607 679 790 Other real estate (gain) expense , net (12) 87 21 34 306 Other expense 3,444 4,279 3,862 3,885 3,637 Total noninterest expense 38,252 37,249 35,988 39,684 35,922 Income before income taxes 16,443 16,676 26,577 31,853 32,013 Provision for income taxes 4,423 4,429 7,054 8,238 8,406 Net income $ 12,020 $ 12,247 $ 19,523 $ 23,615 $ 23,607 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 0.27 0.27 0.43 0.52 0.52 Dividends paid per share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 15 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The tables below provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated. 