Old Second Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $23.6 Million, or $0.52 per Diluted Share - Form 8-K

AURORA, IL, April 19, 2023 - Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company," "Old Second," "we," "us," and "our") (NASDAQ: OSBC), the parent company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Our net income was $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $12.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes net pre-tax gains totaling $306,000 from branch sales, was $23.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
There was no material change in net income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to the increase of $2.0 million in provision for credit losses and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, which were offset by a $3.8 million decrease in noninterest expense. Net income increased $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 also included pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $1.7 million and a $525,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), compared to pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $910,000 and a $431,000 pre-tax mark to market loss on MSRs in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $3.0 million pre-tax gain on MSRs in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating Results
●
First quarter 2023 net income was $23.6 million, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $11.6 million from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $691,000 from adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $7.5 million from adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022.
●
Net interest and dividend income was $64.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting no material change from the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $22.9 million, or 55.4%, from the first quarter of 2022.
●
We recorded a net provision for credit losses of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no net provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022.
●
Noninterest income was $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 17.8%, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.
●
Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 9.5% compared to $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
●
We had a provision for income tax of $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for income tax of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.
●
On April 18, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2023.
Financial Highlights
Quarters Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Balance sheet summary
Total assets
$
5,920,283
$
5,888,317
$
6,223,791
Total securities available-for-sale
1,455,068
1,539,359
1,816,450
Total loans
4,003,354
3,869,609
3,402,370
Total deposits
4,897,220
5,110,723
5,544,545
Total liabilities
5,423,413
5,427,176
5,757,473
Total equity
496,870
461,141
466,318
Total tangible assets
$
5,820,751
$
5,788,161
$
6,121,820
Total tangible equity
397,338
360,985
364,347
Income statement summary
Net interest income
$
64,086
$
64,091
$
41,232
Provision for credit losses
3,501
1,500
-
Noninterest income
7,350
8,946
13,463
Noninterest expense
35,922
39,684
38,252
Net income
23,607
23,615
12,020
Effective tax rate
26.26
%
25.86
%
26.90
%
Profitability ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.62
%
1.58
%
0.78
%
Return on average equity (ROAE)
19.86
21.09
9.82
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
4.74
4.63
2.88
Efficiency ratio
47.52
52.44
72.70
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)
25.54
27.80
12.86
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA)
6.83
6.24
5.95
Per share data
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.27
Tangible book value per share
8.90
8.10
8.19
Company capital ratios1
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
9.91
%
9.67
%
9.73
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.43
10.20
10.33
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.79
12.52
12.85
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.56
8.14
7.00
Bank capital ratios1, 2
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.98
%
11.70
%
12.74
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.98
11.70
12.74
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.10
12.75
13.83
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.83
9.32
8.61
1Both the Company and the Bank ratios are inclusive of a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, and both are subject to the minimum capital adequacy guidelines of 7.00%, 8.50%, 10.50%, and 4.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.
2The prompt corrective action provisions are applicable only at the Bank level, and are 6.50%, 8.00%, 10.00%, and 5.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.
President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Eccher said "Old Second reported strong results in the first quarter as we earned $23.6 million in net income, an ROAA of 1.62% and an ROATCE of 25.54%. Capital levels continue to build quickly with 59 basis points of expansion in the tangible common equity ratio to 6.83% and 10% linked quarter growth in tangible book value per share. Adjusting for merger related items, our earnings per share increased by 44% over first quarter 2022. This robust earnings growth demonstrates the strength of our core deposit franchise highlighted by 186 basis points year over year, and 11 basis points over the linked quarter, of expansion in our net interest margin. Loans increased $133.7 million in the first quarter, or 3.5% through March 31, 2023, and we remain confident in our ability to generate and profitably fund loan growth in the remainder of 2023. The efficiency ratio in the first quarter was approximately 47.5% on a GAAP basis and reflects not only success in achieving cost saves but also reaching milestone profitability on significant investments in lending teams and sales people over the last fifteen months.
"The return of relatively higher market interest rates has allowed us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the franchise that we are building here at Old Second. I believe Old Second has among the very best and most granular deposit bases in the industry. We bank grandkids and grandparents and everyone in between. Over 98% of the customers that walk through our doors are fully guaranteed by FDIC insurance and we have but a few accounts that feature more than $5 million in deposit balances. Deposit balances that are uninsured, or not collateralized, are less than 20% at Old Second, compared to an industry average of approximately 50%. The average Old Second personal checking account was opened 14 years ago and has a balance of approximately $2,200. Our funding base is mature, stable and features a preponderance of lower balance accounts - accounts that people use to live their daily lives. Regardless, we will never forget that our customers place their trust in us and that all balances, large and small, are payable upon demand. We maintain a conservative and short asset duration that means our balance sheet is transitioning smoothly into a world of higher interest rates and that we can quickly summon the liquidity needed to meet any potential emergency, large or small. Asset repricing should continue in the coming quarters which will allow for additional improvement in our core trends. Deposit repricing is expected to remain excellent but modestly higher than cycle to date performance as we respond to competitors and take the necessary steps to protect our greatest strength.
"Continuing strong results should allow us to continue to compound book value and build capital back to our targeted levels by the end of this year. As we progress through the year, we will look to continue to reduce high cost debt on the balance sheet, evaluate share repurchase opportunities and optimize the earning asset mix in order to fund loan growth in a more competitive deposit market. We remain mindful and diligent in monitoring credit trends within the loan portfolio but remain confident in overall trends. The first quarter featured an approximate $32 million increase in nonaccrual loan balances, two thirds of which can be attributed to our most recent acquisition. These loans can be characterized as office and healthcare related and have been on our radar for quite some time. We have been stress testing maturing loan balances at higher rate levels for well over a year now and are encouraged by the results and trends we see in the portfolio."
Asset Quality & Earning Assets
●
Nonperforming loans, comprised of nonaccrual loans, past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and, prior to January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings, totaled $64.5 million at March 31, 2023, $32.9 million at December 31, 2022, and $38.0 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans, as a percent of total loans were 1.6% at March 31, 2023, 0.9% at December 31, 2022, and 1.1% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 is driven by a small number of relationships within the commercial real estate - investor and commercial real estate-owner occupied portfolios.
●
Total loans were $4.00 billion at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $133.7 million compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $601.0 million compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the year over year quarter was largely driven by the growth in commercial, commercial real estate-investor, and multifamily portfolios. Average loans (including loans held-for-sale) for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $3.93 billion, reflecting an increase of $54.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $528.0 million from the first quarter of 2022.
●
Available-for-sale securities totaled $1.46 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2022, and $1.82 billion at March 31, 2022. The unrealized mark to market loss on securities totaled $105.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $123.5 million as of December 31, 2022, and $49.4 million as of March 31, 2022, due to market interest rate increases over the past year as well as changes year over year in the composition of the securities portfolio. Year to date unrealized losses were less than year end 2022 due to sales of securities and lower yields at the 3-year part of the curve, where our portfolio duration is. The lower rates increased the market values of our securities. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023 securities sales of $66.2 million resulted in net realized losses of $1.7 million, and sales of $27.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted in net realized losses of $910,000; there were no sales for the
quarter ended March 31, 2022. We may continue to sell strategically identified securities as opportunities arise.
Net Interest Income
Analysis of Average Balances,
Tax Equivalent Income / Expense and Rates
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
Quarters Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Income /
Rate
Average
Income /
Rate
Average
Income /
Rate
Balance
Expense
%
Balance
Expense
%
Balance
Expense
%
Assets
Interest earning deposits with financial institutions
$
49,310
$
585
4.81
$
50,377
$
461
3.63
$
635,302
$
269
0.17
Securities:
Taxable
1,330,295
10,735
3.27
1,404,437
10,495
2.96
1,612,635
5,169
1.30
Non-taxable (TE)1
173,324
1,693
3.96
171,567
1,697
3.92
195,240
1,667
3.47
Total securities (TE)1
1,503,619
12,428
3.35
1,576,004
12,192
3.07
1,807,875
6,836
1.53
FHLBC and FRBC Stock
24,905
280
4.56
19,534
259
5.26
16,066
153
3.86
Loans and loans held-for-sale1, 2
3,932,492
57,228
5.90
3,878,228
55,195
5.65
3,404,534
36,428
4.34
Total interest earning assets
5,510,326
70,521
5.19
5,524,143
68,107
4.89
5,863,777
43,686
3.02
Cash and due from banks
55,140
-
-
56,531
-
-
42,972
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(49,398)
-
-
(48,778)
-
-
(44,341)
-
-
Other noninterest bearing assets
382,579
-
-
395,726
-
-
370,987
-
-
Total assets
$
5,898,647
$
5,927,622
$
6,233,395
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
NOW accounts
$
601,030
$
242
0.16
$
623,408
$
225
0.14
$
599,481
$
89
0.06
Money market accounts
833,823
828
0.40
901,950
477
0.21
1,098,941
170
0.06
Savings accounts
1,126,040
79
0.03
1,155,409
74
0.03
1,201,075
138
0.05
Time deposits
434,655
664
0.62
450,111
571
0.50
495,452
277
0.23
Interest bearing deposits
2,995,548
1,813
0.25
3,130,878
1,347
0.17
3,394,949
674
0.08
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
31,080
9
0.12
33,275
10
0.12
39,204
11
0.11
Other short-term borrowings
200,833
2,345
4.74
44,293
436
3.91
-
-
-
Junior subordinated debentures
25,773
279
4.39
25,773
287
4.42
25,773
280
4.41
Subordinated debentures
59,308
546
3.73
59,286
546
3.65
59,222
546
3.74
Senior notes
44,599
994
9.04
44,572
891
7.93
44,494
485
4.42
Notes payable and other borrowings
5,400
87
6.53
9,978
137
5.45
19,009
103
2.20
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,362,541
6,073
0.73
3,348,055
3,654
0.43
3,582,651
2,099
0.24
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,002,801
-
-
2,083,503
-
-
2,093,293
-
-
Other liabilities
51,279
-
-
51,753
-
-
60,819
-
-
Stockholders' equity
482,026
-
-
444,311
-
-
496,632
-
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,898,647
$
5,927,622
$
6,233,395
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
64,086
$
64,091
$
41,232
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.72
4.60
2.85
Net interest income (TE)1
$
64,448
$
64,453
$
41,587
Net interest margin (TE)1
4.74
4.63
2.88
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
61.02
%
60.61
%
61.10
%
1Tax equivalent (TE) basis is calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 16 that provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
2Interest income from loans is shown on a tax equivalent basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as discussed in the table on page 16, and includes loan fee expense of $730,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and loan fee income of $917,000 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above stated average balances.
The increased yield of 30 basis points on interest earning assets compared to the linked period was driven by new higher yield originations than those in previous periods as well as repricing within the existing variable rate portfolio. Further gains were earned by replacing older, lower yielding securities with higher rate securities through a mix of maturities, and strategic purchases and sales. Changes in the market interest rate environment impact the portfolio at varying intervals depending on the repricing timeline of loans, as well as the securities maturity and purchase activity.
The year over year increase of 217 basis points on interest earning assets was driven by significant increases to benchmark rates as well as strong loan growth throughout the period specifically within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. The increases in benchmark interest rates impacted yields on the securities portfolio through the inverse relationship between interest rates and market value coupled with maturities and strategic sales of lower yielding assets and timely purchases of higher yielding securities, as we work to increase the weighted average yield in the portfolio.
Average balances of interest bearing deposit accounts have decreased steadily since the first quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2023 from $3.40 billion to $3.00 billion, with these decreases reflected in all categories aside from NOW accounts which increased nominally. We have continued to control the cost of funds over the periods reflected, with the rate of overall interest bearing deposits increasing by eight basis points to 25 basis points from 17 basis points as of December 31, 2022, and from eight basis points as of March 31, 2022. A 19 basis point increase in the cost of money market funds as of March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, and 34 basis points compared to March 31, 2022 were both due to select exception pricing and drove a significant portion of the overall increase. Time deposits saw the next largest increase of 12 basis points and 39 basis points in the quarter to date and year over year periods ending March 31, 2023, primarily due to CD rate specials we offered.
Borrowing costs increased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the increase in average short term borrowings stemming from FHLB advance growth of $157.0 million since year end 2022, and average growth of $201.0 million year over year based on daily liquidity needs. Subordinated and junior subordinated debt interest expense were essentially flat over each of the periods presented. Senior notes interest expense had the most significant interest expense increase, as this issuance references three month LIBOR, and rising market interest rates resulted in a 111 basis point increase to 9.04%, from 7.93% as of December 31, 2022, and a 462 basis point increase from 4.42% as of March 31, 2022. In February 2023, we paid off the remaining balance of $9.0 million on the original $20.0 term note issued in 2020, reducing notes payable and other borrowings.
Our net interest margin (GAAP) increased 12 basis points to 4.72% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 187 basis points compared to 2.85% for the first quarter of 2022. Our net interest margin (TE) increased 11 basis points to 4.74% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 186 basis points compared to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter, compared to both prior quarters, is primarily due to an increase in market interest rates, and the related rate resets on loans and securities during the past year, as well as continuing loan growth relative to more modest increase in costs of interest bearing liabilities. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" and the tables beginning on page 16 that provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Noninterest Income
First Quarter 2023
Noninterest Income
Three Months Ended
Percent Change From
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Wealth management
$
2,270
$
2,403
$
2,698
(5.5)
(15.9)
Service charges on deposits
2,424
2,499
2,074
(3.0)
16.9
Residential mortgage banking revenue
Secondary mortgage fees
59
62
139
(4.8)
(57.6)
MSRs mark to market (loss) gain
(525)
(431)
2,978
21.8
(117.6)
Mortgage servicing income
516
518
519
(0.4)
(0.6)
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
306
340
1,495
(10.0)
(79.5)
Total residential mortgage banking revenue
356
489
5,131
(27.2)
(93.1)
Securities losses, net
(1,675)
(910)
-
84.1
N/M
Change in cash surrender value of BOLI
242
376
124
(35.6)
95.2
Card related income
2,244
2,795
2,574
(19.7)
(12.8)
Other income
1,489
1,294
862
15.1
72.7
Total noninterest income
$
7,350
$
8,946
$
13,463
(17.8)
(45.4)
N/M - Not meaningful.
Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 17.8%, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $6.1 million, or 45.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a $765,000 increase in securities losses, net, based on strategic sales and a $551,000 decline in card related income primarily due to decreased activity. These decreases in noninterest income in
the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, were partially offset by a $195,000 increase in other income driven by credits received from a few vendors related to prior year service discounts.
The decrease in noninterest income of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, is primarily due to a decrease of $4.8 million in residential mortgage banking revenue due to increases in market interest rates in the year over year period reducing mortgage banking origination volume and related derivative revenue, as well as an increase in security losses of $1.7 million on strategic sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These decreases were partially offset by a $350,000 increase in service charges on deposits, and a $627,000 increase in other income driven by a few vendor credits related to prior year billings and volumes of activity.
Noninterest Expense
First Quarter 2023
Noninterest Expense
Three Months Ended
Percent Change From
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Salaries
$
16,087
$
17,487
$
15,598
(8.0)
3.1
Officers incentive
1,827
3,876
994
(52.9)
83.8
Benefits and other
4,334
2,900
3,375
49.4
28.4
Total salaries and employee benefits
22,248
24,263
19,967
(8.3)
11.4
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense
3,475
4,128
3,699
(15.8)
(6.1)
Computer and data processing
1,774
2,978
6,268
(40.4)
(71.7)
FDIC insurance
584
630
410
(7.3)
42.4
Net teller & bill paying
502
485
1,907
3.5
(73.7)
General bank insurance
305
298
315
2.3
(3.2)
Amortization of core deposit intangible asset
624
645
665
(3.3)
(6.2)
Advertising expense
142
130
182
9.2
(22.0)
Card related expense
1,216
1,304
534
(6.7)
127.7
Legal fees
319
225
257
41.8
24.1
Consulting & management fees
790
679
616
16.3
28.2
Other real estate owned expense, net
306
34
(12)
N/M
N/M
Other expense
3,637
3,885
3,444
(6.4)
5.6
Total noninterest expense
$
35,922
$
39,684
$
38,252
(9.5)
(6.1)
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)1
47.52
%
52.44
%
72.70
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)2
47.66
%
51.29
%
61.92
%
N/M - Not meaningful.
1The efficiency ratio shown in the table above is a GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits and OREO expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities and mark to market gains or losses on MSRs.
2Theadjusted efficiency ratioshown in the table above is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as noninterest expense, excluding amortization of core deposits, OREO expenses, and acquisition-related costs, net of gains on branch sales, divided by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total noninterest income less net gains or losses on securities, mark to market gains or losses on MSRs, and includes a tax equivalent adjustment on the change in cash surrender value of BOLI. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the table on page 17 that provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.8 million, or 9.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.3 million, or 6.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $2.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to reductions in the officer incentive accrual, partially offset by an increase in employee benefits and other stemming from payroll taxes and 401k matching expense related to annual bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, a $1.2 million decrease in computer and data processing costs was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to timing of software contracts and incentives. Noninterest expense was further increased by a $269,000 OREO valuation reserve recorded on two properties in the first quarter of 2023.
The year over year decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to a $4.5 million decrease in computer and data processing expenses and a $1.4 million decrease in net teller & bill paying expense, both stemming from acquisition related costs in the first quarter of 2022 from our West Suburban acquisition. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, was a $2.3 million
increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $682,000 increase in card related expenses. Officer incentive compensation increased $833,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, as incentive accruals increased in the current year due to growth in our commercial and sponsored finance lending teams year over year.
Earning Assets
March 31, 2023
Loans
As of
Percent Change From
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Commercial
$
851,737
$
840,964
$
695,545
1.3
22.5
Leases
285,831
277,385
211,132
3.0
35.4
Commercial real estate - investor
1,056,787
987,635
748,267
7.0
41.2
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
870,115
854,879
873,292
1.8
(0.4)
Construction
174,683
180,535
165,558
(3.2)
5.5
Residential real estate - investor
56,720
57,353
62,846
(1.1)
(9.7)
Residential real estate - owner occupied
217,855
219,718
203,118
(0.8)
7.3
Multifamily
358,991
323,691
298,686
10.9
20.2
HELOC
104,941
109,202
120,241
(3.9)
(12.7)
Other1
25,694
18,247
23,685
40.8
8.5
Total loans
$
4,003,354
$
3,869,609
$
3,402,370
3.5
17.7
1Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.
Total loans increased by $133.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and increased $601.0 million for the year over year period. Loan growth of $601.0 million in the year over year period was driven by originations of loans with new lending groups, such as the sponsor finance team, recorded within commercial loans, as well as growth in leasing, commercial real estate - investor and multifamily loans.
March 31, 2023
Securities
As of
Percent Change From
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
U.S. Treasury
$
214,734
$
212,129
$
220,563
1.2
(2.6)
U.S. government agencies
56,703
56,048
59,036
1.2
(4.0)
U.S. government agency mortgage-backed
121,938
124,990
153,148
(2.4)
(20.4)
States and political subdivisions
233,506
226,128
236,408
3.3
(1.2)
Corporate bonds
9,762
9,622
9,683
1.5
0.8
Collateralized mortgage obligations
454,106
533,768
696,513
(14.9)
(34.8)
Asset-backed securities
189,753
201,928
274,941
(6.0)
(31.0)
Collateralized loan obligations
174,566
174,746
166,158
(0.1)
5.1
Total securities available-for-sale
$
1,455,068
$
1,539,359
$
1,816,450
(5.5)
(19.9)
Our securities portfolio totaled $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $84.3million from $1.54 billion as of December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $361.4 million since March 31, 2022. The portfolio decrease of $84.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year-end, was due to security sales of $66.2 million, which resulted in a net realized loss of $1.7 million, as well as paydowns of $37.4 million, partially offset by purchases of $4.2 million. Net unrealized losses at March 31, 2023 are $105.6 million, compared to $123.5 million and $49.4 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively. The decrease in net unrealized losses is due to changes in the market interest rate environment as well as repositioning of the portfolio through strategic sales of older lower yielding securities and purchases of higher yielding securities. The portfolio currently consists of high quality fixed-rate and floating-rate securities, with all except one security rated AA or better, displaying an effective duration of approximately 3.2 years.
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
966
1,262
743
(23.5)
30.0
Total nonperforming loans
64,527
32,913
37,958
96.1
70.0
Other real estate owned
1,255
1,561
2,374
(19.6)
(47.1)
Total nonperforming assets
$
65,782
$
34,474
$
40,332
90.8
63.1
30-89 days past due loans and still accruing interest
$
24,770
$
7,508
$
20,835
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.6
%
0.8
%
1.1
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.6
%
0.9
%
1.1
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO
1.6
%
0.9
%
1.2
%
Purchased credit-deteriorated loans to total loans
1.8
%
2.0
%
2.7
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
53,392
$
49,480
$
44,308
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
84.0
%
156.6
%
123.2
%
N/A - Not applicable.
1As of January 1, 2023, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2022-02, Topic 326 "Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") and Vintage Disclosures", which eliminated the need for recognition, measurement and disclosure of TDRs going forward.
Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest. Prior to January 1, 2023, nonperforming loans also included performing troubled debt restructured loans accruing interest. Purchased credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired in our acquisitions of West Suburban and ABC Bank totaled $71.0 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, at March 31, 2023. PCD loans that meet the definition of nonperforming loans are included in our nonperforming disclosures. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter 2022, and 1.1% for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was 1.6% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.2% for the first quarter of 2022. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.3% for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022, and the first quarter of 2022.
The following table shows classified loans by segment, which include nonaccrual loans, PCD loans if the risk rating so indicates, and all other loans considered substandard, for the following periods.
March 31, 2023
Classified loans
As of
Percent Change From
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Commercial
$
22,662
$
26,485
$
29,267
(14.4)
(22.6)
Leases
906
1,876
2,641
(51.7)
(65.7)
Commercial real estate - investor
52,615
27,410
8,809
92.0
497.3
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
37,545
40,890
13,259
(8.2)
183.2
Construction
241
1,333
3,185
(81.9)
(92.4)
Residential real estate - investor
1,702
1,714
1,544
(0.7)
10.2
Residential real estate - owner occupied
3,618
3,854
4,862
(6.1)
(25.6)
Multifamily
3,348
2,954
1,369
13.3
144.6
HELOC
2,635
2,411
1,669
9.3
57.9
Other1
2
2
3
-
(33.3)
Total classified loans
$
125,274
$
108,929
$
66,608
15.0
88.1
1Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.
The $16.3 million increase in classified loans since December 31, 2022, was driven by the addition of $25.2 million classified loans in commercial real estate - investor, primarily due to three large credits, two of which are office buildings and one is an assisted living facility. Remediation work continues on these three credits, with the goal of cash
flows improvements with increased tenancy. Reductions in commercial and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans were noted in the first quarter of 2023 from the linked quarter due to ongoing remediation efforts.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Unfunded Commitments
At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans totaled $53.4 million, and our ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities, totaled $3.8 million. In the first quarter of 2023, we recorded provision expense of $3.5 million based on historical loss rate updates, loan growth, our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends, and estimated future credit losses. The first quarter's provision expense consisted of a $4.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $1.2 million reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. The decrease in unfunded commitment was primarily due to a slight reduction in construction unfunded levels combined with changes in the construction loss rate which resulted in a decline of $689,000; and a reduction of $413,000 in the commercial substandard portfolio due to two upgraded credits. We recorded net charge-offs of $740,000 in the first quarter of 2023, which reduced the ACL. The fourth quarter's provision expense consisted of a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, and a $74,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. We recorded net charge-offs of $940,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded no net provision expense based on our assessment of nonperforming loan metrics and trends and estimated future credit losses. We recorded net charge-offs of $293,000 in the first quarter of 2022, which reduced the ACL. Our ACL on loans to total loans was 1.3% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.
The $1.3 million decrease in our ACL on unfunded commitments at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 is driven by a $1.2 million reversal of provision expense in the quarter discussed above, as well as purchase accounting accretion on unfunded commitments recorded during the quarter. The ACL on unfunded commitments totaled $3.8 million as of March 31, 2023, $5.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and $5.7 million as of March 31, 2022.
Net Charge-off Summary
Loan Charge-offs, net of recoveries
Quarters Ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
March 31,
% of
2023
Total2
2022
Total2
2022
Total2
Commercial
$
(124)
(16.8)
$
(8)
(0.9)
$
-
-
Leases
873
118.0
191
20.3
-
-
Commercial real estate - Investor
(17)
(2.3)
776
82.6
213
72.7
Commercial real estate - Owner occupied
(2)
(0.3)
(2)
(0.2)
113
38.6
Residential real estate - Investor
(19)
(2.6)
(7)
(0.7)
(10)
(3.4)
Residential real estate - Owner occupied
(10)
(1.4)
-
-
(83)
(28.3)
Multifamily
-
-
(6)
(0.6)
-
-
HELOC
(29)
(3.9)
(38)
(4.0)
(35)
(11.9)
Other 1
68
9.3
34
3.5
95
32.3
Net charge-offs / (recoveries)
$
740
100.0
$
940
100.0
$
293
100.0
1Other class includes consumer loans and overdrafts.
2Represents the percentage of net charge-offs attributable to each category of loans.
Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $514,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Gross recoveries were $282,000 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $136,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $221,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Continued recoveries are indicative of the ongoing aggressive efforts by management to effectively manage and resolve prior charge-offs.
Deposits
Total deposits were $4.90 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $213.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to $5.11 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decline in our noninterest bearing demand deposits of $101.6 million, followed by a decrease of $100.9 million of savings, NOW and money markets combined. The bulk of the linked quarter decline in deposit balances occurred in January 2023 and is consistent with seasonal historical trends. Deposit trends in February and March were essentially unchanged and net account growth improved significantly in the first quarter relative to trends throughout 2022 following the close of the West Suburban acquisition. Total average deposits decreased $489.9 million, or 8.9%, in the year over year period, driven by declines in our average demand deposits of $90.5 million, and savings, NOW and money markets combined of $338.6 million. In general, the bulk of the decline in
deposits year over year can be characterized as rate sensitive with significant flows and transfers into investing activities following significant expansion in those same accounts in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.
Borrowings
As of March 31, 2023, we had $315.0 million in other short-term borrowings due to a short-term FHLB advance, compared to $90.0 million at December 31, 2022 and no short-term borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
During the first quarter of 2023 we paid off a $9.0 million term note payable upon maturity as of February 24, 2023. The note payable carried an interest rate of 6.32% at maturity. Please see Notes 9 and 10 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for further discussion of our borrowings.
Non-GAAP Presentations
Management has disclosed in this earnings release certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure our performance, including the presentation of adjusted net income, net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis, and our efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis. The net interest margin fully taxable equivalent is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Consistent with industry practice, management has disclosed the efficiency ratio including and excluding certain items, which is discussed in the noninterest expense presentation on page 6.
We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe these measures provide investors with information regarding balance sheet profitability, and we believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing, and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The tables beginning on page 16 provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
This earnings release and statements by our management may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "should," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "believe," "may," "likely," "will," "forecast," "project," "looking forward," "optimistic," "hopeful," "potential," "progress," "prospect," "remain," "continue," "trend," "momentum" or other statements that indicate future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic outlook, loan growth, deposit trends, asset-quality trends, pipelines and customer activity, statements regarding our expectations with respect to the yield curve, and statements regarding the potential for expanded margins and future growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, (1) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct our operations may be different than expected; (2) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (3) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (4) risks related to future acquisitions, if any, including execution and integration risks; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on us; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to
the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (8) any increases in FDIC assessment which will increase our cost of doing business; and (9) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Conference Call
We will host a call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. Investors may listen to our call via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062, using Entry Code 510290. Investors should call into the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on April 27, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010, using Conference ID: 47930.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
50,860
$
56,632
Interest earning deposits with financial institutions
52,162
58,545
Cash and cash equivalents
103,022
115,177
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,455,068
1,539,359
Federal Home Loan Bank Chicago ("FHLBC") and Federal Reserve Bank Chicago ("FRBC") stock
30,205
20,530
Loans held-for-sale
946
491
Loans
4,003,354
3,869,609
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
53,392
49,480
Net loans
3,949,962
3,820,129
Premises and equipment, net
72,547
72,355
Other real estate owned
1,255
1,561
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
10,784
11,189
Goodwill
86,478
86,478
Core deposit intangible
13,054
13,678
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
106,850
106,608
Deferred tax assets, net
37,845
44,750
Other assets
52,267
56,012
Total assets
$
5,920,283
$
5,888,317
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand
$
1,950,144
$
2,051,702
Interest bearing:
Savings, NOW, and money market
2,516,170
2,617,100
Time
430,906
441,921
Total deposits
4,897,220
5,110,723
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
27,897
32,156
Other short-term borrowings
315,000
90,000
Junior subordinated debentures
25,773
25,773
Subordinated debentures
59,318
59,297
Senior notes
44,611
44,585
Notes payable and other borrowings
-
9,000
Other liabilities
53,594
55,642
Total liabilities
5,423,413
5,427,176
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
44,705
44,705
Additional paid-in capital
200,121
202,276
Retained earnings
331,890
310,512
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(79,100)
(93,124)
Treasury stock
(746)
(3,228)
Total stockholders' equity
496,870
461,141
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,920,283
$
5,888,317
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
57,210
$
36,366
Loans held-for-sale
12
57
Securities:
Taxable
10,735
5,169
Tax exempt
1,337
1,317
Dividends from FHLBC and FRBC stock
280
153
Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions
585
269
Total interest and dividend income
70,159
43,331
Interest expense
Savings, NOW, and money market deposits
1,149
397
Time deposits
664
277
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
9
11
Other short-term borrowings
2,345
-
Junior subordinated debentures
279
280
Subordinated debentures
546
546
Senior notes
994
485
Notes payable and other borrowings
87
103
Total interest expense
6,073
2,099
Net interest and dividend income
64,086
41,232
Provision for credit losses
3,501
-
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses
60,585
41,232
Noninterest income
Wealth management
2,270
2,698
Service charges on deposits
2,424
2,074
Secondary mortgage fees
59
139
Mortgage servicing rights mark to market (loss) gain
(525)
2,978
Mortgage servicing income
516
519
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
306
1,495
Securities losses, net
(1,675)
-
Change in cash surrender value of BOLI
242
124
Death benefit realized on BOLI
-
-
Card related income
2,244
2,574
Other income
1,489
862
Total noninterest income
7,350
13,463
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,248
19,967
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
3,475
3,699
Computer and data processing
1,774
6,268
FDIC insurance
584
410
Net teller & bill paying
502
1,907
General bank insurance
305
315
Amortization of core deposit intangible
624
665
Advertising expense
142
182
Card related expense
1,216
534
Legal fees
319
257
Consulting & management fees
790
616
Other real estate expense, net
306
(12)
Other expense
3,637
3,444
Total noninterest expense
35,922
38,252
Income before income taxes
32,013
16,443
Provision for income taxes
8,406
4,423
Net income
$
23,607
$
12,020
Basic earnings per share
$
0.53
$
0.27
Diluted earnings per share
0.52
0.27
Dividends declared per share
0.05
0.05
Ending common shares outstanding
44,665,127
44,461,045
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
44,619,118
44,461,045
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
45,316,598
45,161,715
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Average Balance
(In thousands, unaudited)
2022
2023
Assets
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
Cash and due from banks
$
42,972
$
53,371
$
56,265
$
56,531
$
55,140
Interest earning deposits with financial institutions
635,302
426,820
131,260
50,377
49,310
Cash and cash equivalents
678,274
480,191
187,525
106,908
104,450
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,807,875
1,792,099
1,703,348
1,576,004
1,503,619
FHLBC and FRBC stock
16,066
20,994
19,565
19,534
24,905
Loans held-for-sale
6,707
3,104
2,020
1,224
813
Loans
3,397,827
3,505,806
3,751,097
3,877,004
3,931,679
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
44,341
44,354
45,449
48,778
49,398
Net loans
3,353,486
3,461,452
3,705,648
3,828,226
3,882,281
Premises and equipment, net
86,502
73,876
71,947
72,220
72,649
Other real estate owned
2,399
1,850
1,578
1,561
1,508
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
8,218
10,525
10,639
11,322
11,127
Goodwill
86,332
86,332
86,333
86,477
86,477
Core deposit intangible
15,977
15,286
14,561
13,950
13,327
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
105,396
105,463
105,448
105,754
106,655
Deferred tax assets, net
10,689
27,154
31,738
50,533
42,237
Other assets
55,474
53,769
55,606
53,909
48,599
Total other assets
370,987
374,255
377,850
395,726
382,579
Total assets
$
6,233,395
$
6,132,095
$
5,995,956
$
5,927,622
$
5,898,647
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand
$
2,099,283
$
2,120,428
$
2,092,301
$
2,083,503
$
2,002,801
Interest bearing:
Savings, NOW, and money market
2,893,508
2,871,861
2,765,281
2,680,767
2,560,893
Time
495,452
469,009
459,925
450,111
434,655
Total deposits
5,488,243
5,461,298
5,317,507
5,214,381
4,998,349
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
39,204
34,496
33,733
33,275
31,080
Other short-term borrowings
-
-
5,435
44,293
200,833
Junior subordinated debentures
25,773
25,773
25,773
25,773
25,773
Subordinated debentures
59,222
59,244
59,265
59,286
59,308
Senior notes
44,494
44,520
44,546
44,572
44,599
Notes payable and other borrowings
19,009
13,103
10,989
9,978
5,400
Other liabilities
60,818
32,636
34,949
51,753
51,279
Total liabilities
5,736,763
5,671,070
5,532,197
5,483,311
5,416,621
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
44,705
44,705
44,705
44,705
44,705
Additional paid-in capital
202,828
202,544
201,570
201,973
201,397
Retained earnings
258,073
267,912
284,302
301,753
324,785
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,074)
(49,151)
(63,216)
(100,817)
(86,736)
Treasury stock
(5,900)
(4,985)
(3,602)
(3,303)
(2,125)
Total stockholders' equity
496,632
461,025
463,759
444,311
482,026
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,233,395
$
6,132,095
$
5,995,956
$
5,927,622
$
5,898,647
Total Earning Assets
$
5,863,777
$
5,748,823
$
5,607,290
$
5,524,143
$
5,510,326
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
3,576,662
3,518,006
3,404,947
3,348,055
3,362,541
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per sharedata, unaudited)
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
36,366
$
38,229
$
46,614
$
55,170
$
57,210
Loans held-for-sale
57
32
22
19
12
Securities:
Taxable
5,169
6,786
9,116
10,495
10,735
Tax exempt
1,317
1,297
1,332
1,341
1,337
Dividends from FHLB and FRBC stock
153
263
261
259
280
Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions
269
782
663
461
585
Total interest and dividend income
43,331
47,389
58,008
67,745
70,159
Interest Expense
Savings, NOW, and money market deposits
397
347
380
776
1,149
Time deposits
277
265
335
571
664
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
11
9
10
10
9
Other short-term borrowings
-
44
436
2,345
Junior subordinated debentures
280
284
285
287
279
Subordinated debentures
546
547
546
546
546
Senior notes
485
578
728
891
994
Notes payable and other borrowings
103
95
111
137
87
Total interest expense
2,099
2,125
2,439
3,654
6,073
Net interest and dividend income
41,232
45,264
55,569
64,091
64,086
Provision for credit losses
-
550
4,500
1,500
3,501
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses
41,232
44,714
51,069
62,591
60,585
Noninterest Income
Wealth management
2,698
2,506
2,280
2,403
2,270
Service charges on deposits
2,074
2,328
2,661
2,499
2,424
Secondary mortgage fees
139
50
81
62
59
Mortgage servicing rights mark to market gain (loss)
2,978
82
548
(431)
(525)
Mortgage servicing income
519
579
514
518
516
Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans
1,495
(262)
449
340
306
Securities losses, net
-
(33)
(1)
(910)
(1,675)
Change in cash surrender value of BOLI
124
72
146
376
242
Card related income
2,574
2,967
2,653
2,795
2,244
Other income
862
922
2,165
1,294
1,489
Total noninterest income
13,463
9,211
11,496
8,946
7,350
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
19,967
21,332
21,011
24,263
22,248
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
3,699
3,046
4,119
4,128
3,475
Computer and data processing
6,268
4,006
2,543
2,978
1,774
FDIC insurance
410
702
659
630
584
Net teller & bill paying
1,907
834
504
485
502
General bank insurance
315
351
257
298
305
Amortization of core deposit intangible
665
659
657
645
624
Advertising expense
182
194
83
130
142
Card related expense
534
1,057
1,453
1,304
1,216
Legal fees
257
179
212
225
319
Consulting & management fees
616
523
607
679
790
Other real estate (gain) expense , net
(12)
87
21
34
306
Other expense
3,444
4,279
3,862
3,885
3,637
Total noninterest expense
38,252
37,249
35,988
39,684
35,922
Income before income taxes
16,443
16,676
26,577
31,853
32,013
Provision for income taxes
4,423
4,429
7,054
8,238
8,406
Net income
$
12,020
$
12,247
$
19,523
$
23,615
$
23,607
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.27
$
0.28
$
0.43
$
0.53
$
0.53
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
0.27
0.27
0.43
0.52
0.52
Dividends paid per share
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The tables below provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated. Dollar amounts below in thousands:
Quarters Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Net Income
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
32,013
$
31,853
$
16,443
Pre-tax income adjustments:
Merger-related costs, net of gains/losses on branch sales
(306)
617
5,335
Adjusted net income before taxes
31,707
32,470
21,778
Taxes on adjusted net income
8,326
8,398
5,858
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
23,381
$
24,072
$
15,920
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.53
$
0.53
$
0.27
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
0.52
0.52
0.27
Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding acquisition-related costs (non-GAAP)
0.52
0.54
0.36
Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding acquisition-related costs (non-GAAP)
0.52
0.53
0.36
Quarters Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Net Interest Margin
Interest income (GAAP)
$
70,159
$
67,745
$
43,331
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
Loans
6
6
5
Securities
356
356
350
Interest income (TE)
70,521
68,107
43,686
Interest expense (GAAP)
6,073
3,654
2,099
Net interest income (TE)
$
64,448
$
64,453
$
41,587
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
64,086
$
64,091
$
41,232
Average interest earning assets
$
5,510,326
$
5,524,143
$
5,863,777
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.72
%
4.60
%
2.85
%
Net interest margin (TE)
4.74
%
4.63
%
2.88
%
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Efficiency Ratio / Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense
$
35,922
$
39,684
$
38,252
$
35,922
$
39,684
$
38,252
Less amortization of core deposit
624
645
665
624
645
665
Less other real estate expense, net
306
34
(12)
306
34
(12)
Less acquisition related costs, net of gain on branch sales
N/A
N/A
N/A
(306)
617
5,335
Noninterest expense less adjustments
$
34,992
$
39,005
$
37,599
$
35,298
$
38,388
$
32,264
Net interest income
$
64,086
$
64,091
$
41,232
$
64,086
$
64,091
$
41,232
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
Loans
N/A
N/A
N/A
6
6
5
Securities
N/A
N/A
N/A
356
356
350
Net interest income including adjustments
64,086
64,091
41,232
64,448
64,453
41,587
Noninterest income
7,350
8,946
13,463
7,350
8,946
13,463
Less securities losses
(1,675)
(910)
-
(1,675)
(910)
-
Less MSRs mark to market (loss) gain
(525)
(431)
2,978
(525)
(431)
2,978
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
Change in cash surrender value of BOLI
N/A
N/A
N/A
64
100
33
Noninterest income (excluding) / including adjustments
9,550
10,287
10,485
9,614
10,387
10,518
Net interest income including adjustments plus noninterest income (excluding) / including adjustments
$
73,636
$
74,378
$
51,717
$
74,062
$
74,840
$
52,105
Efficiency ratio / Adjusted efficiency ratio
47.52
%
52.44
%
72.70
%
47.66
%
51.29
%
61.92
%
Quarters Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Ratio
Net income (GAAP)
$
23,607
$
23,615
$
12,020
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
32,013
$
31,853
$
16,443
Pre-tax income adjustments:
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
624
645
665
Net income, excluding intangibles amortization, before taxes
32,637
32,498
17,108
Taxes on net income, excluding intangible amortization, before taxes
8,570
8,404
4,602
Net income, excluding intangibles amortization (non-GAAP)
$
24,067
$
24,094
$
12,506
Total Average Common Equity
$
482,026
444,311
$
496,632
Less Average goodwill and intangible assets
99,804
100,427
102,309
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
382,222
$
343,884
$
394,323
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
19.86
%
21.09
%
9.82
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
