  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSBC   US6802771005

OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.

(OSBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.63 USD   +0.76%
05/18OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Announces William B. Skoglund, Resigned as Chairman
CI
05/17OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Second Bancorp : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
COLLINS GARY S
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC [OSBC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VICE CHAIRMAN /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
37 S. RIVER ST.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
AURORA IL 60302
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
COLLINS GARY S
37 S. RIVER ST.

AURORA, IL60302

VICE CHAIRMAN
Signatures
/s/ Shirley Cantrell, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-21
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Included in this total are 7,209 shares in Mr. Collins' name outright, 48,912 shares of Restricted Stock Units and 69,736.306 shares held with a broker.
(2) Included in this total are 41,000 shares in a ROTH IRA and 33,648.085 in a traditional IRA.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Old Second Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 646 M 646 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 891
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,52 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James L. Eccher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley S. Adams Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William B. Skoglund Chairman
Keith Gottschalk Executive Vice President-Digital Banking Services
Barry C. Finn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.10.72%646
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%156 058
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.59%71 959
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%62 105
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.31%61 482
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.28%52 899