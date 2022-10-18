Advanced search
PU
AQ
PU
Old Second Bancorp : Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

10/18/2022 | 02:23pm EDT

10/18/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
Old Second Bancorp, Inc

I

United States

Securities And Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 18, 2022


(Exact name of registrantas specified in its charter)

Delaware

000-10537

36-3143493

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

37 South River Street
Aurora, Illinois60507
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(630) 892-0202
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

OSBC

The Nasdaq Stock Market

Item 8.01 Other Events

On October 18, 2022, the Registrant's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

OLD SECOND BANCORP, INC.

Dated: October 18, 2022

By:

/s/ Bradley S. Adams

Bradley S. Adams

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Old Second Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:21:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
