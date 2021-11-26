CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution - OLDCO International Inc. (VAI.X)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 novembre/November 2021) - OLDCO International Inc. has announced a cash distribution. The distribution of $8,689,080 will be made pro-rata to all Company shareholders of record on November 19, 2021 (the "record date").

The distribution will be processed through the Company’s transfer agent and is expected to be completed on November 29, 2021.

_________________________________

OLDCO International Inc. a annoncé une distribution en espèces. La distribution de 8 689 080 $ sera versée au prorata à tous les actionnaires de la Société inscrits le 19 novembre 2021 (la « date d'enregistrement »).

La distribution sera traitée par l'agent des transferts de la Société et devrait être finalisée le 29 novembre 2021.

Symbol/Symbole: VAI.X Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution: Le 18 novembre/November 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 19 novembre/November 2021

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com