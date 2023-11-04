Olectra Greentech Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,071.63 million compared to INR 1,773.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,102.84 million compared to INR 1,832.73 million a year ago. Net income was INR 180.59 million compared to INR 75.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.2 compared to INR 0.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.2 compared to INR 0.92 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 5,231.84 million compared to INR 4,584.18 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,275.06 million compared to INR 4,668.26 million a year ago. Net income was INR 361.37 million compared to INR 242.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.4 compared to INR 2.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.4 compared to INR 2.95 a year ago.
Olectra Greentech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 08:20 am EDT
