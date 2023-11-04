Olectra Greentech Limited is an India-based company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators and electrical buses. The Company operates through three segments: Insulator division, e-bus division, and e-truck division. Its main products include Power Insulators and Electric Buses. It operates K9 buses (which is a 12-meter bus), K7 (which is a nine-meter bus) and K6 (which is a seven-meter bus). All these buses have a customizable seating capacity and are designed for long-range operations. It has deployed its C9 buses as Puri Bus Service. The 12-meter bus is a 49-seater and is designed for long distance and intercity operations. Its other bus models are X2 Electric Bus, Electric Bus v2, iX Electric Bus, and CX2 Electric Coach Bus. It offers various types of transmission and distribution composite insulators. The Company operates more than 1000 electric buses commercially in India.