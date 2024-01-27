Olectra Greentech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 27, 2024 at 03:35 am EST
Olectra Greentech Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,421.41 million compared to INR 2,564.28 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,446.56 million compared to INR 2,575.57 million a year ago. Net income was INR 269.85 million compared to INR 143.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.29 compared to INR 1.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.29 compared to INR 1.75 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 8,653.25 million compared to INR 7,148.46 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,721.61 million compared to INR 7,243.83 million a year ago. Net income was INR 631.22 million compared to INR 385.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.69 compared to INR 4.7 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.69 compared to INR 4.7 a year ago.