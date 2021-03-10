Olema Oncology Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced a poster presentation on OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women’s cancers, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.



The abstract of the poster was accepted by AACR as a late-breaking abstract and will be posted to the AACR online itinerary planner on April 9, 2021. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: The Complete Estrogen Receptor Antagonist (CERAN) OP-1250 Shrinks ER+ Brain Metastases in an Intracranial Xenograft Tumor Model Expressing Mutant ESR1

Presentation Time: The e-poster will be available on the AACR website on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Abstract Control Number: 5478

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents

Permanent Abstract Number: LB122

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential safety, functional characteristics and efficacy of OP-1250; and Olema’s ability to successfully advance, and the potential timelines for, the development of OP-1250. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that Olema’s ongoing or future clinical studies in humans may show that OP-1250 is not a tolerable and effective treatment for breast cancer and other risks and uncertainties affecting Olema, as well as those discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 19, 2020, and future filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

