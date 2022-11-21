Advanced search
    OLMA   US68062P1066

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OLMA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
2.630 USD   -2.59%
09:17aOlema Oncology Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)
GL
09:17aOlema Oncology Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)
GL
11/11Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Olema Oncology Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

11/21/2022 | 09:17am EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA) today announced two poster presentations on OP-1250, the Company’s complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) meeting being held December 6-10, 2022, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Details of the SABCS 2022 poster presentations are:

Title:Combination of complete estrogen receptor antagonist, OP-1250, and CDK4/6 inhibitors enhances tumor suppression and inhibition of cell cycle-related gene expression
Poster ID:P2-24-07
Session Title:Tumor Cell and Molecular Biology: New Drugs and Mechanisms
Date:Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time:7:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. CST


Title:A Phase 1b/2 dose escalation and dose expansion study of OP-1250, an oral complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN)/selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in combination with the CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib in patients with advanced and/or metastatic estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (OP-1250-002; NCT05266105)
Poster ID:P3-07-15
Session Title:Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies - New Drugs and Treatment Strategies
Date:Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time:5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CST
  

A copy of the poster will be made available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the symposium. Abstracts for the posters can be found on the SABCS website here.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IR Contact:
Courtney Dugan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com

Media Contact:
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners
646-942-5604
ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com 


All news about OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 92,3%
