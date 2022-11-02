Advanced search
    OLMA   US68062P1066

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OLMA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
3.690 USD   -0.81%
Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
11/01Olema Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
GL
11/01Olema Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
AQ
Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/02/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema,” “Olema Oncology” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 40,400 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of November 1, 2022. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of November 1, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $3.72 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on November 1, 2022. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Contact:
Shane Kovacs, COO and CFO
ir@olema.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Sean Bohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane William Charles Kovacs Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ian T. Clark Chairman
Cyrus L. Harmon Director
Naseem Zojwalla Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-60.26%149
MODERNA, INC.-39.12%60 487
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.79%38 892
LONZA GROUP AG-35.79%36 267
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.68%26 220
SEAGEN INC.-18.05%23 522