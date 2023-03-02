Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLMA   US68062P1066

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OLMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-02 pm EST
4.095 USD   +2.12%
05:01pOlema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:07pOlema Oncology to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
GL
04:06pOlema Oncology to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/02/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company granted stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 42,300 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of March 1, 2023. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of March 1, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $4.01 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 1, 2023. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Contact:
Courtney Dugan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com


All news about OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:01pOlema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:07pOlema Oncology to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
GL
04:06pOlema Oncology to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/21Olema Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/02Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
02/02Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
01/04Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
01/03Olema Oncology to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
01/03Olema Oncology to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Bohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane William Charles Kovacs Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ian T. Clark Chairman
Cyrus L. Harmon Director
Naseem Zojwalla Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.63.67%161
MODERNA, INC.-22.72%52 411
LONZA GROUP AG23.50%44 224
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.75%39 145
SEAGEN INC.38.69%33 291
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.78%24 255