  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLMA   US68062P1066

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OLMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
5.670 USD   -1.39%
04:31pOlema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05/30Olema Oncology to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/11Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Falling Late Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/02/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 17,400 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of June 1, 2023. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of June 1, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $5.75 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 1, 2023. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Contact:
Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer
ir@olema.com


Analyst Recommendations on OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -118 M - -
Net cash 2023 43,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 91,8%
Technical analysis trends OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Average target price 16,29 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Bohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane William Charles Kovacs Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ian T. Clark Chairman
Cyrus L. Harmon Director & Chief Research Officer
Naseem Zojwalla Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.134.69%233
MODERNA, INC.-28.45%48 993
LONZA GROUP AG27.08%47 066
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.89%36 919
SEAGEN INC.51.48%36 501
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.15%23 494
