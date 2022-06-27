Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLMA   US68062P1066

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(OLMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
4.350 USD   -0.46%
05:35pOLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
05:35pOLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
06/24OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLMA) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olema Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

06/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
RAPPAPORT ANDREW
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [OLMA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. , 512 2ND STREET, 4TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94107
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-17 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
RAPPAPORT ANDREW
C/O OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
512 2ND STREET, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94107


Signatures
/s/ John B. Moriarty, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This amendment is being filed solely for the purpose of correcting the transaction date and exercise price. The correct transaction date is "June 17, 2022" and the correct exercise price is "$3.61" as shown herein.
(2) The shares subject to the option vest in a series of 12 successive equal monthly installments measured from June 17, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service through each applicable vesting date. Such shares vest in full on the date of the Issuer's next annual meeting of stockholders if such stock option is not otherwise fully vested by such date, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service through such vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,37 $
Average target price 26,20 $
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Bohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane William Charles Kovacs Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ian T. Clark Chairman
Cyrus L. Harmon Director
Naseem Zojwalla Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-53.31%174
MODERNA, INC.-43.20%57 385
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.22%40 468
LONZA GROUP AG-32.67%39 851
SEAGEN INC.16.00%33 010
CELLTRION, INC.-11.36%18 371