Olema will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that it will be presenting new Phase 1b/2 clinical data of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib, a Poster Spotlight Session on Phase 2 clinical data of palazestrant in combination with palbociclib, and a trial-in-progress poster for the OPERA-01 monotherapy Phase 3 pivotal trial at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held December 5-9, 2023, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Details of the SABCS 2023 poster presentations are:

Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with ribociclib in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, advanced and/or metastatic breast cancer. Poster ID: PO4-04-12 Session Title: Poster Session 4 Date & Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Halls 2-3





Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of palazestrant (OP-1250), an oral complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD), with palbociclib in ER-positive, HER2-negative, advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients. Presenter: Arlene Chan, FRACP, MMed, Breast Cancer Research Centre-WA, Curtin University, Breast Clinical Trials Unit, Hollywood Private Hospital, Nedlands, Australia Poster ID: PS15-04 Session Title: Novel Nuclear Receptor Targeting Therapies Date & Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT Location: Stars at Night Ballroom 1-2





Title: OPERA-01: A randomized, open-label, phase 3, study of palazestrant (OP-1250) vs standard-of-care treatment for ER+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer after endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. Poster ID: PO3-18-09 Session Title: Poster Session 3 Date & Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT Location: Halls 2-3

A copy of the presentations will be made available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the symposium. Abstracts for the posters can be found on the SABCS 2023 website here.

Olema will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors to review data presented at SABCS 2023 as well as other ongoing studies on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT). Please register for the webcast by visiting the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website at olema.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Palazestrant has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.