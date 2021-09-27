Olidata S p A : Integration of Press Release - Resignation of Director Maria Lamelas Godinez

|
Cesena, September 26, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
RESIGNATION OF DR. MARIA LAMELAS GODINEZ FROM THE POSITION OF DIRECTORRE
In addition to the previous press release dated September 18, 2021, we inform you that Ms. Maria Lamelas Godinez has resigned from the position of Director of the Board of Directors of Olidata S.p.A. (the "Company"), for professional reasons.
Dr. Lamelas holds the position of Organizational Development, Talents and Knowledge Director at the Webuild SpA Group.
