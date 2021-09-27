Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Olidata S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    OLI   IT0001350625

OLIDATA S.P.A.

(OLI)
Olidata S p A : Integration of Press Release - Resignation of Director Maria Lamelas Godinez

09/27/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Cesena, September 26, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF DR. MARIA LAMELAS GODINEZ FROM THE POSITION OF DIRECTORRE

In addition to the previous press release dated September 18, 2021, we inform you that Ms. Maria Lamelas Godinez has resigned from the position of Director of the Board of Directors of Olidata S.p.A. (the "Company"), for professional reasons.

Dr. Lamelas holds the position of Organizational Development, Talents and Knowledge Director at the Webuild SpA Group.

For more information on the Company and its products, you can consult the website at: www.olidata.com> Investor Relations.

email: investor.relations@olidata.com

Disclaimer

Olidata S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
