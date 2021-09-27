Olidata S p A : Integration of Press Release - Resignation of Director Maria Lamelas Godinez

Cesena, September 26, 2021 PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF DR. MARIA LAMELAS GODINEZ FROM THE POSITION OF DIRECTORRE

In addition to the previous press release dated September 18, 2021, we inform you that Ms. Maria Lamelas Godinez has resigned from the position of Director of the Board of Directors of Olidata S.p.A. (the "Company"), for professional reasons.

Dr. Lamelas holds the position of Organizational Development, Talents and Knowledge Director at the Webuild SpA Group.

For more information on the Company and its products, you can consult the website at: www.olidata.com> Investor Relations.

email: investor.relations@olidata.com