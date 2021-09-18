Olidata S p A : Press Release-Resignation of Director Maria Lamelas Godinez 17.09.2021

Cesena, September 18, 2021 PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF DR. MARIA LAMELAS GODINEZ FROM THE POSITION OF DIRECTOR

It should be noted that on September 17, 2021, Dr. Maria Lamelas Godinez resigned, with immediate effect, from the position of Director of the Board of Directors of Olidata S.p.A. (the Company").

The Company thanks Dr. Maria Lamelas Godinez for her efforts in carrying out the activities relevant to the position held and expresses its gratitude for the contribution made to the shareholder structure.

The Company informs that the next meeting will replace the member of the BoD in compliance with the gender quotas.

