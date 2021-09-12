Olidata S p A : Press release - Presentation of the Company Continuity Composition Plan

Pievesestina di Cesena, September 11, 2021

Press Release

OLIDATA S.P.A.

AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS PLAN IN BUSINESS CONTINUITY Creditor Agreement Plan pursuant to Articles 161 and 186-Bis L.F. 8

Intoduction

As already communicated to the market, on May 10, 2021, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena - a report was issued, pursuant to art. 2436 of the Italian Civil Code, of the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with creditors of Olidata S.p.A. pursuant to art. 152 and 161, sixth paragraph, of the Bankruptcy Law, as amended by Law n.134 / 2012 and by Law Decree n. 69/2013.

The company submitted on May 14, 2021 the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with the Court of Forlì.

On May 20, 2021, the Court of Forlì granted Olidata SpA a deadline until 07/12/2021 for the presentation of a definitive proposal for an arrangement with creditors (complete with a plan and the complete documentation referred to in the second and third paragraphs of this norm) or an application for homologation of debt restructuring agreements.

In the same resolution, the Judicial Commissioner was appointed in the person of Prof. Dr. Paolo Bastia with office in Bologna.

On 07/12/2021 the Court of Forlì granted an extension of the term of arrangement with creditors until September 10, 2021.

Please Note

On September 09, 2021, the Board of Directors of Olidata Spa, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena, approved the proposal for an arrangement with creditors on going concern basis pursuant to Articles 161 and 186-Bis L.F. which was drawn up with the collaboration of the Advisor PricewaterhouseCoopers "PWC Italia". On September 10, 2021, the company Olidata SpA in the context of the pending agreement with creditors proceeded to file the plan with the Court of Forli, in the hypothesis, expressly provided for by paragraph 1 of art.

186-bis l. bankruptcy, for the continuation of the business activity. The document reports:

a description of the activity carried out by the Company in the context in which it operates;

an analytical description of the financial situation as of May 13, 2021, the filing date of the aforementioned booking request for composition, approved by the Board of Directors;

the identification of the bankruptcy liabilities;

a business plan constructed in an articulated and analytical way, with a detailed description of the costs and revenues expected from the continuation of the activity, as well as a description of the methods by which it is intended to finance the activity itself;

the formulation of a proposal to the composition creditors of the Company.

The company was also assisted in the presentation of the plan by the legal advisor "Studio Di Gravio" of Rome and by the Certifier Professor Alessandro Arrighi of the "Studio Arrighi Chartered Accountants" of Como.

For the regulatory aspects relating to the legislation of the Consolidated Law on Finance, having the company shares admitted to trading on the regulated market, it made use of the GIM Legal firm in the person of Dr. Luigi Rizzi.

.

For more information on the Company, you can consult the website at: www.olidata.com- Investor Relations

section - e-mail: investor.relations@olidata.com