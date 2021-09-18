Olidata S p A : Press release Presentation of the Composition plan in continuity - Integration

Pievesestina di Cesena, September 18 2021

Press Release

OLIDATA S.P.A.

COMPOSITION PLAN IN CONTINUITY

Agreement with creditors plan pursuant to Articles 161 and 186-Bis L.F. 8

With reference to the press release issued on September 11, 2021, the company Olidata SpA, while waiting for the Court of Forlì to express itself on the merits of the proposed plan presented, deems it appropriate to inform the market about the adjustments made to its accounting records as a result of which the economic and financial situation originated on May 13, 2021, the starting date of the maneuver, shown below.

It should be noted that, with respect to the "instant" valuation of company assets contained in the report by Dr. Arrighi, the flow available to creditors in the proposed maneuver is higher by Euro 1,433 thousand, by virtue (i) of the lower cash flow deriving from the failure to implement the "Olidata" trademark within the framework of the presented Plan, valued in the appraisal pursuant to art. 160, co. 2, l.f. in an amount equal to the estimate resulting from the appraisal prepared by Prof. Riccardo Tiscini, concerning the value of the brand in a scenario of forced liquidation; (ii) the greater cash flow deriving from external finance for Euro 2,127 thousand, which is entirely destined to service the pre-deductible, privileged and unsecured debt (including the component of privileged debt downgraded to unsecured rank).

THE COMPOSITION PLAN

The Plan is based on direct continuity, through the continuation of business activity by the Company and is of a mixed type, with a prevalence of flows deriving from business continuity over those deriving from the liquidation of assets not functional to the exercise of the same.

In particular, this Plan is based on the following assumptions:

Contribution of external finance by Sferanet S.r.l., for Euro 500 thousand;

Contribution of external finance by Le Fonti Group S.r.l. Benefit Company, for Euro 1,627 thousand;

Sale of the 100% shareholding held by Olidata in Italdata S.p.A., for a value of Euro 350 thousand, equal to the estimated value of the investment in a scenario of forced liquidation resulting from the expert opinion of Prof. Riccardo Tiscini.

THE OFFER OF SFERANET S.R.L.

On June 23, 2021, the Company signed a letter of intent with Sferanet S.r.l. (hereinafter also "Sferanet"), a company with registered office in Rome, Via Giulio Vincenzo Bona 120, Tax Code 10223951004, in the person of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cristiano Rufini, and with its shareholders, Cristiano Rufini (majority shareholder) and Luca Proietti.

In particular, Sferanet has been a leader since 2008 in the sectors of System Integration and Digital Transformation through the design, implementation, and management of solutions and services and is able to undertake important systems integration projects, implement the security of traditional IT platforms, implement new digital platforms.

Sferanet works with the most important companies in the public and private sector and collaborates with the main technological players, and is present with offices in Rome, Milan and Cagliari.

Sferanet currently has a turnover of over Euro 30,000 thousand, with a gross operating margin of over 10%. Furthermore, Sferanet has already sent the Company the descriptive lines of its industrial plan 2021-2024, which show, for 2021, an expected turnover of Euro 35,000 thousand and an EBITDA of approximately Euro 3,900 thousand; and, for 2022, an expected turnover of Euro 40,000 thousand and an EBITDA of approximately Euro 4,900 thousand.