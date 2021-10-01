Log in
Olidata S p A : Press release prepared pursuant to Article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58 of 1998

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Pievesestina di Cesena, September 30, 2021

Press Release

Press release prepared pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of

the d. lgs. n. 58/98

Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated April 22, 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relating to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity, and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.

1. Net financial position of the Company, highlighting the short-term components separately from the medium-long term ones

The Company's net financial position on August 31 2021 is negative by Euro 188 thousand and has remained substantially unchanged compared to July 31, 2021.

Below is the detail of the financial changes in the last reference period:

PFN

08.31.2021

07.31.2021

Variat.

Liquid assets

45

45

-

Current financial debt

188.207

188.152

55

Net current financial debt

188.162

188.107

55

Non-current financial debt

-

-

-

Net financial debt

188.162

188.107

55

2. Posizioni debitorie scadute ripartite per natura (finanziaria, commerciale, tributaria, previdenziale e verso dipendenti)

Al 31 agosto 2021 risultano le seguenti posizioni debitorie scadute ripartite per natura:

Debt positions by nature

08.31.2021

07.31.2021

Variat.

Financial

187.033

187.033

-

Commercial

3.107.847

3.062.778

45.069

Tax

830.836

830.500

336

Social security

142.047

141.382

665

Towards Employees

221.857

219.437

2.420

Towards Directors

308.758

298.758

10.000

3. Relations with related parties of the Company and of the group to which it belongs

With reference to transactions with related parties, the following summary table shows the relationships existing on August 31, 2021:

Data Polaris S.r.l. in liquidation

Euro

* Credits

42.057

Debts

375

Revenues

-

Costs

-

Olidata Energy S.r.l. in liquidation

Euro

* Credits

169.832

Debts

214

Revenues

-

Costs

-

  • Receivables entirely written down in the financial statements as a company in liquidation

Italdata S.p.A.

Euro

Credits

-

Debts

-

Revenues

-

Costs

-

As announced in the press release dated June 29, 2018, Olidata S.p.A. finalized on June 28, 2018, the purchase of the entire share capital of Italdata S.p.A .. As of August 31, 2021, there were no economic/financial transactions with the aforementioned company.

Redifin S.p.A.

Euro

Credits

-

Debts

116.360

Revenues

-

Costs

4.054

Le Fonti Capital Partner S.r.l.

Euro

Credits

15.000

Debts

-

Revenues

-

Costs

-

4. Further information.

  1. Application for a Booking Agreement

It should be noted that, on May 10, 2021, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena - a report was issued, pursuant to art. 2436 of the Italian Civil Code, of the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with creditors of Olidata S.p.A. pursuant to art. 152 and 161, sixth paragraph, of the Bankruptcy Law, as amended by Law n.134 / 2012 and by Law Decree n. 69/2013.

We also inform you that the company presented on May 14, 2021 the application for admission to the pre-composition with creditors procedure at the Court of Forlì.

And again it is noted that on May 20, 2021, the Court of Forlì granted OLIDATA SPA, a deadline until 07/12/2021 for the presentation of a definitive proposal for an arrangement with creditors (complete with a plan and complete documentation as per paragraphs two and three of this rule) or an application for homologation of debt restructuring agreements;

In the same resolution, the Judicial Commissioner was appointed in the person of Prof. Dr. PAOLO BASTIA with office in Bologna.

And again it is announced that on 07/12/2021 the Court of Forlì granted an extension of the term of arrangement with creditors until September 10, 2021.

On September 10th the company presented, assisted by the Advisors PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA and Studio Di Gravio of Rome, a proposal for a going concern arrangement plan.

And finally, we inform you that on 29 September the company received from the Court of Forlì a decree calling the hearing for October 25, 2021, together with the Commissioner, in order to provide clarifications on the composition proposal and in relation to any critical issues encountered.

The Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, Dr. Giuseppe Basso, declares pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books, and accounting records.

For further information about the Company, you can consult the website at: www.olidata.com- Investor Relations

section - e-mail: investor.relations@olidata.com

Disclaimer

Olidata S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
