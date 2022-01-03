Olidata S p A : Press release prepared pursuant to Article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58 of 1998

Pievesestina di Cesena, December 31, 2021

Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated April 22, 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relating to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity, and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.

It should be noted that, on May 10, 2021, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena - a report was issued, pursuant to art. 2436 of the Italian Civil Code, of the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with creditors of Olidata S.p.A. pursuant to art. 152 and 161, sixth paragraph, of the Bankruptcy Law, as amended by Law n.134 / 2012 and by Law Decree n. 69/2013.

It is also recalled: