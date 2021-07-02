Olidata S p A : Press release prepared pursuant to Article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58 of 1998
07/02/2021 | 10:13am EDT
Pievesestina di Cesena, June 30, 2021
Press Release
Press release prepared pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of
the d. lgs. n. 58/98
Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated April 22, 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relating to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity, and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.
1. Net financial position of the Company, highlighting the short-term components separately from the medium-long term ones
The Company's net financial position on May 31, 2021, was negative by Euro 188 thousand and remained substantially unchanged compared to April 30, 2021.
Following, the detail of the financial changes of the last reporting period:
PFN
05.31.2021
04.30.2021
Variat.
Liquidità
138
481
(343)
Indebitamento finanziario corrente
188.127
188.147
(20)
Indebitamento finanziario corrente netto
187.989
187.666
322
Indebitamento finanziario non corrente
-
-
-
Indebitamento finanziario netto
187.989
187.666
322
2. Posizioni debitorie scadute ripartite per natura (finanziaria, commerciale, tributaria, previdenziale e verso dipendenti)
Al 31 maggio 2021 risultano le seguenti posizioni debitorie scadute ripartite per natura:
Posizioni debitorie per
05.31.2021
04.30.2021
Variat.
natura
Finanziaria
187.033
187.033
-
Commerciale
2.797.323
2.778.401
18.922
Tributaria
826.602
825.543
1.059
Previdenziale
138.305
137.603
702
Verso Dipendenti
214.271
211.668
2.603
Verso Amministratori
512.844
496.178
16.666
3. I rapporti verso le parti correlate della Società e del gruppo ad essa facente capo
Con riferimento alle operazioni con parti correlate si riportano nella seguente tabella riepilogativa i rapporti in essere al 31 maggio 2021:
Data Polaris S.r.l. in liquidazione
Euro
* Credits
42.057
Debts
375
Revenues
-
Costs
-
Olidata Energy S.r.l. in liquidazione
Euro
* Credits
169.832
Debts
214
Revenues
-
Costs
-
Receivables are entirely written down in the financial statements as a company in liquidation
Italdata S.p.A.
Euro
Credits
-
Debts
-
Revenues
-
Costs
-
As announced in the press release dated June 29, 2018, Olidata S.p.A. finalized on June 28, 2018 the purchase of the entire share capital of Italdata S.p.A .. As of May 31, 2021, there were no economic/financial transactions with the aforementioned company.
Redifin S.p.A.
Euro
Credits
-
Debts
113.342
Revenues
-
Costs
2.517
Le Fonti Capital Partner S.r.l.
Euro
Credits
15.000
Debts
-
Revenues
-
Costs
-
4. Further Information.
Application for a Booking Agreement
It should be noted that, on May 10, 2021, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena - a report was issued, pursuant to art. 2436 of the Italian Civil Code, of the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with creditors of Olidata S.p.A. pursuant to art. 152 and 161, sixth paragraph, of the Bankruptcy Law, as amended by Law n.134 / 2012 and by Law Decree n. 69/2013.
We also inform you that the company presented on May 14, 2021 the application for admission to the pre-composition with creditors procedure at the Court of Forlì.
And again it is noted that on May 20, 2021, the Court of Forlì granted OLIDATA SPA, a deadline until 07/12/2021 for the presentation of a definitive proposal for an arrangement with creditors (complete with a plan and complete documentation as per paragraphs two and three of this rule) or an application for homologation of debt restructuring agreements;
In the same resolution, the Judicial Commissioner was appointed in the person of Prof. Dr. PAOLO BASTIA with office in Bologna.
The Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, Dr. Giuseppe Basso, declares pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books, and accounting recordsi.
For more information on the Company, you can consult the website at: www.olidata.com- Investor Relations