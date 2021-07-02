Olidata S p A : Press release prepared pursuant to Article 114 paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58 of 1998

Following, the detail of the financial changes of the last reporting period:

The Company's net financial position on May 31, 2021, was negative by Euro 188 thousand and remained substantially unchanged compared to April 30, 2021.

1. Net financial position of the Company, highlighting the short-term components separately from the medium-long term ones

Following a specific request by CONSOB made to Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company"), by letter dated April 22, 2010, pursuant to art. 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and relating to the monthly publication of relevant information on the economic, equity, and financial situation of the Company, the following is specified.

As announced in the press release dated June 29, 2018, Olidata S.p.A. finalized on June 28, 2018 the purchase of the entire share capital of Italdata S.p.A .. As of May 31, 2021, there were no economic/financial transactions with the aforementioned company.

Receivables are entirely written down in the financial statements as a company in liquidation

Costs -

4. Further Information.

Application for a Booking Agreement

It should be noted that, on May 10, 2021, in the presence of Dr. Marcello Porfiri - Notary in Cesena - a report was issued, pursuant to art. 2436 of the Italian Civil Code, of the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve the application for admission to the preliminary arrangement with creditors of Olidata S.p.A. pursuant to art. 152 and 161, sixth paragraph, of the Bankruptcy Law, as amended by Law n.134 / 2012 and by Law Decree n. 69/2013.

We also inform you that the company presented on May 14, 2021 the application for admission to the pre-composition with creditors procedure at the Court of Forlì.

And again it is noted that on May 20, 2021, the Court of Forlì granted OLIDATA SPA, a deadline until 07/12/2021 for the presentation of a definitive proposal for an arrangement with creditors (complete with a plan and complete documentation as per paragraphs two and three of this rule) or an application for homologation of debt restructuring agreements;

In the same resolution, the Judicial Commissioner was appointed in the person of Prof. Dr. PAOLO BASTIA with office in Bologna.

The Manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, Dr. Giuseppe Basso, declares pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books, and accounting recordsi.

