    OLI   IT0001350625

OLIDATA S.P.A.

(OLI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.3260 EUR   +17.27%
01:32pOlidata acquires I.Con and I.Con Real Estate with its own resources
AN
04/05Funds cut short on Moncler and Saipem
AN
03/20Olidata S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
News 
Summary

Olidata acquires I.Con and I.Con Real Estate with its own resources

05/05/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The Olidata Spa group on Thursday announced that two contracts have been signed finalizing the acquisition of I.Con Srl and I.Con Real Estate Srl, making them fully part of the Olidata group through its subsidiary Sferanet Srl, a system integrator specializing in ICT. The move was accomplished entirely with its own financial resources.

"I am proud to announce the finalization of the acquisition of these two new companies that as of today join our family. This first milestone is part of the strategic plan that the company has outlined and will continue to outline day by day, but above all it represents consistency with what has been declared for the maintenance of the set goals. Today we have taken one more step toward our future," said Cristiano Rufini, president of the Olidata Group.

Olidata closed Friday's session in the green by 17 percent at EUR0.32 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OLIDATA S.P.A. 17.27% 0.326 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP. 0.46% 433 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
