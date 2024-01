January 10, 2024 at 06:38 am EST

(Alliance News) - Olidata Spa announced Wednesday that it has withdrawn from Banca Finnat Euramerica Spa as analyst coverage and operator specialist.

The company has engaged Intermone SIM Spa, which will take over both roles on March 18.

Olidata's stock is down 0.9 percent at EUR0.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

