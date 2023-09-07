(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Olidata still does best of all, rising 7.1 percent to EUR0.42 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract from Enel Spa worth about EUR5.0 million through its subsidiary Sferanet.

The contract is for a digitization and document management solution, Olidata points out in a statement.

Exprivia rises 4.5 percent to EUR1.67 per share. The stock continues the positive tren that has seen it rally 5.7 percent in the last month, 11 percent in the last six months, and 24 percent in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Fidia sits on the bottom and gives up 2.7 percent to EUR1.24 per share. The stock has lost 3.1% in the last thirty days and 23% in the last year.

