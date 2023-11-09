(Alliance News) - Olidata Spa has made it known that through its subsidiary Sferanet Srl, it has finalized the acquisition of majority shares in Biancone Automobili.

"Olidata's vision pursues, among its first objectives, that of responsible investment aimed at the enhancement of environmental aspects, a privileged location where the group, supported by the technological assets already deeply integrated in the company's history, believes it can provide added value created by the interaction of the Know-how existing in the group's companies," reads the company's note.

"I strongly wanted the acquisition of the majority of this innovative company, because I believe in the eco-sustainable project and in the existence of different opportunities and contexts that can make it possible to transform ideas into actions. The completed transaction was supported entirely with its own financial resources," says Cristiano Rufini, CEO of Olidata.

Claudia Quadrino, CEO of Sferanet, commented, "The acquisition made today is another step that consolidates our growth plan."

Olidata on Thursday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR0.59 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

