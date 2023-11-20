(Alliance News) - Olidata Spa announced Saturday that, through its subsidiary Sferanet Srl, it has been awarded the framework agreement - lot 2 - with Terna worth EUR9 million related to the "Supply of Rack Servers and ICT Services.

Sferanet will support Terna with technologies and services aimed at consolidating and updating ICT infrastructures, confirming one of the key points of the company's vision: investing in digital through projects dedicated to the Energy world and its evolution.

The 5-year agreement "consists of the supply of different types of Server systems and their associated ICT services, and will enable Terna to respond, in a rapid and flexible manner, to the growing needs in terms of computational capacity, service continuity and scalability, which the changing organizational models and technological innovation poses in the field of ICT resources," the company specified in a note.

Cristiano Rufini, Olidata CEO and Sferanet president, commented, "This agreement makes us pleased to be able to contribute, once again, to the innovative, economic and digital development of the Italian market, private and public. We are convinced that the combination of technology and expertise can accelerate progress toward an Energy world supported by innovative solutions."

Olidata's stock on Friday closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR0.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

